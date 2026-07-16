UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky: Kiev produces 10 million drones a year. Russia and the United States have developed a joint program that envisions the end of the ISS mission by the end of 2030.

Zelensky awarded Ursula von der Leyen the Order of Europe. “This is an award that no one can revoke or take away, because Ukraine’s word is firm,” Zelensky said. In a statement to the press during the celebrations for Ukraine’s Statehood Day and the baptism of Rus’, he said: “Ukraine produces 10 million drones a year and will produce 20 million,” commenting on Ukraine’s plans announced last year to produce 1 million drones annually.

Regarding the formation of the new government in Ukraine, Koretskyi and the People’s Party deputies discussed the government’s composition with Budanov. In addition to Serhii Koretskyi’s meeting with Servant of the People deputies, another closed-door meeting was held on the morning of July 15 to form a new government.

The meeting was attended by Koretskyi himself, former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as well as the leaders of Parliament and Servant of the People: Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko, Socialist Party Group Leader Davyd Arakhamia, and his deputy Andriy Motovylovets.

Germany will not participate in the first military exercises of the “coalition of the willing” in Poland, which will take place in September, the German news agency DPA reports, citing sources in Berlin. The stated purpose of these exercises is to prepare “specific security guarantees” for Ukraine, the article states. Still on the subject of Germany, Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine a first batch of 155 mm projectiles produced at its new Unterlues plant. The order is in the five-digit range (over 10,000); the exact volume has not been disclosed. More than half of the order has already been fulfilled; delivery of the remaining projectiles and gunpowder charges is expected by the end of 2026. Among the delivered ammunition are the brand-new RH1412 long-range projectiles, compatible with various 155 mm artillery systems.

Russia and the United States have developed a joint program that envisions the completion of the ISS mission by the end of 2030, according to Denis Manturov’s secretariat following a meeting between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. Russia is ready to discuss with NASA the prospects for cooperation on national orbital stations, particularly in providing mutual assistance in emergency situations.

They also reportedly discussed lunar programs, including the development of docking mechanisms, the establishment of radio communications, and the resolution of satellite communications and navigation problems for future lunar missions. Manturov identified space medicine and biology as promising areas of cooperation with the United States, and joint experiments could be conducted in this area.

Trump, meanwhile, suggested that “Iran and Hezbollah be included in the anti-Russia sanctions bill.” He clarified that the anti-Russian sanctions bill is still under review by the US administration. The bill, drafted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, includes measures against the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, primarily China and India, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources familiar with the situation. According to the newspaper’s sources, Trump could impose tariffs of up to 100% on individual countries and individuals that facilitate energy sales. Furthermore, the bill includes provisions for sanctions against Russian companies in the defense, energy, and financial sectors.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on July 15. The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the destruction of an oil tanker in the Sea of ​​Azov. Towards evening, it was reported that the border patrol ship Izumrud was lost yesterday morning in Gelendzhik. Air defense systems were activated in the Tula region and eastern Crimea, blocking traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

Overnight, Russian Armed Forces struck targets in the Odessa region.

In the Sumy sector, the Sever Group of Forces is fighting in the Shostka district of Ulanove and in the areas surrounding Vilna Sloboda. In the Sumy district, Russian small-arms fire continues in Ryzhivka, Pysarivka, Mohrytsya, Marine, the village of Nova Sich, the village of Khotin, and in the forests south of Ivolzhanskoye. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi district, Russian attacks continue in the forests and in the border village of Prokhody.

In the Belgorod region, two people were injured in separate attacks, with damage to homes and vehicles caused by Ukrainian drone strikes. Attacks continue throughout the region.

In the Kharkiv sector, units of the Northern Group of Forces are continuing their offensive in the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk district, firefights continue in the villages of Volokhivs’ke, Zakharivka, Yurchenkove, and Bilyi Kolodyaz. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, firefights are taking place west of the village of Petro-Ivanivka, near the villages of Artil’ne, Budarky, and Zemlyanky.

The battle for Liman continues. Russian forces are using heavy armored vehicles to destroy Ukrainian logistics lines crossing water obstacles in the area, and Ukrainian drones are attempting to halt the Russian advance.

From Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are attacking in the direction of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, while an offensive is developing on the flanks toward Mykolaipillya.

In the eastern Zaporizhia region, west of Rivne and Kopani, according to local OSINT sources, soldiers from the Russian Vostok Forces group continued to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in small groups. Increased use of NRTK drones and hexacopters by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is reported. Russian drone operators continue to hunt for both ground control stations and Ukrainian equipment.

In the Kherson region, two people were killed and five were injured in attacks by Ukrainian forces in the last 24 hours. Drone strikes targeted at least five different villages.

Graziella Giangiulio

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