The United States called on Russia and Ukraine to cease mutual attacks during the visit of American envoys. Vladimir Putin declared a three-day truce, which ended on September 7.

Following the meeting in Moscow between Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Khusner, Witkoff stated in Kiev: “I think we made significant progress in Moscow. We heard new ideas. You heard President Zelenskyy talk about trilateral negotiations, which we hope will be announced soon. In Moscow, we discussed many other important and well-founded ideas, which we brought back to Kiev. We believe cooperation is crucial. That’s why representatives of the intelligence services of the E3 countries are here today. We brought with us members of our team who are deeply committed to finding a solution. To achieve a result, both sides must compromise and bring their positions closer together. And we believe we have everything necessary to do so. We are determined, we care, and we hope that all this will lead to a peaceful, diplomatic, and successful solution.” Also accompanying the American delegation to Kiev were: according to Reuters, the national security advisers of Great Britain, Germany, and France.

“Trump doesn’t just want to end the war, but to create the conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine,” Kushner said. According to him, “the American side’s goal is to reach an agreement that ensures sustainable peace, not a temporary cessation of hostilities.”

Cold tempers were also raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “It appears the war will continue into the winter. Ukraine is counting on a winter support package from the United States,” Zelenskyy said. He also stated that the United States will increase production of Patriot missiles next year, and Ukraine expects to receive additional systems. It is unlikely that Ukraine will receive the number of Patriot missiles needed to defend against attacks this winter, Serhiy Beskrestnov, the Ukrainian president’s defense technology adviser, said in an interview with the Guardian.

Before his envoys’ trip to Moscow, Donald Trump said: “I spoke with Putin; I know him very well. Putin has no intention of attacking NATO territory.” US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left Moscow after approximately three hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine. “Witkoff and Kushner promised to use Putin’s assessments on the path to a solution in their meetings in Kiev tomorrow,” Ushakov said. The US Treasury Department official responsible for sanctions visited Moscow, according to Axios. Gene Lang attended the preparatory meeting but was not present at the meeting with Putin, the outlet noted. The delegation also included representatives of the National Security Council and the State Department.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to compromise on ending the war in Ukraine and continues to insist on an agreement that meets Moscow’s objectives, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s negotiating position has hardened, as the country’s leadership believes the situation on the battlefield is increasingly in its favor. During yesterday’s three-hour meeting in Moscow with US Ambassadors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Putin showed no sign of Russia’s willingness to abandon or soften its key demands.

Returning to the issue of negotiations on September 7, Dmitry Peskov, in his morning press conference, said: “Russia does not rule out the resumption of trilateral talks on Ukraine; Russia greatly appreciates America’s efforts to maintain peace; Putin personally expressed his gratitude to Trump for his commitment to peace.”

Peskov did not reveal how the proposals of US emissaries at the meeting with Putin differed from the “anchoring formula”; “The Kremlin still has no information on the outcome of the contacts between American negotiators and the Kiev regime; Norway’s military buildup can only be perceived as a threat to Russia and requires additional security measures from Moscow.”

The European Court has banned EU countries from imposing sanctions against companies registered in the Union solely on the basis of their indirect ties to the Russian state. Ea further reports that the EU’s military-industrial complex is failing to keep pace with Ukraine’s needs, Euractiv reports. According to the report, Brussels needs 5-10 years to launch defense programs. The projects may reach the end of their lifecycle, but they would still not come close to meeting Kiev’s needs.

In Ukraine, the GUR has raised the stakes in its war of compromising material with the SBU. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk stated that “Denis Kireyev, a participant in the first negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, was tortured by SBU officers before being killed: his wrists and knees were broken, and the wounds were inflicted while he was still alive.” According to Mosiychuk, SBU officers also killed Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Chibineyev, his bodyguard, along with Kireyev. So far, the official version has been completely different: Chibineev died on March 3, 2022, in a battle near Gostomel.

Over the weekend, NABU and SAP arrested Serhiy Kropyva, head of the cybersecurity department of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Ukrainian media sources reported: “A special operation is underway to expose a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office.” A wiretap contains recordings of NABU and a Prosecutor General’s Office official. “If you have to screw the queen, steal a million”: excerpt from new NABU recordings with a Prosecutor General’s Office official. This phrase is uttered in the recordings by a person known only as “Chancellor.” Media reports indicate this is Serhiy Kropiva, head of the Prosecutor General’s IT department.

Ukraine faces a financial shortfall of €32.6 billion by 2027, according to Finance Minister Marchenko. The overall requirement is €43–64 billion. If its allies fail to cover the funding gap, Kiev will have to cut non-military spending. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has completed a review of the status of critical defense industry enterprises, decisions on which were made before July 7, 2026. These enterprises were subject to the new government procedure for reviewing their critical status. Their status was confirmed for 86% of the inspected enterprises. An additional 14% of the enterprises did not confirm their status, thus losing the ability to reserve military personnel. The Ministry of Defense has not published a specific list of these enterprises. To restore their status, they will have to resubmit complete documentation to the agency.

Regarding the mobilization of women in Ukraine, there is still no clear consensus: “There will never be a forced mobilization of women. The responsibility for defending Ukraine lies exclusively with men,” says Rada MP Kostenko. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called for an evaluation of the mobilization of women in Ukraine. According to him, women have a better “physiological reaction to threat,” which makes them better suited to piloting drones, and he therefore suggested considering recruiting women for military service at the front.

Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots are forced to attack air targets only with onboard guns due to a critical missile shortage.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has rejected Ukrainian NOTAM notifications regarding alleged threats in Russian airspace. “Russia has sent an urgent appeal to the ICAO Secretary General regarding Ukraine’s threats against civil aviation; the Russian Federation is firmly committed to ensuring the safety of civil aviation; Moscow has asked the ICAO to condemn Kiev’s unlawful interference in civil aviation and the creation of direct threats to it; the Russian Federation has asked the ICAO to take targeted measures to stop Ukraine’s actions that threaten aviation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin made statements: “The European Union has included readiness for a large-scale conflict with Russia by 2030 in its main policy documents; Western intelligence agencies view post-Soviet countries as an arena for confrontation and a buffer zone to be controlled; European elites have “simply crushed” the once-prosperous Ukraine against Russia; European elites are sabotaging any attempt at a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine; NATO is interested in further prolonging the Ukrainian conflict to limit Russia’s potential; this assessment is a confession; Ukraine’s rapid demographic decline is becoming an insurmountable obstacle for the West, which is seeking to prolong the conflict; Western intelligence services have created a new “axis of evil,” consisting of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea; The risk of a large-scale conflict across Eurasia is real and raises serious concerns; European leaders believe in a controlled escalation, ultimately leading to a resurgence of power in Ukraine. in the “Thucydides Trap,” which could cause the entire system to collapse.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 7. A temporary ceasefire has been declared to repair the power lines of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the IAEA announced.

In Sevastopol, Ukrainian forces attacked the city with drones in the evening. One person was killed and three were injured. The windows of several apartment buildings and a kindergarten were shattered, and several cars were damaged by shrapnel. In Rostov-on-Don, several residential buildings were damaged in the previous 24 hours, injuring four people.

Raids against transport infrastructure and warehouses continued on Ukrainian soil. In Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to the warehouses of a logistics company, a business, and a machine shop cooperative. Following a nighttime attack on border infrastructure in the Izmail district, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of a bulk carrier by attack drones in the Black Sea.

In the Kursk region, a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the village of Kolyachek left one person injured. Another man was injured in the village of Tolpino, Korenevsky district.

In the Sumy region, trench warfare is ongoing on all sectors of the front. Ukrainian soldiers, protected by drones, are attempting a counterattack. In the Sumy district, small-arms firefights are taking place in Kyyanytsya. An attempted Ukrainian advance towards Khotin was halted by a combined attack. In the Shostka district, Severyan assault groups continued to advance near Ulanove and Tovstodubove (the total advance in the last 24 hours was approximately 150 meters).

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian attacks continued throughout the day. According to local sources alone, drone strikes killed at least three civilians and injured at least four in the region that day.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces are increasing the size of their assault groups and attempting counterattacks in the Kozakha Lopan area. The deployment of several Ukrainian assault groups to Sosnivka was interrupted by a Russian attack. On the Vovchansk front, the Ukrainians are surrounded. On the Velykyi Burluk front, Russian assault units are tightening the encirclement and advancing into populated areas in the eastern part of the stronghold.

In Donetsk, four civilians were injured in drone strikes in Horlivka. Residential buildings in the Nikitovsky district were damaged throughout the day. An industrial plant and vehicles were also damaged. In the Kuibyshivs’kyi district of Donetsk, a man was injured in a drone strike, and a firefighter from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who arrived at the scene of the first strike, was injured in a second drone strike.

In Luhansk, Ukrainian forces have launched attacks over the past 24 hours.

Graziella Giangiulio

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