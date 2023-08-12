The White House asked Congress to approve an additional spending package for military and economic assistance to Ukraine totaling more than $20.5 billion. The request also included, for the first time, funds for arms purchases for Taiwan. An additional $13 billion was requested for military assistance to Ukraine and more than $8.5 billion for economic and humanitarian assistance.

The proposal also includes $200 million to combat “hostile activities of the Wagner Group and other Russian entities” in Africa.

At present, Congress has adopted four such packages totaling more than $107 billion, of which only a portion was for military, economic and humanitarian assistance directed to Ukraine, as the packages included, among other things, the cost of rearmament of U.S. Armed Forces, armed allies, etc. The value of arms so far promised and transferred from the U.S. to Ukraine exceeds $43 billion.

Strategic Communications Coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said: “As the fall begins, it will be even more difficult to continue the counteroffensive.” He said this in an interview with CNN, when he assured that the White House will continue to help Ukraine as much as necessary.

Acting Head of the Zaporozhye region Evgeny Balitsky said during a Russian radio broadcast that: “Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporozhye region have not even reached the first line of defense of Russian forces.”

Among the reports that have appeared in the social sphere at the hands of Russian soldiers is that the APU is targeting military medics: “During the evacuation of our wounded soldiers, Ukrainian nationalists open fire on paramedics. Targeting medics is a war crime that has become a common tactic of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

According to media reports, the Russian military struck again using a The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal headed for Kiev’s Zhuliany airport, where there are launchers of the Patriot air defense system. The missile was not detected by radar. Reports of a possible launch of a hypersonic missile appeared on Ukrainian channels literally right after the MiG-31K took off. Ukrainian formations shelled the border area of the Kursk region. Two arrivals were recorded in the village of Kalinovka: outbuildings were damaged, none of the local residents were injured.

A drone previously identified in the Moscow region fell in Moscow in a park near the Karamyshevskaya embankment. Nearby is one of the hydroelectric plants of the canal energy system of the same name. City authorities said the device was shot down by air defense systems. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation specified that the suppression of the apparatus by electronic warfare. No one was injured in the incident and there were no casualties. Vnukovo Airport has resumed normal operation.

And now a look at the contact line updated at 3 p.m. on Aug. 11. According to pro-Russian social sources, the Khmelnytskyi region “has turned red.” And still we learn that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have increased the number of cluster munitions used in the shelling of DPR territory, mainly on civilians. This was reported by the Acting Head of the Russian People’s Republic of Donetsk Denis Pushilin on his telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians announced mandatory evacuations in 37 settlements in the Kupyansky district of Kharkiv region where RF armies are actively advancing now. Ukrainian casualties amount, according to the pro-Russian social sphere to more than 100 people and several armored vehicles. In Kupyansky are the military formations of the Western Russian group that are cautiously advancing after the Ukrainian retreat. The retreat of the Ukrainian armed forces may be part of a plan to lure our group from their positions in order to organize subsequent flanking attacks.

According to one military analyst, “However, we can really talk about the decision of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to change the front line and transfer the enemy’s defense lines to a natural barrier-the Oskol River. In any case, the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is the result of the active work of our soldiers and their commanders in this direction.”

Another account that picked up statements from the Zapad group states, “they continue their offensive near Kupyansk.” The Ukrainians’ position in the area has severely deteriorated, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment. However, despite the tactical successes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it is premature to speak of an imminent assault on the city. The Ukrainian authorities, in turn, announced the evacuation of 53 settlements near Kupyansk.”

In the Vremievsky sector, Ukrainian formations, during the subsequent “assault,” managed to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of Urozhainoe. However, the Ukrainians failed to develop success, an attempt to continue the attack was foiled by Russian fighters, who continued to hold the southern part of the village.

Also on August 10 from the social sphere, it was learned that Russian armed forces drove Ukrainian armed forces militants from 11 strongholds and took the village of Novoselovskoye.

On the morning of August 11 in seven units of armored vehicles the Ukrainians again attempted to strike straddling Rabotino and Verbovoye. According to Spetsnaz sources the advance was detected and was hit by artillery.

Attacks by Ukrainian armed forces with small groups have been going on for several days. Only earlier did Ukrainian formations attack with infantry without the support of armored vehicles. On Aug. 10, assault detachments of the 46th Airborne Brigade tried to gain a foothold 3 km east of Rabotino, but Russian soldiers repelled the attack.

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are growing daily. Following the August 10 sortie, 46 oambr are missing (according to confirmed figures) two killed and 15 wounded. And in one of 10 AK companies, the number of people killed was 155. A small grouping, of units of the 128th Guards Brigade has been moved to the settlement area, indicating possible activation in this area.

According to Belarusian sources, “A large batch of foreign mercenaries was eliminated following a missile attack on the Reikartz hotel in Zaporozhzhie.“

Graziella Giangiulio