Regional authorities confirm an attack by an enemy drone on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Thick, black smoke was seen in the area and some residents heard machine-gun fire. The Zaporizhzhya NPP was not damaged and is operating normally. The attack on the plant appears to have been carried out with kamikaze drones. Footage has been published online from the area of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which was attacked on 20 July by three Ukrainian UAVs.

The RIA Novosti newspaper interviewed a representative of the administration in the region. ‘Ukrainian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,’ explained Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region, who added: ‘The reactor part of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was not damaged by the Ukrainian drone attack. But the very fact of the bombing is monstrous. The terrorist state, (Ukraine ed.),’ the official continued, ‘must be stopped before it spells disaster for the liberated territories or the entire Eastern European region.

The attack is not the first of its kind: 11 employees of the plant were injured during an attack last Monday.

Another social source informs that Ukraine, with US kamikaze drones, attacked the Energodar nuclear power plant: ‘The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces gave the order to attack a nuclear plant in the Zaporozhye region’. According to the city administration, the explosions did not cause any serious damage to the plant, but attacks on the facility continue.

Three kamikaze drones have been reported so far. The Ukrainian drones’ payloads preliminarily consisted of several kilograms of TNT.

It should be noted that the US has recently supplied Kiev with a large number of kamikaze drones to attack facilities on the ground.

Graziella Giangiulio