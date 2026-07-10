UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky gets the green light for Patriot production, but launching will take years. Fuel: Putin calls for urgent measures. Russians near Kramatorsk

In the end, Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky took home what he wanted from the meetings in Ankara: a license to produce weapons, including PAC-3 interceptor missiles, and the promise of at least 15-20 Patriot missiles shortly. According to Bloomberg, however, launching Patriot missile production in Ukraine will take years and will have no impact on the ongoing war.

According to the publication, existing supply chains are already overstretched, and setting up a new production facility will require time, specialized equipment, staff training, and the development of a supplier network. Furthermore, any such facility in Ukraine would be a prime target for Russian attacks.

“NATO has converted its Baltic airspace protection operation from a patrol to a combat mission. The decision was made at the NATO summit in Ankara,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced to the BNS news agency. The new mandate allows alliance fighters to participate in combat operations and integrate into Lithuania’s military strategies.

The US president is also considering increasing military support for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian armed forces change the situation on the front — FT. After the NATO summit, Washington signaled its willingness to step up assistance to Kiev.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “We are discussing Ukraine’s ability to strike deep into Russian territory, so that Moscow can understand how difficult it is to defend its airspace,” said US Secretary of State Rubio. Trump, in turn, stated that this is an escalation, but “an escalation that could lead to the end of the war.” And finally: “If necessary, the United States will defend Ukrainian airspace after the war ends,” Trump stated.

Francis Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, called for an end to financial support for Ukraine at the expense of French citizens. “This means billions and billions that the French people will pay. And then they’ll tell us we have to cut drug reimbursements, freeze pensions, and raise taxes because ‘there’s no money’! Enough,” Philippot wrote on his X page.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will not travel to Moscow because “it’s unsafe because of Ukrainian drones.” This was his response to Trump’s question about his willingness to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin. Ukraine has signed an agreement with Germany to purchase 600 surface-to-air missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

“Tactical successes must not create illusions of victory,” Valery Zaluzhny said regarding the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Even tangible successes achieved through attacks on enemy logistics routes and critical infrastructure are only temporary gains, not a sign of imminent victory. Depending on the appropriateness of the Russian military leadership, this could have a similar, if not more serious, effect on Ukraine, explained Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General noted that the situation on the front has reached a stalemate, and that maintaining this stalemate requires considerable resources, both human and military. “Consequently, it is impossible to speak of victory on the battlefield for either Russia or Ukraine. For, on the one hand, Russia cannot even theoretically occupy Ukraine militarily, and Ukraine is not yet capable of liberating the occupied territory by the same means,” he wrote.

He views the situation on the battlefield as a temporary gain, which could transform into a strategic position if certain problems, both financial and technological, are overcome. However, given the problems in the West and the deficiencies in process control, Zaluzhny believes such a development is unlikely.

“Ukraine has two months to end the war,” said the Czech president. He believes that after the parliamentary elections in Russia, scheduled for September 20, Putin could declare general mobilization, which would create the risk of a new escalation.

From Russia, official Kremlin sources report that the Kazan aircraft plant has broken its record for the production of new Tu-214s. The plant is now building four new aircraft simultaneously, compared to only one previously. Aircraft RA-64537 is expected to arrive at the test station at the end of July. The plant is currently working on several aircraft simultaneously, a pace that was previously unattainable for the Tu-214 program. Since 2022, the plant has been building one aircraft per year.

The United States has extended the authorization for American companies and citizens to pay taxes, duties, and duties in Russia until October 9, according to the Russian Ministry of Finance. Tensions remain over fuel supplies, which are being supplied intermittently in the Russian Federation’s regions. Price increases are sometimes double. “The government continues to take further measures, […] The situation on the domestic fuel market remains difficult, with demand for automotive fuel growing by about a third,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. Putin has ordered a rapid decision on subsidies for Crimea and Sevastopol due to rising fuel prices; there is a possibility of doing so. He also told the Russian official press: “Kiev is trying to create nervousness in Russian society, but it’s an impossible task; the energy sector has a huge safety margin.” The Russian government has extended the temporary ban on diesel exports to its own producers. It will not apply to deliveries made under intergovernmental agreements.

The Kazakhstan Ministry of the Interior has established 59 police posts at the state border to prevent the illegal export of fuel and lubricants. In 2026, 195 foreigners were subject to administrative sanctions for exporting fuel in additional tanks installed on vehicles, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

And now a look at the front line extrapolated from Ukrainian and Russian OSINT analyses, updated at 3:30 PM on July 9. Ukrainian forces are releasing footage of the aftermath of nighttime attacks on oil depots in Tver and Stavropol. The governor of the Stavropol Territory reported that a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the village of Vyazniki, Shpakovsky District, and that firefighters are at work. The Leningrad Region reported the downing of a UAV. Several drones were destroyed overnight as they approached Moscow. Air defense forces and mobile task forces were active in Crimea.

Russian forces struck targets in Zaporizhzhia, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk.

In the Sumy region of Shostka District, attack aircraft from the Sever Group of Forces continued to conduct light-weapons attacks in and around Bachivsk, as well as in the Ulanove area. In the Sumy region, small-arms firefights continue in Ryzhevka, Pysarivka, Mohrytsya, Marine, the village of Nova Sich, the village of Khotin, and in wooded areas south of Ivolzhans’ke. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi region, small-arms firefights continue in wooded areas.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian attack hits a gas station, injuring three people.

In the Kharkiv region, the Northern Group of Forces continues its attack on the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk region, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces are fighting in the villages of Volokhivs’ke, Yurchenkove, and Bilyi Kolodyaz. In the Velykyi Burluk region, fighting is ongoing in the village of Petro-Ivanivka, as well as in wooded areas near the villages of Shev’yakivka, Budarky, and Zemlyanky. Ukrainian forces twice attacked positions near Artelny using armored vehicles; the Russians held their ground.

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and 17 were injured in several Russian villages due to Ukrainian drone attacks on vehicles and roads.

In Liman, Ukrainian forces are present in several areas of the city, and Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Pryshyb.

After taking Kostyantynivka, the Russians are continuing mine clearance and demining operations. Russian forces are using their firepower to control Ukrainian movements along the road between Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. According to Ukrainian social media sources, the Russians are preparing for “a long assault on the largest urban area.”

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and eastern Zaporizhia, the Vostok Group of Forces is consolidating its positions.

In Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast, casualties were reported from Ukrainian drone strikes. A significant portion of the region is affected by power outages.

All districts of Kherson Oblast are completely or partially without power, as announced by the governor.

According to Russian social media sources, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have begun entering Vasylivska Pustosh. This area is located less than 3 km from the first streets of Kramatorsk.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/