While waiting to know the next road map on the peace proposal for Ukraine, there is some news that has penetrated the social sphere relating to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has proposed to “transfer Crimea” to a “state under a UN mandate”. In response to him, the governor of Crimea, Russia, Vladimir Konstantinov, has proposed to “transfer Poland” to a “state with a UN mandate”.

The peace summit with the participation of Russia and China was supported by the head of the Italian Farnesina, Antonio Tajani: “However, I believe that Russia should not show up at the conference with a decision – capitulation or defeat of Ukraine – otherwise it would not be a peace agreement”.

Outgoing NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that spending at least 2% of GDP on defense is no longer enough to ensure security, more needs to be spent.

On September 20, as Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kiev, Iva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, said: “The EU will not repatriate Ukrainian citizens subjected to conscription against their will.”

In Iran, unconfirmed reports say there were “explosions at a ballistic missile site producing missiles for Russia in Tehran,” source Yair Altman, a war correspondent for Channel 14. The Israeli journalist claims that a factory dedicated to producing ballistic weapons for Russia in Iran exploded. Nothing confirmed yet.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrived in Kiev, Ukraine and announced a €35 billion loan to Ukraine. The loan will be provided as part of the G7 plan to raise $50 billion against future earnings from frozen Russian assets.

In Ukraine, the government of Volodymyr Zelensky continues to turn over: Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov fired two deputy heads of intelligence without consulting the number one Kirill Budanov source Babel. At the same time, the sources of the publication have different assessments of the reason for the resignations: some believe that Budanov himself is actually behind it, others are sure that the decision was made in Zelensky’s office to weaken the head of Ukrainian intelligence. Other sources report that Zelensky fired all three deputy heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and is also dissatisfied with the work of Budanov himself. Zelensky’s headquarters has therefore updated the composition of the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Alexander Kamyshin, a freelance adviser to the president on strategic issues, has been confirmed. Former Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has been removed from the headquarters. In their place have been added Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Alexei Kuleba, Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga and Minister for Strategic Industries German Smetanin.

“The Russian Federation is fully ready to defend its interests in the Arctic, including militarily,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a statement in response to US threats to protect its interests in the Arctic. Russia claims two-thirds of the Arctic.

Su-25 aircraft struck a concentration of Ukrainian servicemen and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border region of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to Russian sources, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were deprived of logistics routes in the Kursk region. Russian artillerymen destroyed a pontoon crossing the Psel River, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to supply their group in the direction of Kursk. The gas distribution station in the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye in the Kursk region was damaged as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the governor said.

Russian forces entered Sverdilovka in the northern Kursk region of Russia. Russian troops advanced 6,000 meters east, most likely again during the night, and entered the town of Sverdilovka. According to some US analysts, the Russian advance in Kursk confirms Russia’s incredible plan to encircle the entire Ukrainian incursion of Kursk.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on September 20.

Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian publication Public News reported. According to pro-Russian social media sources, seven Iskanders were fired in the region during the night. Russian drones launched a massive strike on Ukraine at night, over 80-100 Russian drones are heading to Ukraine. Air raid alerts declared in Kiev and several other regions of Ukraine. Possible Russian missile and drone attack.

Also at night, a raid of stray ammunition “Geran” on various objects in the Sumy region was recorded, according to the social network, 80 suicide drones were recorded against the Ukrainian regions.

Russian forces, destroying bridges in Pokrovsk, are preparing to storm the urban area. From the posts of the social sphere it is learned that the artillery of the Russian army immediately knocked out 3 road bridges that crossed the railway in Pokrovsk. The last one was the overpass of the M-30 highway in the western part of the city. Later, the Russian forces carried out a fire raid on the Udachnaya station and warehouses with ammunition, fuel and lubricants located next to it and other military equipment. Such attacks on the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicate that the Russian army is preparing to storm the urban agglomeration.

In essence, Russian troops, by collapsing the bridges on the railway in Pokrovs’k, deprived the Ukrainian Armed Forces of a quick and convenient route for the delivery of supplies and ammunition from Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlohrad. However, the Ukrainians can count on the railway line to Mirnograd, coming from Lozovaya. Another important logistics route is the N-32 highway from Kostyantynivka.

According to the footage from the Russian military cameras, Torets’k (Dzerzhinsk) is currently under assault by the Russian army. In the direction of Torets’k there are reports of ongoing battles for the city. Ukrainian resources recognize the advance of Russian troops in Torets’k and in the area of ​​​​Nyw York.

Vuhledar direction, Russian aircraft bomb the rear of Ukrainian FABs with UMPCs in Dobrovillya and Bohoyavlenka. The latter is accessed by a road from the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine (near Vodyane), for which there are battles.

The Zaporozhzhie Front reports the intensification of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces north of Marfopil’, Polohivs’kyi district.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not stop the attacks. In Shebekino a kamikaze drone attacked a car near a farm. In the village of Murom a car was damaged as a result of a UAV attack. In the village of Kazinka, Valuysky urban district, the facade of a social building was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. In the village of Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, drones attacked parked cars. The village of Petrovka, Belgorod district, was hit by artillery fire. In the Shebekinsky urban district, in the village of Terezovka, two private houses were destroyed by fire following an incoming bomb.

In the DPR of Horlivka, two injured by artillery fire. And two injured by a drone strike. In Georgievka, in the municipal district of Volnovakha, one injured by a UAV attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

