Earthquake in the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will be fired, Ukrainian media cite sources in Zelensky’s team They write that the candidate for the position is still being determined. The most likely replacement is First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga. Kuleba will not disappear from the political scene because he will deal with relations with NATO. The Verkhovna Rada did not accept the resignation of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, a deputy said while accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Ol’ha Vitaliïvna Stefanišyna.

According to the Ukrainian social sphere, this is due to the restructuring of the vertical power structure imposed by Andrii Yermak. The head of the President’s office wanted to change the Prime Minister, but did not get the green light, which still allows Shmygal to remain in office. Most of the ministers of the Ukrainian government did not go to the Rada today to give an account of their work, because against the backdrop of a wave of resignations they decided not to waste time.

It also seems that the capitulation of the ministers was born as part of an information campaign with negative headlines about Pokrovs’k and Poltava. According to the Russian social sphere, in fact this is normal routine for the “Zelensky clan”. The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Koval resigned due to a corruption case related to the lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. He was appointed to the post in November last year.

On this day of cabinet reshuffle, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrived in Kiev. President Zelensky said in an interview with NBC: “Ukraine intends to retain the territory it occupies in Russia indefinitely. The United States was not informed of the planned invasion of the Kursk region in Ukraine: this is a closely guarded secret.”

The first underground hospital for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been put into operation in Ukraine. The hospital was built with six steel bunkers. More than 100 wounded can be treated there every day. It has modern medical equipment, operating rooms and intensive care units, alternative energy sources and the like. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry promises to build more than 20 such stabilization points.

The IAEA delegation led by Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporozhye NPP, Tass source. The Zaporizhzhya NPP is awaiting measures from the IAEA to prevent attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the station, adjacent territory and critical infrastructure, a representative of the station told TASS. Grossi said the Zaporizhzhya NPP has been unstable for the past two years, with all aspects of nuclear safety having been partially or completely compromised, the IAEA said.

Accidents at the Zaporizhzhya NPP have not yet led to a radiological incident, but risks to the international community remain, the IAEA said. To date, no releases of radioactive substances into the environment at the Zaporizhzhya NPP in excess of regulatory limits have been recorded, the IAEA said. Grossi also reiterated that he did not have enough evidence to say who attacked the NPP.

Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom, called on the IAEA not to be afraid to tell the truth about where the drones came from and who delivers the munitions for the attacks on the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The assessments of Rosatom and the IAEA on the causes of the fire in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya NPP coincide, Likhachev said.

There is no particularly good news about the situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant, Rosatom head Likhachev told Pavel Zarubin. The risks to the station have not decreased, they are very high, Likhachev stressed. In recent days there have been no attacks on nuclear power plant facilities, but a large number of missiles and drones are being shot down during the approach.

Putin on September 4 was busy welcoming heads of state or state representatives for the Economic Forum, EEF, began a meeting with Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng at the EEF headquarters on Russky Island. Putin said that he intends to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan. “As agreed, we are waiting for the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, at the BRICS summit,” the head of state said at a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Numerous speeches by Russian officials and ministers on the Russia-Ukraine issue were held on the sidelines of the forum. “American weapons are already hitting Russia, and the Ukrainian side will try to do so deep into Russian territory. This opinion was expressed by Dmitry Peskov, responding, in particular, to the question of Moscow’s reaction if Washington allows Kiev to strike the Russian Federation with American weapons.”

The longest speech on the matter was by Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “The situation at the front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is rapidly deteriorating, due to Kiev’s attempts to lift restrictions on attacks on Russian territory. The Russian Federation warns NATO countries of an immediate and extremely painful response in the event of new terrorist initiatives by Kiev. Moscow will consider any provocation against Russian peacekeepers and citizens in Transnistria an attack on the Russian Federation. Russia’s requests for legal assistance in the Nord Stream explosions were not met by the German authorities; Kiev deliberately chose the Day of Knowledge for a massive attack on Russian regions, as many schoolchildren could be under attack”.

He also added: “Zelensky distorts New Delhi’s position by proposing to hold a conference on the Ukrainian solution in India. The Russian Federation is ready to ensure security during the Moldovan elections on Russian territory; the need to correct the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation is associated with the irresponsible position of the West and the escalation by the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “The United States has crossed the threshold it set for itself, Zelensky is taking advantage of it, on the prospect of supplying Kiev with missiles for F-16 fighters; the United States is losing the feeling of mutual containment with the Russian Federation, this is dangerous”.

Ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine continue to cooperate on issues related to family reunification, Moskalkova said.

In the Kursk region, the Emergency Situations Ministry says 313 explosive objects have been destroyed during the escalation of the situation. About 11.5 thousand residents of the Kursk region are staying in temporary accommodation centers, medical and social institutions, and children’s camps, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to reconnaissance and destroy sabotage groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction, trying to penetrate deep into Russian territories, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The “North” group repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Malaya Loknya and Komarovka; Attempts at Ukrainian attacks in the direction of the settlements of Korenevo, Olgovka, and Pogrebki were also thwarted; In the Korenevsky sector, clashes continue east of Aleksandrovka, near Korenevo and in the Olgovka area. In the Sudzhansky sector, intense clashes are observed east of Martynovka and along the Kireevka-Nechaev-Berdin line.

Aircraft struck Ukrainian reserves in 12 settlements in the Sumy region; travel on public transport in Kursk on key election days, September 6-8, will be free, the press service of the regional government reported; Su-25 attack aircraft struck a concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

And now a look at the Frontline updated at 15:30 on September 4.

Russian forces have launched a missile attack on the training center of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Poltava, where NATO instructors were teaching. Ukrainian sources admit that today’s attack in Poltava is comparable (if not superior) in its lethal effectiveness to the attack on the training center in Desna in 2022. According to Russian sources: “An attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of a registration institution in Sumy. Missile attack on Lviv.”

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn part of their group from the Kreminna region of LPR. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Karlivka in the DPR. The Vostok group of troops has liberated the settlement of Prechystivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Federation has hit Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves in 12 settlements, the Russian Ministry said. Ukrainian troops withdrew from the Nevel’s’ke pocket to avoid encirclement near Kurachove. Russian Armed Forces occupied 56 square kilometers of territory in 24 hours right near Kurachove.

In the direction of Kharkiv: Positional battles continue in the Lyptsi sector, the situation has not changed significantly. In Vovchansk, clashes continue in the area of ​​multi-storey buildings.

Kupyansk-Liman Russian Armed Forces are consolidating positions in the Pishchane area.

On Seversky: Russian troops have advanced in the direction of Perezdny.

On Chasiv Yar: Russian troops are conducting assault operations in Kalinivka and the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar, there are tactical successes, they have advanced to the settlements on the western bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal.

On Toretsk: Russian forces have achieved tactical successes in the northwestern part of Druzhba, advancing along the road. Ivan Mazepa in Toretsk continues clashes along the Tsentralnaya, Lesnaya and Viktor Sorochuk streets.

On Pokrovs’k: Russian troops are pressing in the area of ​​Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidovo and Ukrainsk.

Russian forces are conducting assault operations in the direction of Lesovka and Zhelannye Pervoe.

On Vremivka: Russian troops are consolidating north of Urozhaine.

In Zaporozhzhie: there are no active hostilities.

