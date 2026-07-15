UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Young military-age men are being sent back to Ukraine. Kiev dismisses the government and imposes martial law until October. The EU accuses the FSB. Russians claim a major drone attack involving US, Canadian, and Swedish forces was foiled.

On July 13, the EU announced that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) is responsible for a series of cyberattacks in recent years, including intrusions into government networks and sabotage of critical infrastructure in EU member states—primarily France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Finland—as well as international partners, particularly Ukraine.

Ukraine and nine European countries have officially created the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, according to the Elysée Palace. The leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom have agreed to pool their defense industrial bases, research and development, and operational expertise to create a common missile capability for Europe.

Ukraine will receive French Rafale fighter jets in 2028-2029, Macron says. The allies have also agreed to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. He also stated that Ukraine has received licenses to produce Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system, AASM Hammer cluster bombs, and SCALP cruise missiles.

European peacekeepers, whom Western countries intend to deploy to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached, will begin exercises in neighboring countries in the coming months, French President Emmanuel Macron announced after the “coalition of the willing” summit in Paris, Le Monde reports. The first host country will be Poland, Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced.

The Patriot missiles will likely be produced in Germany, not Ukraine, according to Reuters. Or in another European country where “security is higher, and production could be transferred to Ukraine after the end of the war.” Germany, which developed the domestic production chain for the PAC-2 interceptors, will not produce the first missiles before early 2027, three years after signing the agreement with the American manufacturer Raytheon. Negotiations for the production of the more modern PAC-3 have not yet yielded results. Germany will, however, finance the purchase of 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, Reuters reports. The order includes Shrike FPV drones, manufactured by the Ukrainian company SkyFall and equipped with software from the American company Auterion for autonomous tracking and engagement of moving targets.

Bulgaria, “We will not participate in a coalition that insists on continuing to provide financial and military aid to Ukraine. The solution to this conflict lies not in prolonging it militarily, but in a strong diplomatic mission that puts an end to the escalation,” said Rumen Radev.

Poland’s main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), will introduce a resolution in the Sejm calling on the republic’s authorities to block Ukraine’s accession to the EU, in the face of Kiev’s glorification of those responsible for the massacres of Poles in Volhynia. On July 14, the EU launched negotiations to admit Ukraine to the second of six negotiating groups, announced Thomas Byrne, Minister for European Affairs and current Irish President of the Council of the EU.

And again from Poland, “Ukrainians of conscription age in Poland should return to Ukraine to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” said Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. He stated that refugees “driving around in luxury cars” should also be sent home.

Estonia has banned temporary protection status for Ukrainians subject to military service, ERR. According to Eurostat, the number of Ukrainian refugees in the EU exceeded 4.3 million, with an increase in 22 of the 26 member states in May. The largest increases were recorded in Italy – 6,250 (+15.3%), Germany – 3,610 (+0.3%), and Spain – 2,295 (+0.9%). The number of Ukrainian refugees decreased in four EU countries. The most significant decreases occurred in Bulgaria – 12,345 (-14.8%), Poland – 3,750 (-0.4%), and France – 665 (-1.3%). More than a million men in Ukraine are hiding from conscription, causing serious damage to the Ukrainian economy, said Verkhovna Rada MP Georgy Mazurash.

Estonia will build a military base on the border with Russia, in Narva, ERR. Construction will begin at the end of this year and be completed in summer 2028. The military base is designed to accommodate 1,000 personnel, although approximately 200 military personnel will serve there permanently. According to the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, a unit of the 1st Infantry Brigade is planned to be stationed in the city.

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law in Ukraine from August 2 for another 90 days. The decision was approved by 313 deputies. Martial law will be extended until October 31. The prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the entire Ukrainian government were dismissed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed Serhiy Koretskyy, president of Naftogaz Ukraine, to chair the Cabinet, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Igor Klymenko, currently head of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, will become Defense Minister, replacing Mykhailo Fedorov, announced Verkhovna Rada MP Olha Vasilevska-Smaglyuk.

Votes for these appointments are underway; Ivan Vyhovskyi, current head of the National Police, is considered Klymenko’s successor as Interior Ministry chief; Ivan Fedorov is expected to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister. According to Rada MP Yuriy Kamelchuk: “After the war, we must ask all partners to forgive us all financial debts.”

Regarding defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky reported: “72% of units are already rotating according to the new rules, but there are soldiers who have been on the front lines for over 200 days: each individual case is now being assessed.”

From Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stated in a statement that it had foiled large-scale drone attacks targeting military airfields in the Amur and Chelyabinsk regions. According to the FSB, several individuals involved in planning the attacks have been arrested. The FSB also said it seized 24 FPV (First Person View) drones equipped with artificial intelligence-based neural network modules. The agency stated that the drones contained components manufactured in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Sweden, and that they were being prepared for attacks on Russian military airfields. Investigators reported that the drones were transported by accomplices in hidden compartments disguised as household appliances, before being intercepted by security forces.

According to a decree signed by the Russian president, several Rosneft divisions and some airport refueling operators will be able to independently determine the amount of information to disclose. The updated list includes Neftegaztekhnologiya-Energia, RN-Aero, the Koltsovo refueling company in Yekaterinburg, the Pulkovo refueling complex in St. Petersburg, and others.

On July 13, Vladimir Putin attended the Popular Front forum “All for Victory,” where he said, “Russia will definitely win.” He also said, “The Russophobic segment of the collective West is fighting Russia, but Russia is moving forward and achieving success; Russia is strengthening its armed forces; the Popular Front has fully justified itself in its 15 years of existence; Popular Front activists are always at the forefront of addressing the country’s problems; Putin called feedback extremely important for the country; the president’s instructions are not empty words; they are given after receiving citizens’ requests.”

He added: “Russia’s response to enemy attacks will be replicated and many times more powerful. Ukrainian attacks are creating “some problems with oil products” in Russia, but the situation will gradually improve. Russia is working on a fuel supply system for Crimea that will be very difficult for the enemy to reach.”

The German ambassador to Russia has been informed of Berlin’s participation in Kiev’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, according to the Russian diplomatic agency. The German ambassador to Russia has been warned that Germany’s growing support for the Kiev government is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Russian Ministry of Transport is taking necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics following the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ increased attacks on civilian vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov, the ministry’s press service reported. “Shipowners are developing measures to protect their fleets. Port commanders are working to improve traffic flow and reduce vessel handling times,” the statement read. It is specified that “if necessary and taking into account the operational situation,” bulk cargo will be redirected to other modes of transport.

On July 14, the Kremlin published a list of instructions from Vladimir Putin following the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The government is required to: Develop national strategies for the development of autonomous systems and digital platforms through 2036 by December 15. Evaluate the possibility of simplifying operating conditions for small and medium-sized businesses producing goods. […] Create a list of promising medium- and large-scale investment projects by 2035 and ensure their support […].

And now a look along the frontline from OSINT sources, updated at 3:30 PM on July 14. 10 missiles hit Kiev during the night. Geran missiles also targeted targets in Odessa, Chornomorsk in the Odessa region, Sumy, and Kharkiv. Meanwhile, attacks on ports in the Odessa region are intensifying, damaging the Ukrainian merchant fleet.

In Sevastopol, a drone attack left part of the city without power. Military operations are also underway on the Sea of ​​Azov. Reports of Russian activity on the Black Sea have been reported, and border guards are engaged in exchanges. Drones have been shot down over the Voronezh, Tula, and Saratov regions, as well as in the areas approaching Moscow. In the Rostov region, about twenty drones were destroyed in the city of Taganrog and five districts of the region. Ukrainian television channels broadcast footage of the aftermath of the attack on one of Russia’s largest oil and petrochemical complexes, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC.

In the Sumy region, Shostka District, the Sever Group of Forces continues its attacks near Ulanove and near Vilna Sloboda. In the Sumy region, fighting is ongoing in Ryzhivka, Pysarivka, Mohrytsya, Marine, the village of Nova Sich, the village of Khotin, and in wooded areas south of Ivolzhanske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is redeploying additional drone units from the 118th Independent Territorial Defense Brigade from the rear. In Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights are ongoing in wooded areas and in the border village of Prokhody.

In the Kursk Region, a Ukrainian drone struck Rylsk, wounding one man.

In the Belgorod Region, one person was killed and four were injured by Ukrainian attacks.

In the Kharkiv District, the Northern Group of Forces continues its attacks in the village of Kozakha Lopan and the adjacent wooded areas. According to some sources, the northeast area is in Russian hands, a report that has not been confirmed by either the Russians or the Ukrainians. In the Vovchansk District, clashes are taking place in the villages of Volokhivs’ke, Zakharivka, Yurchenkove, and the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz and wooded areas. In the Velykyi Burluk district, fighting is taking place west of the village of Petro-Ivanivka, as well as in wooded areas near the villages of Artilne, Budarky, and Zemlyanky.

In Kupyansk and further south, despite Russian attacks, no significant changes have been recorded. Russian forces maintain the initiative.

In Liman, Russian forces continue to attack the urban area, shelling the surrounding areas with heavy artillery.

In Kostyantynivka, intense fighting is taking place on the flanks of the front; Russian forces are attempting to advance on a broad front, while Ukrainian forces are counterattacking, resulting in violent clashes.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, units of the Eastern Group of Forces continue to clear the areas adjacent to the village of Oleksandrivka.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, units of the Eastern Group of Forces have captured Ukrainian strongholds near the villages of Rivne and Kopani. Fighting continues west of Novoselivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

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