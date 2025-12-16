Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the Netherlands today. During his visit, he will meet with King Willem-Alexander, Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and the heads of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.

There is much hope in Rustem Umerov’s statements: “Ukraine and the United States could reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace.” “Over the past two days, Ukrainian-American negotiations have been constructive and productive, and concrete progress has been made. We hope that by the end of the day we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace,” noted the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council.

The European Union has imposed sanctions against: a US citizen, a former Florida deputy sheriff, for supporting Russia on social media; Andrey Sushentsov, Dean of the Faculty of International Relations at MGIMO; Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics of the National Research University; the International Russophile Movement; Timofeev, Director General of the International Affairs Council of Russia and Program Director of the Valdai Discussion Club; the 142nd Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Russian Armed Forces, based in Kaliningrad; Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko; Fyodor Lukyanov and Andrey Bystritsky for their ties to the Valdai Discussion Club; and companies from Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates as part of anti-Russian measures.

From Moscow, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova stated: “Russia and Ukraine have managed to establish a cooperation mechanism that allows for family reunification.” For nearly six months, the Russian Ombudsman’s Office has been in dialogue with the Ukrainian side with the aim of reuniting families separated today. Russia and Ukraine are one people; almost all of us have friends or relatives who have remained on the other side. “It is crucial that we have established a mechanism of interaction that allows families to be reunited,” he said. The Federal Ombudsman announced that 15 Russian citizens will be repatriated from Ukraine to Russia on Tuesday, and another 15 will return to their loved ones in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law extending the rights of mobilized personnel and special forces members until 2026: Military Operation for the Holidays.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with activists of the All-Russian Popular Front (Popular Front) who provide assistance to fighters in military special operations. The Defense Minister expressed his firm belief that volunteers are the country’s true wealth. “These are people who, not only in words but in deeds, fulfill their duty.” “To their universal duty to others, dedicating their time and risking their lives,” he said.

Andrei Belousov emphasized that the main goal of the meeting is to identify the challenges and limitations volunteers face in their work and develop mechanisms to address and implement them. “You are in the field, interacting with our guys who are on or near the line of contact in the combat zone. For me, information about what is happening through your eyes is invaluable, because you experience it in your own way,” the head of the military department noted.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on December 15. Massive Ukrainian attack on Russian regions during the night of December 14-15. By midnight alone, 71 fixed-wing drones were shot down. The airstrike on Moscow continued throughout the night, with at least 15 drones shot down as they approached the capital. Six drones were shot down in the Tula region. In the Rostov region, the attack was reported in Rostov, Kamensk, and the Kamensky and Tarasovsky districts. Extensive property damage was reported in Rostov. In Belgorod, the bombings severely damaged infrastructure and Ukrainian attacks. They aim to disrupt electricity supply in the region.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian armed forces attacked Podyvotye, in the Sevsky district, during the day with kamikaze drones, killing one civilian.

In the Sumy sector, the “Northern” group of forces continues to fight, and the 160th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which had trained in Poland, has been deployed.

In Sudzha, in the Kursk region, one person was injured in a drone strike. In the Glushkovsky district, a drone hit a civilian car, , one injured.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian Northern Group of Forces continues its assault on the village of Vil’cha, advancing into the forest west of Lyman. The Ukrainians have counterattacked unsuccessfully. Russian forces are reported to be advancing in the Vovchans’ki Khutorys. Fighting is also ongoing in the Milove-Khatnje sector. Positional battles are underway in the Lyptsi sector.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the situation is described as difficult, and Ukrainian forces are even circulating old videos of their actions. Disinformation on both sides is prevailing over reliable information.

In the direction of Severs’k, after capturing the city, Russian forces are closing the “pocket” to the south and straightening the front line near Vyimka. Ukrainian Armed Forces are reporting on social media that Russian troops are intensifying their activity west of the villages of Sakko and Vantsetti, near Vasyukivka.

According to other sources, Russian forces have continued their intensified assault operations in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and on the northeastern flank of Kostyantynivka and have made significant progress over the past week.

In the southwest, after previous infiltrations, Russian forces managed to consolidate their positions in the treelines north of Virolyubivka and in the forest on the eastern bank of the reservoir east of Klynove. They then entered Virolyubivka and established control over the northern part of the village. Furthermore, under the cover of heavy artillery and MLRS, Russian forces began a new advance north from Mais’ke towards Markove-Fedorivka, successfully consolidating their positions in new wooded positions north of Mais’ke and in the forest. Northwest. Some soldiers have infiltrated further, entering the houses west of Mais’ke and reaching the forest plantations to the west.

In the northeast, Russian forces have begun advancing southwest from Vasyukivka. They have captured new positions in five different tree lines and in some adjacent wooded areas and are threatening to isolate some of the last remaining 2023 fortifications in this sector. Furthermore, the Russians have managed to eliminate part of the salient north of Vasyukivka, consolidating their positions in the trenches there, and have begun a new advance further north. There, they managed to capture the village of Pazeno and advance beyond two tree lines, reaching and taking control of much of the forest to the north. In total, the Russians have reportedly taken 20.81 km² of land from the Ukrainians.

West of Russian-held Pokrovs’k, Russian forces are hitting Hryshyne with heavy aerial bombs. In Myrnohrad, fighting continues. with the Ukrainian garrison encircled.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian Far Eastern soldiers have captured the village of Varvarivka. The Vostok Group of Forces continues its assault on Hulyaypole.

In the Zaporizhia region, a massive Ukrainian drone attack—according to Russian sources—damaged a power grid structure. One Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in Kamyanske. No significant changes have been reported on the Zaporizhia front.

In the Kherson region, an attack by Ukrainian forces damaged the Dzhankoy-Melitopol high-voltage power line. Mutual attacks across the Dnieper continue.

In the Black Sea, Russian forces hit a bridge in Zatoka, Odessa Oblast, with FABs.

