The Americans are trying to reveal the operational situation in the Pskov and Leningrad regions through aerial reconnaissance. It is learned from White House sources that shipments of ammunition from the United States to Ukraine have resumed.

This is a package worth $200 million that will include air defense interceptors, ammunition for HIMARS and anti-tank weapons. Not only that, the United States has agreed to send weapons to Ukraine for dozens of F-16 fighters, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to the WSJ: “the United States has agreed to arm dozens of F-16 fighter jets with “missiles and other advanced American-made weapons.” As noted, Washington will equip the F-16s with air-to-air missiles.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico said that the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft will stop supplying diesel to Ukraine if Kiev does not allow Russian oil to pass through.

Ukraine expands conflict with Russia in Africa. “The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry officially announced that it participated over the weekend in an operation to destroy a detachment of Russian PMCs in Mali. Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andrei Yusov said that “the militias received the necessary intelligence, and not only intelligence, which allowed them to conduct a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.”

Yusov did not specify whether Ukrainian military personnel participated in the operation and whether they are present on the territory of Mali. He said that “they will not release details at this time, but it is expected that they will release them later.” The operation was claimed by JNIM, al Qaeda in Burkina Faso and Mali, on July 28. This means that Ukrainian intelligence is actively cooperating with al Qaeda in Africa in an anti-Russian function.

Malian authorities are preparing to file an official complaint against Ukraine after the leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense admitted the coordination of terrorist groups that conduct military operations and regularly commit terrorist acts against the civilian population of the country. The militants attacked military personnel of the Malian Armed Forces and Wagner PMCs, who had withdrawn from the town of Tinzawaten to regroup forces on July 27. The death toll among the ranks of the Malian army and Wagner PMCs is estimated at between 150 and 200. Other sources speak of 60 deaths and five kidnapped. The ambush with IEDs and a car bomb on the Russian army may have been led by Sedan Ag Hitta, called the Emir of Kidal of al-Qaeda. He was also responsible for the kidnapping of journalists from RFI, French.

Returning to Ukraine, we learn that Kiev has increased the number of border guards in the regions bordering the Russian Federation and Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a trip to Volhynia, where he inspected the construction of fortifications and held a meeting on security concerning the northern regions.

“We have strong protection both in terms of personnel and defense lines. In all regions bordering Russia and Belarus, the number of border guards has also increased. And we continue to strengthen it,” the Ukrainian head of state said.

The State Duma may, before the end of the session, consider an amendment to increase the length of military service to 2 years and raise the age of conscription for new citizens of the Russian Federation. Two drones were shot down in North Ossetia, there were no casualties, the head of the region, Menyailo, reports.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on July 30.

According to the New York Times: “Ukraine will not be able to fly more than 10 F-16 fighters this year due to a shortage of pilots.”

In the Lviv region, a non-functioning workshop of an industrial enterprise was hit, where imported weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stored.

In the Kursk region, at night, 4 missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed in the sky over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky districts, near the nuclear power plant.

In the direction of Kharkov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed attempts to break through into multi-storey buildings, concentrating heavy armored vehicles and a large number of mobilized infantry and former prisoners. During the day, the “North” group repelled 2 attacks and thwarted 8 attempts to transfer the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the right bank of the Vovcha River.

In the area of ​​Seversky Donets, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to increase efforts to take the village and launched several attacks in a day, but without success. In the direction of Lyptsi, the Russian Armed Forces repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Hlyboke. Russian troops are on the defensive; there is still no talk of expanding the buffer zone near the Belgorod region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, near the Russian Armed Forces of Sandy, the control zone was expanded in the western and northern directions. In the area of ​​Stel’makhivka and Makiivka (LPR), the intensity of hostilities remains high.

North of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian armed forces confirm the advance of Russian forces west of the Seversky Donets-Donbass waterway line on a narrow section of the front.

In the direction of Toretsk, Russian forces advanced to Niu-York, tactical successes were achieved in the settlements of Zalizne, Pivdenne and Druzhba.

According to three sources, in Toretsk there are isolated cases of “overshooting” of Russian forces on the approaches to the city. They are allegedly unsuccessful, but there are military clashes, – an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the call sign “Alex” reports online. The military man reports that the situation on the last streets of Severny (the closest suburb of Torets’k) is difficult, and in fact there are already Russians there.

“The gray zone in these approaches to the city has expanded and the Russians are trying to pass in isolated groups. Therefore, the fighting continues even on the edge of the city, about fifty meters from its borders the clashes are related to the expansion of the “seryaks”, and not to the Russians who have settled there or who are there,” he explained.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k the Russian Armed Forces broke through to the village of Vesele, and also managed to advance towards Karlivka in the southern sector of the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating in an organized manner near several villages, trying to stabilize the front.

In the direction of southern Donetsk, Russian troops are breaking through the Vuhledar-Marinka highway. In Krasnohorivka and near Paraskoviivka, fighting is taking place.

On the Zaporozhye front, Russian forces are conducting heavy artillery shelling of the nearest enemy positions on the Huliajpole – Malaya Tokmachka line, the line of combat contact has remained unchanged.

In the Kherson region, reports from the ground about the stable control of the Russian forces on the Russian bank of the Dnieper, the actions of Russian units on the islands, and some improvement in the situation with drones in favor of the Russian forces on some sectors of the front.

In the Belgorod region, Novaya Tavolzhanka was attacked by Ukrainian forces yesterday morning. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, an infrastructure facility was hit. In the village of Ilek-Penkovka, a social facility was attacked by a drone. In the Valuysky district, in the village of Novopetrovka, an explosive device was dropped from a drone on a private house, as a result of which it was completely destroyed. In the Shebekinsky district, a kamikaze drone hit a private house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

In the Kursk region, several districts were shelled, including: Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, Sverdlikovo and Kubatkin farm, Sudzhansky district. Attacks by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were observed near Sudzha, Tyotkino and in settlements.

In the Donetsk DPR, two were injured by shelling. In Horlivka, during a kamikaze attack with UAVs on a tram, two were injured. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 75 rounds of ammunition per day. 155 mm artillery guns and attack UAVs were used.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/