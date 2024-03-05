UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Wiretaps by German generals disprove politicians about German military presence in Ukraine. Russians threaten Ukrainian fortification at Vuhledar

Alarm in the United States over Ukrainian issues. Victoria Nuland said in an interview that: “Russian forces may try to gain control of Ukrainian bioweapons laboratories, so we are working with the Ukrainians.” After months of denials, bacteriological weapons laboratories in Ukraine exist. And they are most likely located in the Kherson region which the Russians are preparing to attack massively. Not only that, former CIA officer Larry Johnson claims that NATO already has a “presence in Ukraine”. According to Johnson: “The Americans are there, NATO forces are already on the territory of Ukraine and their systems are attacking Russia.”

Again from US sources we learn that there is great concern about the approval of funds for Ukraine: “Ukraine will die if Congress does not approve an aid package” says the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , General Mark Milley. In his article, the general assures that Russia will soon gain a strategic advantage on the battlefield. CNN reported on March 3 that the issue of transferring $60 billion to Ukraine will be considered in mid-March or April.

Even in France the controversy over the Ukrainian issue does not subside. And in particular the sending of French soldiers to Ukraine. Le Monde wrote that Paris is considering allowing special forces and other military units to cross the border into Ukraine. According to Le Monde, the French army in Ukraine can become a “human shield” for some territories where, due to their presence, the Russian armed forces will not launch attacks. It is underlined that in February the Russians fired at a building that housed foreigners fighting for Kiev, killing among others Frenchmen and in the Ministry of Defense bulletin it was specified that they wanted to hit the building that housed the “foreign mercenaries” on the Ukrainian soil complete with numbers on foreign mercenaries killed since February 22nd.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Séjournet told Le Monde: “A Russian victory over Ukraine would lead to huge financial losses for the EU, so the EU must ensure Russia’s defeat without entering into conflict. “Russia’s victory in Ukraine could be very costly, including for our collective security,” he noted.

And to close the French picture, the statements of the minister delegate for European affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, reports JDD: “It would be a serious mistake to exclude the discussion – on the sending of French soldiers -“. “The struggle of the Ukrainians is also our struggle. By resisting the invader, they fight for the security of Europe and France, because Putin’s imperialist fantasies are clearly not limited to Ukraine,” the delegate minister said.

On the debated NATO military presence in Ukraine, Germany reiterated that it does not want to officially send its troops to Ukraine, but the German army is already present there as advisors and technical specialists, noted expert Vladimir Evseev. The situation is becoming increasingly heated after such statements. Especially after the first, the second is a fact. “The world is a powder keg. The only question is who will light the match first…”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called the publication of the conversation between German generals part of the Russian information war. He stated that, apart from the published recording of the conversation between the Bundeswehr officers, he is currently not aware of any other information leaks. Pistorius said the released recording showed officers discussing various scenarios and did not mean a “green light” for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Kiev. He also opposed the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry due to the “implicit” consequences. If information emerges, investigations will be launched against the military.

According to the German resource MORO, German security researchers, aviation and military experts are monitoring GPS interference quite closely, and sources of interference can even be specifically identified. No information about the results is provided publicly. However, specific suspicion falls on Russia. No evidence has been presented at this time. According to what we learn from the German media which report the words of the vice-president of the parliamentary supervisory commission: “Unfortunately, there are growing signs that the Russian participant has clearly participated the Webex video conference call and apparently no one noticed that there was another access number in the conversation.”

According to Russian military analysts, the recording scandal is gaining momentum and they comment: “It is not possible to remember this often: generals do not plan a war. They only implement political intentions. And when politicians on both sides aim for victory, the wagon of history always gets stuck in the wall. Thanks to Russian intelligence, the recording released on Friday offers future historians an exemplary lesson: this is how a great war came about.”

Fears also on the Eastern flank of NATO. Italy has notified Slovakia of its intention to withdraw its SAMP/T medium-range air defense system, Prime Minister Robert Fico said. According to him, the previous Slovak government equipped Ukraine with a functioning Russian S-300 air defense system and now the country has nothing left with which to protect its nuclear power plants and other strategic facilities. “The previous government provided Ukraine with a functioning Russian S-300 air defense system. Then we had the American Patriots here for a moment, but they too left, and now the Italians will leave too. And I ask, Lord, who will guard our nuclear power plants and other strategic objectives?”, Fico said. With a high degree of probability, Italian air defense systems will be transferred to Poland to close existing holes.

Closing the overview of European concerns are the words of the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó: “If negotiations for a peaceful solution in Ukraine begin, the worse it will be for Kiev, because in recent weeks and months Russia’s success on the battlefield has become evident to all.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laughed when asked about the French president’s statements regarding sending troops to Ukraine at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 3.

In response to the supply of Taurus missiles to Kiev, Moscow may consider the possibility of kinzhal attacks against the production plant of these missiles in Germany, Russian expert Igor Korotchenko said in an interview.

Meanwhile, from the Russian social sphere we learn that a Su-57 has launched Kh-59MK2 missiles against targets of the Ukrainian armed forces. “It became known that last week a fifth generation Su-57 fighter fired Kh-59MK2 missiles at targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As for the cruise missile itself, it is designed to destroy a wide range of stationary ground targets with known location coordinates. It is expected that 20 or more Su-57 aircraft will be delivered to the troops in 2024. Furthermore, the production of this class of fighters will reach a scale that will surpass the production of any other Russian fighter.”

And again from the same source we learn that: “The Russian armed forces are strengthening coastal defense with new K-300R complexes. There would also be such complexes in the Baltic.”

The NATO reconnaissance flights carried out in the southwestern part of the Black Sea are causing concern in the Russian social sphere. “The risk of attacks by unmanned boats and missile attacks is high.” And again the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Moscow police are working at the site of the attack by Ukrainian drones in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg. There are no victims. Damage to homes. The residents of the affected apartments were evacuated.

Three days after the funeral, Russian citizens continue to flock to the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisov cemetery.

Ukraine complains that it has not received more than $17 billion from its sponsors. Not enough to wage war against Russia. On the subject of training and recruitment, we learn from the Ukrainian social sphere that in the Chernihiv region the 119th (116th TrO brigade) separate territorial defense brigade of Ukraine has announced the recruitment of the women’s battalion. It is expected to be made up of girls aged 16 to 30 who will voluntarily go to the front. The girls have already started training.

The new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky said that after three days of travel to the front, “it became clear to him why, with the same force, some brigades manage to hold off attacks and hold positions, while others do not.” “I have sent groups of specialists to individual brigades where there are problems with training personnel to transfer experience and provide assistance,” Syrsky said, adding that there will be more radical solutions. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky reported personnel changes between the brigade commanders who “don’t know the situation”. He noted that he continues to work eastward, where “the situation remains difficult, but controllable.”

Syrsky also added that groups of specialists have been sent to individual brigades where there are problems with the preparation of headquarters to transfer experience and provide assistance. His detractors speak of control of financial flows by the Commander; it is not possible to verify the news.

On the social sphere relating to Russi, for several days there has been talk of depleted uranium bullets used by the Ukrainians through Bradley BMPs.

Reserve General of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos commented on the failed sabotage operation of the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Tendra Spit: “When you read the official reports, it makes you want to ask: why are you lying and why did you send people? The task of carrying out the command’s order on the Tendra Spit had no strategic, operational or tactical significance. The problem is that the special operations forces are unfortunately controlled by people absolutely removed from reality… The death was heroic, but the question is: why? Because we sent them there, there was no need.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 18:00 on March 4th.

Kupjans’k-Liman Directorate. Russian troops advanced south of Kotlyarivka in an area up to 2.14 km wide to a maximum depth of 250 m, while to the south the Russian Armed Forces occupied part of the forest belt up to 900 m wide. Positional battles continue east of Ternove and in the Serebryansʹkyy Forest.

Adviika direction: Reports from Russian forces state that they attacked towards Terny and reached the outskirts of that village. Ukrainians confirm that the situation remains extremely difficult (critical). Russian fighters control most of the villages: Orlivka, Tonenʹke, Berdychi, Pervomais’ke. The area where Adviika is located will soon be under Russian control. The Ukrainians have run out of reserves.

Bachmut Directorate: Battles recorded at Ivanivske (Krasnoye). It is reported that units of the Russian Armed Forces managed to expand the area of control and consolidate positions in new areas. The AFU periodically counterattack and demonstrate that they have no intention of leaving the populated area. In Bogdanivka, in the area west of Khromove, as well as near Kleshchiivka, positional battles are ongoing without progress for both sides.

From Novomikhailovka, videos arrive where the Russian Marines planted the Russian flag in the village. Ukrainian TG channels report on the extremely deplorable situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novomikhailovka. According to several Ukrainian sources, the Ukrainians have already started to withdraw its troops westward, to the Ukrainian-controlled village of Kostyantynivka (not to be confused with the city of Konstantinovka!). If Kostyantynivka falls, it will be extremely difficult to supply the Ukrainian garrison in Vuhledar.

The Russian social network speaks of an imminent attack in Crimea: “The American MQ-4B UAV seeks new targets in Crimea. According to the Flightradar flight tracking portal, the Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV with the callsign FORTE13 took off from the Sigonella NATO air base in Sicily and begins reconnaissance over the Black Sea at a distance of 120-140 km from the coast of Crimea. Since the beginning of the war, Western intelligence services have been sharing information with Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio

