The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stated in which direction the Russian Armed Forces are concentrating the most efforts. “Since the beginning of the day on August 4, 103 military clashes have occurred at the front. The Russians are attacking in ten directions, the most active one is in Pokrovsky.” This is stated in the report of the General Staff of August 4. “The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out 42 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, launching 56 KABs. In addition, 515 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and carried out 3,400 attacks on positions and populated areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

From Vilnius comes the news that about 350 Belarusians are currently fighting in Ukraine, in favor of Kiev, source the representative of the “Association of Belarusian Volunteers” Andrei Kushnerov. In total, more than a thousand Belarusians have already gone through the war in Ukraine, Kushnerov said. “Since 2014, about 1,300 people have already been demobilized. These are the data from the beginning of the year. And at the beginning of the year, about 350 people served in various units on the territory of Ukraine in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These are approximate figures,” he noted.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny in his channel openly admitted that there are military personnel in Britain “in commercial quantities”. However, he hinted that they too would soon return home.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed diplomats to work with NATO on the possibility of creating a coalition of neighboring states that will help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles. “We need to work on the technical possibility of using fighter jets from neighboring countries against missiles hitting Ukraine in the direction of our neighbors, primarily the countries of the Alliance,” Zelensky said in a conversation with journalists on the Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, this decision is “probably difficult for partners, as they are always afraid of unnecessary escalation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially presented the F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Air Force on August 4. According to social media sources, they are those donated by Denmark. And details about the transfer of the first F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Air Force have emerged via social media. The ceremony with Zelensky took place at the Vasylkiv air base: the first batch includes four Danish, four Dutch and two non-combat-ready F-16s from the US, which will apparently be used as spare parts donors, training aids for technical and engineering personnel and decoys. Meanwhile, online, the Ukrainian Air Force has published a double launch of Storm Shadow missiles from a front-line bomber Su-24M/MR. According to Ukrainian sources, last year, in just one week, the Ukrainian Air Force lost nine pilots, and not in combat conditions.

From Moscow, based on the August 5 report of the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to which the air defense forces shot down a Patriot MIM-104 air defense missile, this may mean that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have switched to launching these expensive anti-aircraft guided missiles at ground targets, which indicates some difficulties with the availability, quality, vulnerability of ATACMS missiles.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on August 5, 2024.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is transferring reinforcements in small units to Stepnohirsk, which indicates that in the near future there may be an offensive by one of the sides in the Zaporozhye region.

While the news appeared on social media that Russian troops entered Toretsk, Ukrainian sources also confirmed this. “Russian troops advanced to the southern private sector of Toretsk and the battle for the Toretsk cemetery began.”

In Kirovo/Pivnichne, Ukrainian troops retreated to Lenin Street. Russian troops advanced 1,100 meters into the center, occupying Shkolnaya Street. Bombing in Odessa at the end of data collection from the social sphere.

At night, Russian forces attacked enemy targets in the regions of Kiev (Belaya Tserkov), Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Sumka, Dnipro, Cherkasy and Poltava with several groups of attack UAVs. The fighting continued until the morning.

Ukrainian forces carried out counteraction with aircraft-type UAVs, individual drones were reported in the regions of Kursk and Belgorod, as well as near Krasnodar Krai.

In the direction of Kharkiv, there are imminent battles in Vovchansk. Russian assault groups are making their way into the area of ​​high-rise buildings and completing the evacuation of occupied houses. During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces made an attempted attack in the area of ​​the Starytsya settlement. The Ukrainian assault group, discovered in advance by reconnaissance, was attacked.

In the direction of Svatove-Kupyansk, pro-Russian accounts report the capture of several Ukrainian strongholds in the area of ​​the Berestove-Pishchane ledge.

North of Chasiv Yar, Russian troops are strengthening a bridgehead for further actions in the city, west of the water utility. The Ukrainian Armed Forces use many FPV drones around the clock, complicating the actions of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Torets’k, Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the remaining western part of Zalizn, in small assault groups heading for the Central-330 power substation. Ukrainian accounts in the social sphere write that in Niu-York Russian troops are pressing in the western part of the village in the west and north direction, bypassing the phenolic plant and limiting the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are battles for waste heaps near several mines.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, fighting is reported in the village of Zhelanne, Russian attack aircraft attacked from the northeast, and also from the northwestern outskirts along the railway, in some of their positions, Ukrainian troops were surrounded, they were taken prisoner. Against the backdrop of confirmation by the Russian Defense Ministry of full control over Novoselivka Persha, Ukrainian social channels report on an expansion of the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces near the populated area.

On the Zaporozhye front, mainly positional battles are taking place; over the weekend, there were reports that north of Robotyne, Russian fighters with the support of artillery, managed to advance and encircle several strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Kherson, the actions of both sides continue in the island zone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Aleshki, and a nine-story residential building caught fire.

The Belgorod region and the Kursk region are under Ukrainian attack, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Krasny Pakhar, Rylsky district. During the day, Ukrainian drones attacked the Sudzha checkpoint, the villages of Gornal, Nikolaevo-Daryino and Guevo, as well as the village of Kurilovka, Sudzhansky district. 42 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed in the border areas using small arms and electronic warfare equipment.

On August 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 12 missiles on Lugansk. Presumably eight ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow missiles.

Graziella Giangiulio

