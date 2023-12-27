The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it will forcibly recruit the required number of people into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk noted that the ranks of the military will be replenished “by any means,” including mobilization. “Recruitment mechanisms or mobilization mechanisms – you still have to figure them out,” he said.

According to Pavlyuk, the Ukrainian authorities still offer Ukrainians voluntary membership in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. But this “does not mean that only those who want to serve will serve, and that now only non-combat specialties can be chosen”.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces Valery Zaluzhny also supported the mobilization bill in preparation for the Rada, which provides for the abolition of the deferral of conscription for students receiving second and third educations and narrowing the circle of people entitled to deferral for care of disabled people, Ukrainian media reported.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opposed the establishment of clear terms for rotation and leave (there are no resources prepared for this) and did not agree with the release of disabled people from the 2nd group. At the same time, Zaluzhny does not plan to register all women for military service, believing that this will lead to their “mass departure” abroad.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine said that Ukrainians hiding from mobilization abroad should be deprived of the benefits and residence permits of the countries in which they are currently located, he said.

Estonia does not plan to expel Ukrainian citizens responsible for military service in their homeland. Meanwhile, Germany has made it known that it will not send fugitive Ukrainians back to Kiev for mobilisation. This was stated by German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann on the Tagesspiegel. “We are trying to ensure that more and more people from Ukraine find work, go to work and not live on benefits,” he explained.

It seems that refugees in Germany are being suggested one condition: look for a job and “get a move on”, or “go to the slaughterhouse”. Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov said that Kiev plans to call up draft dodgers aged between between 20 and 60 years old who fled to Germany and other countries. So far, only Poland is ready to extradite Ukrainians.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that it is time to stop considering the conflict with Russia as an exclusively military issue – in his opinion, all citizens of the country should take party to the conflict. “That calm, when for a certain period it was believed that the war was a purely military issue and that the rest of the country could live their lives… has passed. This thing has to stop, it doesn’t work like that”… Everyone should take part in this (conflict) and not selectively “Someone is fighting and someone is throwing chips at the casino. This is not about justice,” Danilov told Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

The draft law on mobilization, taking into account Zaluzhny’s amendments, can be summarized in these terms: the conscription age for mobilization is 25 years (instead of the current 27 years); All citizens of Ukraine between the ages of 18 and 60 are registered. You must provide information about your place of residence to your employer. Military registration abroad is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

The “limited eligibility” category will be removed. Only the eligible and the unsuitable remain; Acceptance into civil service and law enforcement only if you have undergone basic military training; The opportunity to send an unprepared citizen to the front is completely removed. The summons can be served at the TCC SP, at the place of residence, in public places and at work. The employer, the police, the TCC have the right to hand over the precept. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, regardless of the law, has made it known that it will obtain the necessary number of soldiers to replenish the Ukrainian armed forces in any way.

The Council of the Russian Federation instead approved the law on volunteers in the Russian Guard. If adopted, it will allow the Russian Guard to recruit volunteers to work in the defense field in certain situations, for example during mobilization or martial law.

Furthermore, all powers and mechanisms that apply to the Ministry of Defense will apply to National Guard troops of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the volunteer units of the Russian Guard will not differ in any way from similar formations of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A law on criminal liability was also passed for discrediting the Russian Guard’s volunteer formations.

Graziella Giangiulio

