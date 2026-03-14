European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas declared that the United States wants to divide Europe, asserting that Washington does not value the EU. The European Union is focusing on providing Ukraine with a €90 billion loan, and “technical work is underway,” a senior EU official commented to RBC-Ukraine. Despite political disputes, the process of preparing a loan for Ukraine has not stopped. “The remaining changes to the multiannual financial program must be adopted soon to gain access to the loan markets,” the interlocutor noted.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar confirmed discussions on sanctions exemption for Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov. “Yes, the discussion on removing these two names (from the sanctions list) is ongoing, and it doesn’t concern just these two names. It’s not concluded yet. Several countries are leading it, and we are participating in this discussion,” Blanar said during a meeting with members of the Slovak parliament on Thursday.

The SBU has uncovered a mole in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who was planning the assassination of III Corps Commander Beletsky. The investigation found that Russian intelligence services recruited a drone operator from another brigade engaged in combat missions in the Kharkiv region. His mission was to gather information on the commander’s arrival time and location at the unit’s positions in order to plan the airstrike. To do this, he used access to official data and attempted to obtain information from colleagues.

Furthermore, according to the SBU, the agent was supposed to pass on to the Russian side the coordinates of his brigade’s headquarters and training center, where Russian forces were planning a separate attack.

Ukraine has already restored 3.5 GW of the 9 GW of thermal, combined heat and power (CHP), and hydroelectric capacity damaged by the attacks, Shmyhal says. According to the Energy Minister, more than 2 GW is expected to be restored by the end of May: this will support the system while nuclear power plants undergo scheduled maintenance.

“A new stage of the war”: Oleksandr Syrskyi called it “a technological breakthrough on the battlefield.” According to the General, the war has entered a phase in which the expansion of the “fire zones” (areas of destruction) is a direct consequence of the growth in the capabilities of attack drones.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council responded that Russian statements on Sumy are Kremlin propaganda. The head of the Central Defense and Security Council, Andriy Kovalenko, emphasized that the Russian Sever group has failed to achieve its 2025 targets in the Sumy region. Now the enemy is trying to pass off a targeted attack on abandoned villages near the border as a major success.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Paris yesterday, meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Naftogaz has won its $1.4 billion lawsuit against Russia’s Gazprom. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court rejected Gazprom’s appeal in its entirety and upheld the June 2025 arbitration ruling, according to which the Russians are obligated to repay Naftogaz over $1.4 billion in debt for gas transportation services, plus interest and legal fees, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Naftogaz Ukraine.

From Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko urged Ukraine and Russia to reach an agreement through diplomatic channels: “And so that Oreshnik doesn’t explode, don’t disturb us. Not from Ukraine, not from Poland, not from Lithuania, not from Latvia. Let’s resolve these issues humanely.”

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has reshuffled the Russian Interior Ministry. The Russian president has removed Alexander Gorovoy from his post as First Deputy Interior Minister. Andrei Kurnosenko has been appointed to this post.

Regarding the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Russia is ready to consider a multilateral format for the use of energy from the ZNPP nuclear power plant, but Rosatom will manage it and ensure its safe operation, said Alexey Likhachev, head of the state-owned company.

“The commercial aspects of electricity use can be considered from a multilateral perspective,” he noted.

Still on the subject of relations with Ukraine, “Russia hopes to continue trilateral negotiations on Ukraine”, but there is still no time or place for a new round”Dymtry Peskov reported.

According to Ukrainian social media sources, Russia is sending additional forces to the front and intensifying offensive operations. In recent weeks, the greatest increase in attacks has been recorded in the Zaporizhia region. The intensity of the attacks in some areas already exceeds the indicators of one of the hottest areas on the front: the Pokrovsk district.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on March 13. According to Ukrainian security sources, “the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, about 80 of which were Shaheeds. Air defense has shot down/neutralized 117 enemy drones. “Ballistic missile hits and 8 attack drones were recorded in 7 locations, as well as fragments from downed drones in 5 locations.”

Russian sources report that 250 Ukrainian drones have been shot down in the affected regions, including 80 in Crimea during the night, and ground damage in Sevastopol. In addition to economic and military targets, the Ukrainians are attacking Sochi and the entire Krasnodar Krai.

Due to the increasing frequency of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against border areas and civilians, the Bryansk region, even according to official reports, is beginning to resemble the Belgorod region. Border positions of the Russian Armed Forces and Border Guards are subject to repeated drone attacks, primarily against fiber optic lines, and their number is increasing daily.

In the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in combat with the Ukrainian forces. Russian forces are advancing hundreds of meters a day.

In the Belgorod region, private homes, vehicles, and infrastructure have been damaged. Several civilians were injured in Rzhevka, Otradnoye, and Moshchenoye. One civilian was killed in Bessonovka.

On the Kharkiv front, the Northern Group of Forces repelled a Ukrainian counterattack near Vovchansk and, thanks to further counterattacks, advanced. The fighting situation remains unchanged. Another Ukrainian counterattack was thwarted in Vovchansk Khutory. Clashes have been dragging on for months along the old lines.

The situation in Kupyansk and on the Southern Front remains unchanged. Meanwhile, this sector of the front continues to be the focus of the enemy’s Special Operations Center and our less-than-stellar units of the Western Group of Forces, who occasionally dare to “threaten” Russian information sources with criminal proceedings.

On the Kostyantynivka, Ukrainians acknowledge Russian success in the central Berestok region. According to enemy estimates, fighting continues in the direction of Stepanivka, in the southeastern part of Kostyantynivka, and in the area of ​​the Metallurg dachas. This sector of the front is one of the most difficult for the Russian armed forces due to population density and Ukrainian counterattacks.

In the eastern part of Zaporizhia Oblast, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces continues to advance west and northwest from Hulyaijpole. Artillery and FPV drone strikes have hit seven groups near Malynivka and other settlements. According to the Russians, there have been casualties on the Ukrainian front.

On the Zaporizhia front, footage has emerged of attacks near Prymors’ke. Positional clashes are ongoing near Stepnohirsk and Mahdalynivka.

The region of Chersonesos is characterized by mutual attacks across the Dnieper.

Graziella Giangiulio

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