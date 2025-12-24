Panic over a Russian attack in Estonia has subsided after an investigation revealed that a drone that crashed on Estonian territory, near the Russian border, was Ukrainian, according to ERR TV and Radio Company.

Vladimir Putin will attend the pre-New Year meeting of major business representatives at 8:00 PM today. On December 23, Rostekhnadzor issued the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) an operating license for its first power unit. The license will be valid for ten years. “Obtaining the license is a crucial step in ensuring the safe and long-term operation of the power unit beyond its intended lifespan,” according to a Rosatom statement. A complete overhaul of the power units is scheduled for 2026. Licenses for power units Nos. 2-6 are scheduled for 2026-2027, the statement said.

An online video shows a fire in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, home to the Stavrolen chemical plant. The governor reported that a fire in the industrial zone had been extinguished. Ukrainian armed forces launched a drone strike on Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, overnight. Fires are burning in the industrial zone. This plant was previously attacked on November 12, 2025. In the Rostov Region, in the village of Verkhnepotapov, Konstantinovsky District, debris damaged the fence of a private home. The drone attack on Sevastopol continued until midnight on December 22.

On the morning of December 23, a Russian drone and strategic bomber attack was recorded, as well as preparations for Kalibr missile launches. Targets in Izmail and Reni, in the Odessa region, were hit, while explosions were heard in Shostka and Konotop, in the Sumy region, as well as in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Rivne. Power outages have already occurred in Rivne. Another ship was hit yesterday at its dock in Odessa.

In the Sumy region, the Sever Group of Forces continues its attack on several fronts. Ukrainian forces launched an unsuccessful counterattack.

In the Belgorod region, attacks were recorded in Shebekino. Maksymivka, Shakhovka, Grayvoron, Novostroivka-Pervaya, Posokhovo, Leonivka, Ryabiki, and Dolhe. Ukrainian forces are attempting to attack vehicles and power infrastructure.

Toward Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces has captured the village of Vil’cha near Vovchansk. Russian units continue to advance, and the Ukrainians are attempting to establish a defense further south.

Toward Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are experiencing attacks from the southwest near Stepanivka. Russian forces are putting a strain on Ukrainian forces.

In Myrnohrad, Russian forces continue to fight in the city. The Ukrainian Armed Forces say that “the situation remains very difficult” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces… “Small Russian infantry units are present in almost all remaining parts of the city.” West of Pokrovsk, a counterattack by Ukrainian forces from the direction of Hryshyne has been reported.

The Russian Vostok Group of Forces continues its attack on the settlement of Hulyaijpole and the expansion of its bridgehead on the west bank of the Haichur River. Ukrainian forces have made eight unsuccessful counterattack attempts northeast of Andriivka. High-intensity fighting is ongoing in several sectors of the front; Russian Far Eastern troops are continuing their offensive.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles are ongoing in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. Russian units have reportedly expanded their control zone near Luk’yanivs’ke towards Pavlivka and Novoyakovlivka; no footage has yet been received from the field. In Energodar, a civilian born in 1948 was injured in an attack by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainians say.

Graziella Giangiulio

