UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky calls for Moldova and Georgia to be freed from Russian yoke. Kiev prepares defense of Kharkiv and Russians advance towards Liman

Over the course of 2024, Ukrainian air defense shot down more than 1,300 missiles of various types and 11,200 attack drones. According to Ukrainian accounts, in 2024, Russian forces used significantly more missiles and UAVs to attack Ukrainian critical infrastructure than in the past. In addition, UAVs imitating Geran began to be registered.

Speaking in New Year’s interviews, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Andriy Yermak said: “There can be no negotiation process because Russia has not been forced to pay a high enough price for this war.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyi insisted: “Today it is so important to support all nations that defend freedom. Those who don’t give up in Moldova. Those who fight for their future in Georgia. And I am sure that the day will come when we will all say, “Long live Belarus!” He added, “We know that peace will not be given to us, but we will do everything to end the war and defeat Russia.”

Ukrainian and Russian military analysts online criticized Zelensky for passing off footage of the launch of the South Korean Hyunmoo-2A ballistic missile as the Ukrainian Sapsan OTRK in his New Year’s speech.

Pavel Durov, on Telegram, said: “Access to some Russian media has been restricted in the EU in accordance with DSA/sanctions laws.” “Meanwhile, all Western media channels on Telegram remain freely available in Russia. Who would have thought that in 2025 Russian Telegram users would enjoy more freedom than Europeans?” Durov said.

On New Year’s Eve, Putin listened to reports from the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as group commanders on the progress of the special operation and congratulated warmly with all the military personnel and participants of the Northern Military District for the upcoming New Year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. It is learned that in Russia from January 1, 2025, the amount of individual payments to military personnel, employees of some law enforcement agencies and volunteers will be indexed by 4.5%.

And now a look at the Front Line updated at 15:30 on January 3.

During the night of January 3, 4 enemy UAVs were destroyed in the Rostov region in the Kamensky and Ust-Donetsk districts. In the evening of January 2, three UAVs were destroyed in the Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts, two more drones were destroyed in the Taganrog region. 10 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region. 4 UAVs were shot down in the sky of the Oryol region. They reported the downing of a missile and a drone over the Kursk region.

In the Kursk region, the Northern group of troops continues to conduct battles in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district, as well as in the vicinity of Leonidovo, Kurilovka and Nikolaevo-Daryino. Ukrainian forces do not intend to retreat, carry out counterattacks and transfer reinforcements to the area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are launching missile strikes; the attacks took place in the village of Ivanovskoye, Rylsky district.

50 km west of the lines of the Kupyansk and Liman directions, the Ukrainians are starting to prepare the all-round defense of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region. Apparently, the Ukrainians took into account the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces to deprive the enemy garrisons in the cities of logistical routes and future plans to restrain the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the urban development of these areas.

Heavy fighting continues in Toretsk. Russian troops are advancing north of the Central Market and attacking in the direction of the mine dump No. 10 and the Toretskaya mine. North of a block of multi-story buildings, Russian troops have occupied a university building.

According to social media, Russian forces have captured the entire Terny, in the direction of Liman. The last town to fall under Russian control in 2024.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian troops are attacking in the Novovasylivka area southwest of Pokrovs’k. South of the town, Russian forces are leveling the front near the village. Zelene. To the east, Russian units are reported advancing near Vozdvyzhenka, about 4 km from the important logistics hub of the Pokrovs’k-Kostyantynivka highway.

Russian forces have begun to storm the Chasiv Yar refractory plant in the south. The plant was recaptured by Ukrainian forces two weeks ago. According to some sources, the Russians have already entered the eastern entrance of the refractory plant

At northwest of Kurachove, Russian forces are attacking in the Petropavlivka area. South of the city, Russian troops are moving west from Uspenivka. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually withdrawing from the industrial area of ​​Kurachove; Russian units are approaching the Pipe Plant. According to a geolocation of a video showing the Russian flag at coordinates 47.9963199, 37.2235173, in front of the Pipe Plant. Only 950 meters remain before the entire city falls.

On the Zaporizhia front, the social sphere reports about the actions of the Russian forces in the western part of the village Bilohir’ya in Polohivs’kyi district.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/