“Ukraine can decide for itself how to use the weapons provided by its allies,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. According to him, the United States does not support attacks on Russian territory. But the final decision in any case rests with Ukraine. “They have to decide how to best defend their country, how to get the lands back. We leave this solely to their discretion, here our influence on the situation can only be advisory,” Blinken said.

On the issue of financing for Ukraine, the US House of Representatives has split in America with the Republican McCarthy having been removed from the position of presidency of the US House of Representatives paying the price.

From NATO we learn that “Western countries have almost exhausted their supplies of weapons to Ukraine due to slow growth in production.” The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, announced this during the Warsaw Security Forum. “We have started deliveries from half-empty warehouses in Europe. Now the ‘bottom of the barrel’ is already visible,” Bauer said.

“Ukraine will receive 186 billion euros if it joins the European Union from the community budget, which will turn some member states of the association into net contributors for the first time.” The Financial Times newspaper reports it. “All member states will have to pay more and receive less from the EU budget. Many Member States that are net beneficiaries will become net donors,” the publication reads. There are currently eight candidate countries for membership of the European Union. These are Albania, Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, admitted that Ukraine could become a member of the European Union in 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the III International Olympics on financial security, declared that “the world is gradually freeing itself from the dictatorship of individual countries that try to reduce others to economic slavery”. And he went on to say: “Russia has many friends in Europe. In the West there are many supporters of traditional values, who simply behave more silently than their opponents.”

Round of appointments at the front, on the Russian side. General Sergei Boyko, who led the group of forces of the Russian Guard in the Northern Military District, was appointed chief of the General Staff of the troops – deputy director of the Russian Guard. He becomes commander of the Ural district of the Russian Guard Vladimir Spiridonov, who previously served as first deputy commander of the Southern district, TASS sources.

Russia maintains a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens for humanitarian reasons, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

About 500 Russian Armed Forces servicemen are prisoners in Ukraine, while the number of Ukrainian servicemen detained in Russia is many times higher, said DPR head Denis Pushilin. The head of the region clarified that the Ukrainian side does not provide information on prisoners and it is rather difficult to find data on captured soldiers. At the same time, Pushilin added that the number of Ukrainian servicemen held captive in Russia is in the thousands. Thus confirming the Turkish sources which speak of 25,000/30,000 men.

Pushilin also said that Ukrainian forces at the front no longer use Western-supplied equipment: “They use only small amounts of Soviet-made equipment, probably preparing for an autumn counteroffensive.”

Russian troops are gaining the upper hand in the drone standoff in the skies over Ukraine, Ukrainian sources told the Washington Post. According to the newspaper’s interlocutor, it is “difficult to resist Russian drones.” The military says Russian troops use drones to destroy smaller targets and can even use two devices at a time, which suggests Moscow has “significantly larger drone reserves” than Kiev.

Even the Ukrainians would still have winning solutions for the front but at high costs of military personnel. According to Russian sources, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have changed tactics on Kleshcheiika. The peculiarity of the Ukrainian advance near Kleshchiivka is the almost complete absence of assaults on their part. The post reads: “The essence of the tactic is simple: over a long period of time, constantly, systematically and slowly, they raze the front line with artillery, mortars and whatever else is necessary. They are closely monitoring the outcome from above, our intelligence officers report from the field. – They wait for defenders to finish or falter and retreat. They then enter the resulting lunar landscape on foot and quickly dig. This tactic works in conditions of overwhelming superiority in weapons (quantity of artillery, range, regulation of fire, unlimited ammunition, quality of ammunition – cassettes are really an extremely unpleasant thing), as well as with complete insensitivity to truly serious losses when securing the forehead”.

And now a look at the front line.

Rabotino Management. There is a tough battle going on between Rabotino and Kopani, the Ukrainians are storming the Russian trenches, trying to break through. The direction of the main attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is in the Orichiv section of the Zaporozhzhie Front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, with artillery support, continue to attack Russian positions in the fields in the direction of Kopani. Throughout the evening of 3.10 the Ukrainians threw more and more waves of unarmored infantry into battle, trying to break through the Russian defenses between Kopani and Rabotino. The Ukrainians managed to break through to the trenches of the Russian defense line, where more fighting began. The 291st regiment of the Russian Southern Military District is conducting heavy defensive battles, launching counterattacks. The Ukrainians have already suffered significant losses, but they do not stop trying to advance. The Russian Armed Forces successfully counterattacked in the Verbove area, eliminating militants from positions north of Novoprokopovka. On the Vremevsky ledge, the Russian army counterattacked at Priyutny and Urozhayne.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). Fighting continues in Kleshchiivka: the Russians maintain defenses in the railway area. Near Andriivka, soldiers of the Russian army counterattacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army tried to advance south of Avdiivka. The Russian military also resumed attacks in the Pervomaisky area. The assault on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Marinka and Novomikhailovka continues. Furthermore, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched attacks on the territory of the Avdiivka chemical and coca plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of the enemy Neptune anti-ship missile in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian military has been working on military targets in southeastern Ukraine. The “gerans” hit targets in Nikolaev. In Pavlodar, workshops for the production of explosives and rocket fuel were destroyed.

Overnight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to land troops in Crimea. Russian Aerospace Forces planes prevented Ukrainian soldiers from landing at Cape Tarkhankut. A speedboat and three jet skis were discovered in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Ukraine’s GUR admitted the loss of its men following the DRG landing in Crimea. GUR spokesman Yusov Dil reported that the DRG withdrew from Crimea after a failed attempt to land there, and also that it suffered losses.

The Russians complain, against the backdrop of the night attack on Crimea and Sevastopol, the issue of the role played by TOPAZ military satellites in planning missile attacks and air landings. One post reads: “From 1 to 3 October, 45 photographs were taken of various objects on the peninsula. These include air bases and proposed locations of air defense systems and personnel.”

And the same one writes: “The activity of the “Topaz” at Cape Tarkhankut on the night of October 2, that is, one day before the attempted landing of the GUR in Crimea, seems particularly interesting. Chernomorskoye, Olenevka, Kalinovka and Novoselskoye were filmed – it was there that they attempted to attack the DRG. Also, more attention is paid to monitoring airfields in Crimea and geographical heights (it is logical to place air defense systems in such places). In this way, the most suitable targets for possible cruise missile attacks are determined. Therefore, by monitoring the activity of a constellation of satellites, it is possible not only to approximately understand the short-term plans of the Ukrainians and what directions of attack can be chosen, but also to take countermeasures and camouflage measures.”

Graziella Giangiulio