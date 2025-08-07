UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Witkoff in Russia, Trump threatens sanctions on Russian oil tankers from Friday. Russian advance recorded in the direction of Lyman and Torec’k

‘The 18th package of sanctions against Russia will come into force this week,’ said European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Arianna Podesta. She added that the European Commission is now ‘fully focused on implementing the sanctions packages already adopted’ . The Commission also said it is ‘working on future sanctions to put even more pressure on Russia.’

Former European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell explained that EU military aid to Ukraine has been frozen since the beginning of the year because of Hungary: €6.6 billion, he said. He also fears that Budapest may freeze the sanctions imposed on Russia. “Since I left (at the end of last year), the EU has not provided any new military aid to Ukraine. €6.6 billion from the European Peace Fund has been frozen because of Hungary. That was the end of that instrument. Now everything will be done on a bilateral basis. And if Hungary refuses to extend the sanctions, they cannot be extended. We are stuck,‘ Borrell said in an interview with EUObserver. Politico reports that the European Union plans to impose sanctions on China because of secret deliveries of drone engines to Russia, disguised as ’refrigeration units”.

If the price of Ukraine’s survival is temporary occupation by Russia, so be it, says the Czech president. ‘Currently, Ukraine, with all the support of the West, is unable to liberate the occupied territories in a short time without serious human losses. We want it to survive as a sovereign and independent country,’ said Petr Pavel.

The Netherlands is allocating $578 million to Ukraine under NATO’s new ‘Ukraine Priority Requirements List’ (PURL) funding mechanism for arms supplies to Ukraine. The Netherlands was the first country to contribute, and other NATO allies will follow to reach the goal of transferring $10 billion.

The Turkish embassy in Kiev has announced that Turkish President Erdogan is planning a visit to Kiev.

The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against Russian oil tankers that circumvent Western restrictions, reports the Financial Times. The measure is expected to be announced on Friday. The plane used by Steve Witkoff landed at Vnukovo on 6 August, reports RIA Novosti.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Trump. ‘A productive conversation with President Trump. The key thing, of course, is to end the war. We are grateful to the President of the United States for all his efforts towards an honest and lasting peace. It is really necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, we fully support this,’ he said. Pakistan responded to Zelensky and accused him of lying, pointing out that Pakistani citizens are not involved in the conflict on either side.

From Russia, Vladimir Putin said he is confident of Russia’s victory and doubts that the new US sanctions will be effective. He has been informed that the Ukrainian front will collapse in two to three months. Moscow is said to be unsure whether Trump will stick to his ultimatum with sanctions, given that he has threatened this before but then failed to take action or changed his mind. The Kremlin also does not believe that China will stop buying Russian oil. According to a Reuters source, the Istanbul talks ‘have no real substance, apart from discussions on humanitarian exchanges.’ Trump reiterated and promised to announce severe tariffs and sanctions against Russia on 8 August if it does not accept peace.

‘After abandoning the unilateral moratorium on medium- and short-range missiles, Russia has the right to “take appropriate measures”,’ Peskov said. “Russia no longer has any restrictions in this regard. Russia no longer considers itself limited in any way. Consequently, it considers itself authorised, if necessary, to take appropriate measures and steps. An announcement [of the president’s decision on the use of the systems] is unlikely. After all, we are talking about defence. This is a rather sensitive and non-public area,” Peskov said.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives amending the rules for the introduction of martial law. According to the document, an attack on any part of the Union State, in particular Russia, is recognised as a reason for mobilisation in Belarus. The terminology and functions of the Armed Forces are also being updated in accordance with the new military doctrine.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:50 on 6 August. Odessa was heavily hit during the night, with 26 Geran-2 drones attacking targets in the villages of Orlivka and Novosil’s’ke. One of the targets was a gas compression station on the border with Romania.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces continue to advance east of the Nitrius River and have entered the outskirts of Shandryholove.

Russian forces have advanced in two areas. In the south-east, they have continued to advance south-west along the forest plantations in the plain, capturing new positions there and in the wooded areas. Taking advantage of the cover provided, they have managed to penetrate the outskirts of Shandryholove and capture some of the agricultural buildings there. Battles are ongoing for the other buildings, with Ukrainian forces maintaining their main presence in the residential part of the village.

Russian forces also advanced eastward, capturing the rest of the ravine from Zelena Dolyna, before advancing and liberating positions on the adjacent tactical heights.

To the north-west, Russian forces made further progress along the eastern bank of the Nitrius River, advancing south towards the next two forests, capturing them along with two nearby lines of trees. According to some OSINT sources for mapmaking, Russian troops are handing over 9.13 km of Ukrainian territory to Moscow.

Still heading towards Lyman, Russian forces continued to advance in and around Tors’ke, capturing key positions in several areas.

To the south, they continued to advance in the north-western part of the forest and managed to penetrate the southern part of Tors’ke. They captured agricultural buildings on the outskirts and positions in houses along and around Tsentralna and Radhospna streets.

To the north, Russian forces continued to advance through the northern residential area, capturing additional positions along and around Pivnichna Street.

The main Ukrainian presence in Tors’ke is concentrated in the central section and the fish farm in the far north. The grey zone is extensive, with both sides operating regularly in small groups of 2-3 units without a solid line of contact. Russian troops are reported to have advanced by approximately 5 km².

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces continued to advance and completed the capture of the town of Toreck.

Russian forces advanced in two areas. In the south-west, house-to-house searches continued in the village of Shcherbynivka. After capturing the southern and main part of the village, the Russians entered the northern part and began house-to-house searches in the area of the railway line, also checking for mines. Russian forces took most of the rest of the village, including the local school. They were also able to clear the remaining positions in the pocket west of Shcherbynivka thanks to their advance into the settlement.

Further east, Russian forces have control of the western part of Torec’k after the last Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from the town and captured the rest of the adjacent Torec’k forest.

To the northeast, Russian forces resumed assault operations northwest of Dyliivka and took control of positions on four different tree lines on the tactical heights. In addition, to the west, Russian soldiers managed to enter the western part of Katerynivka, although it is unclear whether any positions have been established.

