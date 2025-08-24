UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky under pressure, time is running out. The Russians are targeting Slovyansk and Kramatorsk

Volodymyr Zelensky explained to Donald Trump why Kiev cannot comply with Russian demands to withdraw the Ukrainian army from Donbass. “We can’t do it. It’s not just a constitutional issue; the survival of the country and its most protected defensive positions are at stake. (…) If Putin gets this, he will try to go further,” Zelensky said, quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

“Almost 30% of the Donetsk region is still under Kiev’s control. By giving up these territories, Ukraine would lose the strategically important strongholds of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. Trump has listened to the arguments in favor of keeping Ukrainian troops in Donbass—and presumably understood them,” Zelensky claimed.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also rejected another request from the Russian Federation: “to officially guarantee the status of the Russian language.” “We have a state language, Ukrainian. The Russian Federation can say whatever it wants. I believe (the conditions) only serve to issue ultimatums and complicate the process,” Zelensky said during a conversation with reporters. Zelensky also rejected the Russian Federation’s request to withdraw the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass. Finally, he reiterated the call for a ceasefire before a peace agreement is signed. He stated that a ceasefire should be declared before the trilateral meeting with Trump.

“We are entering a bilateral format, then a trilateral one. I believe that without agreements in a bilateral format and without one or the other ceasefire format, a trilateral ceasefire is almost impossible,” Zelensky said. He believes that a peace agreement should be worked out during this truce, writes Strana magazine.

The Russians, on the other hand, are absolutely not in favor of a new ceasefire, lacking confidence in Ukrainian allies, primarily the United Kingdom and France. This does not bode well for agreements within 14 days, as Trump has recommended. Neither Russia nor Ukraine currently intend to retreat from their positions.

Meanwhile, the front line remains active. The Russians are fully intent on reaching the Ukrainian strongholds of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. Since Friday, a serious attack has been carried out on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk in the Donetsk region. At least two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, several KAB glide bombs, and as many as 10 Geran-2 drones have struck the cities, with Kramatorsk appearing to have taken the brunt of the attack. Other KABs have also struck the two cities. On August 20, a video posted online on Russian social media shows the second Iskander-M ballistic missile strike on Slovyansk, in Donetsk Oblast (a previous strike is already visible to the right of the second). As I’ve already reported, the target was a temporary deployment point of the Azov, or more specifically, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. This was confirmed by Russian sources who received the reconnaissance drone footage. Another example that the exclusive information I occasionally provide is not nonsense.

Recall that since August 12, the Dobropillya-Bilozerske highway section, essential for Ukrainian supplies to the last strongholds, has been under Russian control, and that the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk is intended precisely to facilitate the Russian advance on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, which have terrain of ravines and hills. In other words, Zelensky will have to sacrifice many human lives to keep Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, Moscow’s next targets.

Graziella Giangiulio

