NATO Secretary General Rutte called the talks on Ukraine in Istanbul “not serious”: “NATO intends to provide Ukraine with the strongest possible position when serious negotiations begin, and what is happening now in Istanbul is not serious.” Chancellor Merz said that NATO is increasing defense spending not for the sake of the United States and Trump, but so that no one dares to attack the Alliance.

Germany will also transfer 8.3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year: the German government approved this allocation in the budget. ”We see that the threat to our peace posed by Russian aggression is real even three years after the start of the war in Ukraine. We stand firmly with Ukraine and this draft budget with 8.3 billion euros in support of Ukraine shows that support remains high,” said Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 175 million euros. The new military aid package will include anti-drone radars and 20 Ermine CASEVAC modular unmanned vehicles for the evacuation of the wounded. In addition, the Netherlands will allocate an additional 80 million euros for drones within the framework of the international coalition for drones, 600,000 UAVs. The country has previously announced an investment of 20 million euros in this project.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News: “I may not be the best to lead Ukraine to the end of this war, but I am the most experienced.” And again: “I have always emphasized: Ukraine is not an object, but a subject. From the first days of the war, we have demonstrated our independence even without the support of our partners. We will not accept ultimatums from the Russian Federation. And I believe that Ukraine will not become a bargaining chip in negotiations between great powers. Russia can attack NATO countries in a few years, but it is “not ready” for this in the short term. NATO countries’ plans to reach a level of defense spending of 5% of GDP by 2035 are “very slow.” Putin needs a “pause,” and without an urgent increase in NATO spending, Ukraine will not be able to launch a new offensive. Tensions in the Middle East may weaken support for Ukraine from international partners. The United States and Russia can be partners, but not friends.”

The Trump administration has proposed negotiations to normalize relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He stressed that Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal, despite all the deep disagreements. Russia expects Western countries to offer to restore relations when the current “international impudence” ends, Lavrov said. He noted that Moscow will make decisions based on its national interests.

A total of 132 residents of the Kursk region, who ended up in Ukraine as a result of military actions in the region, have been repatriated to Russia. There are another 32 residents of the Sumy region in Ukraine who are waiting to be repatriated, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova told Vladimir Putin.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 24. Ukrainian targets in Cherkiv and Kramatorsk were hit at night. At least 10 arrivals in Odessa Oblast. Ukrainian forces launched missiles towards the western coast of Crimea from Odessa Oblast. Two drones headed for Moscow were shot down. From 18:00 to midnight, 12 drones were shot down over Kursk and Bryansk Oblasts.

In the Kursk border area, Ukrainian troops continue to send infantry groups in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovskiy District in an attempt to cross the border.

Heavy counterattacks continue in the direction of Sumy, in the area where Russian forces have penetrated the region.

Ukrainian forces continue to attack in the Belgorod region. Three villages attacked with drones.

In the Lugansk Republic (LPR), it is confirmed that Russian forces have taken the village of Hrekivka; images of a flag rally in the central part of the village have been published.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the offensive continues in the direction of Yalta and Zirka, according to the Vostok Group of Forces. After the capture of Perebudova, Russian assault detachments are advancing on the left flank of the front, continuing to move along two forests from Fedorivka to Voskresenka. The offensive is developing in the direction of Maliivka. With the advance north from Shevchenko, the road to the settlement is under fire control of Russian troops. Ukrainian social media sources admit that, in the village of Shevchenko, Russian troops have advanced in the eastern part and are storming the central and southern areas.

In the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian resources report an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk diesel locomotive repair plant and the railway along which Kiev transports military equipment and ammunition. Online there is a video shot by the head of the Odessa-Dnipro train shows that the attack hit the plant. And one more of the attacks on June 24 against Ukrainians hit the Yuzhmash (Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant) defense plant, a company that, according to information from public sources, is involved in the implementation of the Ukrainian missile program. It seems that the Ukrainians assemble Neptune cruise missiles in this factory. In November 2024, the Yuzhmash plant, with an area of ​​over 750 hectares, became the target of a Russian Oreshnik attack.

In the Kherson region, four people were injured and five villages were attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Graziella Giangiulio

