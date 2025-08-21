The cornerstones of the peace agreement designated by Russia and Ukraine are beginning to take shape. The first point of the agreement is the transfer of territories. Russia wants all those conquered from 2014 to today and already under its administration, namely: Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson, the so-called New Russia. Ukraine has not yet decided. The Ukrainian president has repeatedly contradicted himself on this matter. Trump has already said that Crimea will no longer be Ukraine.

Trump: “Ukraine’s membership in NATO has always been a taboo for Russians. It was long before Putin.” So, no to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. European countries and the Coalition of the Willing, which includes Great Britain, are working on “security guarantees for Ukraine,” and here too there are significant differences.

According to the latest EU statements, the Coalition of the Willing wants to establish security guarantees for Kiev similar to NATO’s Article 5, which Moscow will reject. Russia has made it clear that if French, British, and German peacekeeping forces are deployed in Ukraine, it also wants Chinese troops. Trump has assured that, as long as he is president of the United States, there will be no American troops in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that his country “will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons or money.” The weapons will instead be sold through NATO structures and paid for by European countries. The French are digging in their heels on the issue of the Ukrainian army, which they want to be rather large, not lean, as Russia has requested.

The White House is now focused on organizing a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. The White House announced “light at the end of the tunnel” in the Ukraine deal. Donald Trump said he would not be present at the meeting, but obviously if he senses an agreement between the two, he will want to be there at all costs, because that would allow him to say this is the moment he resolves the conflict in view of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the body exchange between Russia and Ukraine; Kiev suffered 1,000 dead soldiers, while Moscow received 19. The United States appears to have deported the first Ukrainian refugees, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service.

Vance, Rubio, and Witkoff will coordinate efforts with Russia and Ukraine for a close meeting between Putin and Zelensky, the White House stated. The location of the meeting is not definitive, but it appears to be Hungary; Moscow has rejected Rome. Ukraine has rejected Switzerland.

The EU does not trust agreements with Russia, will train the Ukrainian armed forces, and will continue to impose sanctions against Moscow, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Germany and its partners are working on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Lively discussions are currently underway in Germany about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine. Merz left the issue open.

Japan is ready to contribute to Ukraine’s security, according to CNN. The TV station reports that the statement was made by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who did not specify how this would be achieved. “We will carefully discuss what our country can and must do, including in terms of legislation and capabilities, and we will play an appropriate role,” Ishiba said. CNN reporters emphasize that, although Japan is not an official NATO member, it cooperates closely with the Alliance.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has urged citizens of the Baltic Republic to refrain from any travel to Russia.

Putin asked Orbán to vote yes to Ukraine’s EU membership, but Orbán responded on Facebook, “essentially stating that he does not intend to change his position on this issue: Ukraine’s membership in the European Union does not provide any security guarantees, so linking it to security guarantees is pointless and dangerous.”

The next two weeks will be crucial in agreeing on security guarantees for Ukraine, Macron said. “There is all the work that needs to be done in advance regarding security guarantees. The next 15 days are absolutely necessary to complete the work with the Americans and give these security guarantees concrete substance,” Macron said. The Russian president expressed support for maintaining the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strength at “hundreds of thousands” after the conflict.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke out against it. Putin and Zelensky are scheduled to meet in Budapest due to ties to the Budapest Memorandum. Belarus is ready to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, according to a source in Lukashenko’s press secretary. Putin had previously offered to meet Zelensky in Moscow, but declined the offer of a bilateral meeting in Russia.

The United Kingdom will help Ukraine organize its presidential elections after the end of hostilities, the Daily Express reported. The electoral commissions of both countries have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The UK will support Ukraine in organizing the overseas vote, regulating campaign financing, and ensuring the security of ballot papers and candidates. Special attention will be paid to preventing Russian interference in the elections.

100% of Ukraine’s GDP is now debt. This has never happened before. In terms of economic indicators, we are bankrupt, said Rada MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk. “The government can be criticized, and there is a reason for that. But the state is not just the merit of the government, but of the entire functioning economy. We, as a state, fulfill all social payments,” the MP added optimistically. Germany is beginning to transfer new air defense systems to Ukraine.

There was a “very good atmosphere” at the Alaska summit, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Naila Asker-zade. Lavrov called the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska a “useful conversation.” The minister emphasized the American leader’s sincere desire to achieve a long-term outcome on Ukraine: “It was clear that the US leader and his team, first and foremost, sincerely wanted to achieve a long-term, sustainable, and reliable outcome, unlike the Europeans, who at the time were constantly saying that only a ceasefire would be enough, after which they would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.”

Lavrov also said: “If Zelensky is so concerned about the Ukrainian Constitution, he should recall its articles protecting the rights of Russians.” “Funny as it may seem, the Ukrainian Constitution still contains, despite the adopted laws prohibiting the use of the Russian language in these spheres of human activity… the state’s obligation to fully guarantee the rights of Russians, as specifically highlighted, and other national minorities.” And finally, Lavrov said: “The Russian Federation does not reject any form of work on the Ukrainian resolution, neither bilateral nor trilateral.” But “Without respect for Russia’s security and the full rights of Russians in Ukraine, there can be no talk of long-term agreements,” Lavrov added. US President Donald Trump has been invited to Russia, Minister Lavrov added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas’s statements, according to which the EU does not allow any agreement with the Russian Federation, “a degradation of foreign policy methods.” “Russia agrees that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided on an equal basis with the participation of China, the United States, Great Britain, and France,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated: “Discussing security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia is a road to nowhere.”

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 20. Ukrainian special services have intensified subversive activities on the border with Russia, in the maritime areas and on transport routes, according to Russian intelligence reports.

At night, Ukrainian forces maneuvered a group of vessels in the Black Sea, near the towers, launching FPV drones at the dilapidated Russian structures. One of the Ukrainian vessels was destroyed by a drone strike, while the others retreated. In the Bryansk region, reports emerged of the elimination of a group of Ukrainian special forces on the border; they had entered with the aim of organizing sabotage on the railway tracks. From the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainians released footage of attacks on a train with fuel and lubricants. At night, the governor of the Zaporizhia region reported a complete power outage in the region due to “another drone attack.” “Ukrainian missiles against high-voltage equipment.”

In the evening, missiles struck Ukrainian facilities in the Odessa region; a Ukrainian Armed Forces air defense battery was reportedly destroyed. Dozens of strikes hit fuel logistics infrastructure in Izmail. “Geran” missiles operated in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Poltava.

In the Rostov region, Ukrainian armed forces drones were destroyed in the Chertkovsky District. Three hours before midnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 23 enemy drones in our frontline regions.

On the border with Kursk, in the areas of Tetkino and Glushkovsky District, the Ukrainians have not undertaken any active action and continue to transfer reinforcements. The aerospace forces and artillery are concentrating men and equipment.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian Airborne Forces units of the Northern Group of Forces are fighting in Yunakivka. In the Sadky area, Russian troops repelled a counterattack by the 80th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Belgorod region, 10 attacks were reported in ten different locations, resulting in one death and one injury.

The Siversk direction has become more active. Russian forces are advancing towards Vyimka, and fighting is ongoing on the Novoselivka-Verkhnokamyanske line.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian forces, according to Ukrainian estimates, are attempting to advance from Poltavka towards the settlement of Shakhove. From southwest of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian forces are reporting attacks by Russian forces from Dyliivka, in the Bila Hora area, south of Oleksandro-Shultyne. Fighting is ongoing.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles are ongoing in the Nesteryanka area and in Plavni. Russian units are fighting heavy battles in the southern part of Stepnohirsk.

In the Kherson region, seven civilians were injured on our bank following attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops are destroying Ukrainian armed forces positions on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Graziella Giangiulio

