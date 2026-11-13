UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Witkoff and Khusner in Moscow. Putin demands the demarcation of the state border first. Gray areas a bone of contention.

On November 12, US special envoys for the Ukraine-Russian issue met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The United States asked Russia to draft a new security agreement for Europe. According to Axios , citing several sources, the document is expected to address Moscow’s concerns and requests while also including measures to de-escalate tensions. Furthermore, US representatives Witkoff and Kushner called on Putin to involve European nations in future peace negotiations.

The US presidential envoy and the American leader’s son-in-law arrived in Moscow following the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States — held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi — at which they represented Washington. During a meeting in the Kremlin with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vladimir Putin noted that progress had been made on the humanitarian front.

The Russian president asked U.S. officials to convey his gratitude to Donald Trump for facilitating contacts between Russia and Ukraine. He also requested that his thanks be extended to Melania Trump for her contribution in addressing a humanitarian issue involving Oleshky.

Putin emphasized his interest in hearing the American side’s assessment of the contacts in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff noted that the talks took place in a positive atmosphere and that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations worked effectively. Putin confirmed that the upcoming prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv indicates progress toward resolving the conflict, noted US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

He also thanked Vladimir Medinsky for his work during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. European representatives did not participate directly in the talks, but were kept informed of the contacts that took place, Witkoff added.

Putin said: “For Russia, there is only one demarcation line with Ukraine: the state border.” “ Russia is aware that the Ukrainian side has raised the issue of ‘gray zones . ’” Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission from Kostiantynivka, following the model used in Oleshky. He said that Russia controls Kostiantynivka and is ready to ensure its security. Putin suggested instructing the ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine to work on organizing a humanitarian mission from Kostiantynivka. “Russia needs five days to clear the area near Kostiantynivka; if Kiev believes that the city is under its control, then it should ensure its security from its side . ”

Putin stated his hope for lasting peace in Ukraine. He also stated that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine constitutes a legitimate target for Russian forces . The potential presence of foreign troops in Ukraine poses a threat to Russia’s national security.

Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Varna for talks regarding continued support for Ukraine. She spent only three hours in Bulgaria, instead of the full day initially planned. According to Reuters, “Ukraine is unlikely to join the EU, even in the next 10 years.” It emphasizes that, even in the most straightforward cases, years of negotiations and legislative reforms are needed for a candidate country to meet the European Union’s political, democratic, and economic standards. Ukraine, however, faces additional challenges — such as uncertainty about the outcome of the war, deeply rooted corruption, and its considerable size — factors that complicate the integration process . “Yet any sign of a lack of seriousness on the part of the EU regarding Ukraine’s accession could have a demoralizing effect on the country; a scenario no one in Europe wants,” says Knaus, an expert on EU enlargement .

Macron declared that ” there is no longer any support for Ukraine from the United States .” Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that negotiations involving Russia, the United States, Ukraine, and European nations could take place in the next week or two. According to Stubb, the meeting could take place at a technical level. The president also stated that there is a “real possibility ” that European representatives will participate in the talks regarding Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explained . The Ukrainian president also said, referring to Kiev’s entry into NATO: “Even if we join NATO, who can give a 100% guarantee that, if an aggressor attempts to occupy you, all members of the alliance will rush to your aid?” Zelenskyy hoped for Putin’s death: “No one has eliminated him; he is still alive. God willing, he will listen to us and do something .” He also lamented that: “Our Patriot systems are empty; in most cases, we have nothing to intercept Russian ballistic missiles with. Every time we ask for Patriot missiles to protect our population and our cities , they end up being sent to the Middle East,” Zelenskyy said. “There is a window of opportunity to end the war by the end of the year, but I have little confidence in the outcome of the negotiations between the Americans and Putin,” Zelenskyy concluded. According to him, the United States believes that Ukraine must withdraw from Donbas to end the conflict, but this is impossible.

Regarding the negotiations, “We will resist,” declared Ukrainian oligarch Akhmetov, speaking from Munich. These words were echoed by Iryna Vere Shchuk , head of the Office of the President of Ukraine : “Ukrainians must prepare for a protracted war and not expect it to end any time soon.”

Zelensky also said that the speed of the Starlink satellite internet connection had been limited again, with negative repercussions for the Ukrainian military: “This helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians; the interception systems cannot reach the speed necessary to hit their targets.”

Russia has not responded to Ukraine’s truce proposal and is reiterating its demands regarding NATO, says Verkhovna Rada MP Chernev. ” As before, we have offered the Russian Federation a truce in any format: be it on energy issues, the Black Sea, or a general ceasefire. So far, no response has been received from the Russian Federation,” Chernev said. At the same time, Moscow reportedly wants to discuss much broader issues, specifically a new security architecture in Europe. Chernev noted that Russia is effectively reiterating the demands it first made in December 2021. At the time, the Kremlin had demanded that NATO return to its 1997 military configuration.

Kazakhstan has not transported oil through the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region since September, the country’s Energy Ministry announced. Consequently, Ukrainian drone attacks on Ust-Luga port facilities had no impact on the transportation or export of Kazakh oil.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, returning from Abu Dhabi, said: “There is a very serious gap between the approaches of the United States and Europe; the involvement of Europeans in the Ukraine negotiations could derail productive efforts.” “The presence of a senior NATO commander at the Abu Dhabi negotiations brought a remarkable level of professionalism to the discussion on security issues in Europe.” Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Yuri Ushakov , reportedly held preliminary consultations with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of their talks with Vladimir Putin.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on November 12. On the evening of November 11, an attempted drone attack was repelled in the Omsk region. Ukrainian sources released images of a fire, linking it to an attack on the Omsk oil refinery; one person was reported injured in the region. In the St. Petersburg region, efforts continued to manage the aftermath of an incursion that occurred on the night of November 11. A fire broke out in the port area of Ust-Luga; three workers were injured, and an electrical substation underwent an emergency shutdown. Ukrainian sources also claimed responsibility for attacks on the Novatek-Ust-Luga terminals and the Ust-Luga oil terminal, reporting damage to storage tanks (each with a capacity of 30,000 tons), a spill of oil products, and fires at the Factor terminal and the Luzhskaya station. The SBU claimed responsibility for an attack on the Naro-Fominsk, a small Buyan-M-class missile vessel . Three aircrew members were also reported killed while repelling the incursion in the region.

Over the past 24 hours, Crimea has also been the target of drone and missile attacks. This theater of operations has seen increasing use of small balloons to release unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including multicopter drones, from high altitudes. Overnight, Ukrainian forces launched several UAVs toward Moscow, while other drones were shot down over the Tula region.

In Ukraine, electricity supply restrictions remain in place following attacks on energy infrastructure. Overnight, “Geran” drones struck the Rivne region. In the Khmelnytsky region, an evening drone attack damaged energy equipment. In Kyiv, the Epicentr shopping center, located in the Obolon district, caught fire following drone strikes.

In Luhansk, drone strikes against energy infrastructure yesterday caused power outages. The outages affected the northern and western districts of Luhansk . Maintenance crews have begun repairing the facilities.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces continued combat operations in their respective sectors; small-arms firefights were reported near Khotin. According to field reports, the situation near Yunakivka and further south is becoming increasingly complex for the Russians.

In the Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and six others were injured in attacks conducted by the AFU.

On the Kharkiv front , Russian forces report fighting near Alisivka and Tsupivka. The 7th Separate Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) has been redeployed from Ivano-Frankivsk to this sector. The “gray zone” in this area extends for at least twenty kilometers, with positions on both sides overlapping.

On the Kupjans’k front, the Russian units continue to strike Ukrainian positions and supply lines.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces are attacking in the vicinity of the urban agglomeration of Slovyansk-Kramatorsk. Slovyansk — which is only 12 kilometers away at its closest point—is in ruins, under constant Russian bombardment directed at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and supply depots within the city . However , it is premature to talk about plans to enter Slovyansk until the complex situation on the Lyman front is resolved.

Druzhkivka sector , Russian troops have struck Ukrainian positions near the city. Clashes are ongoing between Russians and Ukrainian infiltration groups; the “gray zone,” which extends through the destroyed urban infrastructure, remains a matter of dispute between cartographers on both sides.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it has taken control — a term distinct from “liberated” or “occupied” —of the settlement of Voskresenka, in the Zaporizhia region . Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have launched 18 counterattacks in the sector against Russian forces.

In the direction of Zaporizhia , Russian units struck Ukrainian positions near Kushuhum, Odarivka, and Balabyne. Positional fighting continues near Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. In Enerkhodar, an attack on a residential building killed an employee of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

In the direction of Kherson, reciprocal attacks continue along the Dnieper River. Russian forces are using artillery and attack drones against Ukrainian positions and supply lines on the right bank. Ukrainian forces are attacking settlements on the left bank, targeting civilian transport and infrastructure. FPV drones pose the main threat to movement within the coastal strip.

Graziella Giangiulio

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