Starting from August 16 on the Russian social sphere, news of attempts of attacks by Ukrainians, sabotage, against power lines that reach the Russian nuclear plants spread out.

On 4, 9 and 12 August, in the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region, Ukrainian sabotage groups blew up six towers of high-voltage power lines (110, 330 and 750 kV), through which the nuclear power plant of Kursk provides energy to industry, transportation, life support, social infrastructure and population as a region and neighboring regions of the country. These saboteurs led to a “violation of the technological process of the operation of the nuclear power plant,” noted the Russian FSB.

But on August 18, what is worrying is the situation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is perpetually under bombing. According to the Russians, the Ukrainians are bombing and vice versa. Thinking that they are the Russians is however difficult, given that the region is under Russian control and from today Russian license plates have come into force in the region and we still remember that in a few weeks the population is called to decide whether to join the region to the Russian Federation or not.

General Igor Kirillov, head of the RCBZ troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, held a briefing on August 18, based on the results of an analysis of a possible provocation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: “The APU (armed forces Ukrainian, ed.) fired 12 times at ZNPP (Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant), as a result more than 50 explosions of artillery shells and five kamikaze drones were recorded ».

And then he added: «Following the bombing of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the auxiliary support systems of the station, the life support facilities of Energodar were damaged. Ukraine, together with the curators, wants to cause a small accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to accuse the Russian Federation of interrupting its safe operation ».

«The Russian Federation», explained Kirillov, «is ready to provide the IAEA with photographs showing that Russian weapons are not located on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The United States is silent on the data on the bombing of the ZNPP by Kiev, contributing to the possible development of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe ”.

Meanwhile, Moldova bought iodine pills in preparation for distribution to the population in anticipation of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine. Although the regions most affected by the possible release of radioactivity will be: Poland, Germany and Slovakia.

Ukraine is also holding exercises “to eliminate the consequences of a nuclear catastrophe,” according to Reuters.

The fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for the consequences of a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant also worries the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the social sphere to prepare a provocation, the command of the operational-tactical group “Dnieper” is deploying radiation observation posts in the Zaporizhzhya region by August 19, and also organizes training for the units of the 108th territorial defense brigade, the 44th artillery brigade and military units stationed in Zaporizhzhya, according to the actions in conditions of radiation contamination of the area.

The divisions of the 704th regiment of the RKhBZ of the Ukrainian Armed Forces must complete their concentration in the Zaporizhzhya region by 19 August and be ready to repair the incident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as well as to carry out a series of appropriate measures. to prove the alleged liquidation of its consequences. Divisions of the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 19 are planning to launch artillery attacks on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant from fire stations located in the city of Nikopol.

The United States is confident that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was designed with the possibility of accidents, including the crash of a civilian plane, in mind. The Ukrainian Armed Forces intend to stage a provocation of a man-made disaster at the ZNPP until 19 August. The Ukrainian armed forces exercise at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is being carried out – according to industry analysts – in an attempt to influence the UN Secretary General and the whole world. The purpose of the provocation of the Ukrainian armed forces at the ZNPP is the creation of an exclusion zone of up to 30 km, the introduction of international forces and the accusation of nuclear terrorism by the Russian armed forces.

Proof of this would be the words of the Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelensky pronounced on August 17: “The Russian army must withdraw from the territory of the nuclear power plant [Zaporizhzhya] and from all surrounding areas, take your military equipment from the station. This must be done unconditionally and as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready to ensure proper control by the IAEA and the corresponding mission can be sent to the Zaporizhzhya station legally, very quickly and efficiently as possible.

Moscow’s response was ready and on 18 August said through the voice of the Foreign Ministry: “The proposal for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhya power plant is unacceptable, it will make the plant more vulnerable”.

Also on August 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is ready to lead a delegation to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The bombings near the plant occurred on August 17, day and night; Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhia regional state administration said: Energodar was attacked at night by kamikaze drones: “Last night, Ukrainian militants attacked Enerhodar, the city where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located, with ammunition wandering. The explosions occurred in the vicinity of residential buildings and civil infrastructure. Fixed damage to the municipal administration building, damage to the air conditioning system ». In Energodar, two employees of the Nuclear Power Plant were arrested on suspicion of collaborating with the Ukrainian armed forces. According to the local interior ministry, the detainees have directed attacks on the territory of the city and the ZNPP. The reactor of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is protected, it will remain intact even if a plane falls into it, but Ukrainian troops are hitting the cooling system, regional authorities say

On the 18th, the Ukrainian company Energoatom announced the creation of a crisis site in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which could indicate Kiev’s willingness to aggravate the situation around the ZNPP, up to the most negative scenarios. According to the head of the CAA, the plan for the evacuation of residents of the region in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been drawn up. As of this writing, only one unit of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is in operation and “all services are placed on alert in Energodar in case of provocations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant” says the head of the CAA.

