UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Yermak’s property is searched, and he resigns. Russian Supreme Court: The war in Ukraine will end with Russian control of Donbass. Russians storm Hryshyne.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement to the press: “At the end of the week, the Ukrainian and American delegations will meet. We are still in contact with the United States and our European friends.” “Our team, together with the American representatives […] will continue to advance the points reached following Geneva towards a form that will lead us towards guarantees of peace and security. […] The Ukrainian delegation will be well prepared and engaged in substantial work,” he concluded.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, who is leading the Ukrainian delegation to end the war, told The Atlantic: “As long as Zelenskyy is president, you can be sure that we will not cede territory.”

All this is happening while the NABU (National Security and Police) has searched the property of Yermak, head of the Presidential Office and member of the Security Council. The results and the filing of charges against him are awaited. Yermak confirmed that the NABU had searched his apartment. “Today, the NABU and the SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. Investigators face no obstacles.” They have had full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, cooperating with law enforcement. “I offer full cooperation,” wrote the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Yermak then announced his resignation in the evening.

Following highly heated statements by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, she toned down, stating that “a too rapid path to peace is not beneficial for Ukraine.” “We really need to focus on concessions from Russia, which, of course, take time,” noted the EU’s top diplomat.

The war with Russia has become a matter of political survival for EU leaders, according to the Norwegian publication Steigan. “There is a growing sense that European leaders—Starmer, Macron, Merz, and von der Leyen—understand that for their political survival, they must continue the confrontation with Russia,” it reads.

Several EU countries suspect that Belgium is using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, Politico reports. EU member state representatives also intend to investigate whether Belgium is using its tax revenues as a source of financing for Ukraine, as other countries do. The EU loan to Kiev with Russian resources could reach €210 billion, Politico reports, citing European diplomats. To achieve this, the EU will need to tap Russian funds held not only in Belgium, but also in other countries.

European Council President António Costa has declared that the EU will implement its “peace plan” for Ukraine, starting October 24, 2022, which includes full support for Kiev and sanctions against Russia. “Our peace plan began [to be implemented] on October 24, 2022, when we decided here in Brussels to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine: diplomatic, economic, and then also military,” he said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

The Ukrainian news agency Strana reported: “NABU and SAP have confirmed searches at the home of Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.” NABU reportedly found Yermak’s recordings, but—according to Ukrainian sources—”cannot decipher them.” The searches were authorized by the prosecutor’s office on three grounds: orders to law enforcement officers to monitor NABU and SAPO officers, Yermak’s involvement in the energy corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich, and finally, illegal expropriation of property.

According to Russian sources: “The Germans have undertaken a serious and dangerous undertaking. Under the pretext of protecting themselves from Russian submarines, they have begun deploying Greyshark unmanned underwater vehicles in the Baltic Sea.” German leader Merz stated: “The current front line should be the basis for the upcoming peace talks on Ukraine. Kiev cannot be forced to make territorial concessions.” The German Chancellor stated that Ukraine needs a strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees if peace with Russia is to be concluded. “Any agreement concerning the EU, Europe as a whole, or NATO requires the approval of European partners or consensus within the Alliance,” he also noted.

Italy extradited to Germany on November 27 a Ukrainian citizen suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion in September 2022. He appeared before an investigating judge on the 28th, The German Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS.

On November 28, Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán was in Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and offered Russia the opportunity to hold peace talks in Hungary. Vladimir Putin thanked Viktor Orbán for his willingness to host the Russia-US summit: “If during the negotiations with the United States, Budapest is used as the venue for the summit, I will be happy.”

Confirming that the diplomatic machine is moving are the words of spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said: “The main parameters of the conflict resolution plan agreed with Ukraine in Geneva have been handed over to Russia; they will be discussed next week.” He also added that “Zelenskyy has a legitimacy problem” and his reluctance to hold elections in Ukraine and respect the Constitution. Peskov emphasized that, at the same time, everyone wants and prefers to take the resolution in Ukraine on a peaceful path. He expressed great concern about the investigations against Yermak. “The searches at Yermak’s home are fueling a corruption scandal in Kiev with extremely negative consequences for Ukraine.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia next Monday and Tuesday. The Russian government has approved the signing of a visa-free agreement with Saudi Arabia. Russian Ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, stated that NATO and the European Union are preparing for a “major war” with Russia. According to him, the alliance countries are justifying these actions with “non-existent Kremlin attack plans,” intimidating their own populations.

The Russian Supreme Court declared at a conference in Bishkek that the war in Ukraine will end only after Russia takes full control of Donbas: “If Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territories they occupy, then we will cease hostilities. If they do not withdraw, we will do so by military means.”

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on November 28. Between November 27 and 28, Ukrainian forces launched a massive air strike on Russian regions. The drones targeted oil refineries in the Saratov region, Novorossiysk, the Rostov region, and energy infrastructure in Crimea. The airstrike once again lasted several hours and hit numerous regions.

In the Vovchansk sector (Kharkiv region), Russia’s Northern Group of Forces is now fighting not only on the outskirts of Vil’cha, but also in Lyman, adjacent to Vovchansk.

The governor summarized the preliminary results of anti-UAV operations in the Belgorod region: since the beginning of 2025, BARS-Belgorod units alone (apparently excluding Russian Armed Forces statistics) and Orlan have shot down over 10,000 drones.

In the direction of Lyman, the Russian Group of Forces West is advancing towards the settlement of Yarova, encircling the settlement of Drobysheve to the west. Russian units are breaking through towards Lyman from southwest of the settlement of Stavky.

Northwest of Soledar, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Vasyukivka flies the Russian flag. The intensification of activity in this sector of the front could become a new factor in the situation, pushing Ukrainian forces away from Seversk and Kostyantynivka.

Despite the unfinished fighting at Pokrovsk, Russian forces have begun advancing westward. Ukrainian Armed Forces report the start of the battle for Hryshyne: Russian forces are storming buildings on the southeastern outskirts of the settlement.

The “East” Group of Forces continues its broad-front offensive in the eastern regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia. Its main efforts are concentrated in the direction of Hulyaijpole, with division regiments advancing up to a kilometer along the front.

In the Orichiv sector of the Zaporizhia Front, fighting is ongoing in the area of ​​Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. Fighting also continues for Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/