“The United States is forced to continue purchasing enriched uranium from Russia due to a lack of domestic production capacity,” said US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright: “We need it. We don’t have the capacity to enrich enough uranium for our own reactor, which we’re building right now.” Wright added that Washington plans to increase domestic production and will announce new uranium enrichment projects in the coming weeks.

US President Donald Trump said that Putin “must stop” and move toward a real peace agreement for the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He stated this during his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Washington: “Russia has spent millions on bombs, but has gained virtually no territory. Both Putin and Zelensky respect Erdogan. He could exert great influence on the war in Ukraine if he wanted, but he prefers to remain neutral. Trump would like Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia while he ‘continues his aggression against Ukraine.'”

A U.S. Air Force E-3C Sentry early warning and control aircraft flew over Alaska for the second consecutive night, likely monitoring Russian aircraft overflights in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly accepted an invitation from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to visit Ukraine.

This week, European diplomats warned the Kremlin that NATO is ready to respond to violations of its airspace, including with force and the destruction of equipment, Bloomberg reports, citing official sources. According to them, during a meeting in Moscow, the ambassadors of Great Britain, France, and Germany expressed concern about the entry of three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets into Estonian airspace.

Ukraine could receive up to €130 billion from the European Union as part of a “reparation loan,” Reuters reports, citing EU officials familiar with the negotiations. The final amount of the loan will be determined after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses Ukraine’s financing needs in 2026 and 2027. Most of the frozen Russian assets in the EU, totaling approximately €210 billion, are held at the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear. These funds form the basis for the €45 billion allocated to Kyiv, already agreed upon after the 2024 G7 summit, and the next tranche is expected to be used under a new mechanism proposed by Brussels.

The funds transferred to Kyiv, according to the EU plan, will be returned “only after receiving reparations from Russia under the peace agreement,” the agency explains. Furthermore, some sources claim that the new tranche will be transferred from the EU to the Ukrainian side only after the first G7 loan is repaid. According to Politico: “The European Commission has proposed granting Ukraine a €140 billion loan using frozen Russian assets,” Politico reports. The European Commission has proposed extending anti-Russian sanctions with a simple majority vote, bypassing Hungary, Politico reports.

Staying in Europe but on a different topic, unidentified drones were spotted this weekend over military installations near Mourmelon-le-Grand, in the Marne department in northern France, according to military sources who spoke to Radio France Internationale. These are small devices, “not drones piloted by military personnel.” There is currently no reason to believe this is the result of foreign interference, the publication writes. The devices resemble those launched from Ukrainian balloons over Russian territory.

Amid the furor over unknown drone flights, Denmark released a video of a Russian Project 775 landing craft anchored in international waters near the country’s territorial waters.

A flight from Italy to Kiev was recorded by flight tracking accounts, and there is talk of a transfer of air defense systems from Italy to Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that a Russian munition was shot down and detonated last night less than 800 meters from the southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.

Men between the ages of 25 and 60 residing in Ukraine and not registered for military service will be automatically registered, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

Photos have appeared online of three MiG-31BM fighters, as well as Su-35S and Su-30SM2 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, escorted by Hungarian JAS 39C Gripen fighters over the Baltic Sea, near the border with Latvia. Some Russian aircraft are completely unarmed, while others are equipped only with R-73 short-range air-to-air missiles. Three MiG-31s ​​are likely the so-called “Baltic Hooligans,” from which the Swedish Gripens were previously photographed.

Poland is recalling its citizens from Belarus: “The Embassy reiterates that, due to growing tensions, military developments in the region, and repeated cases of arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any travel to the Republic of Belarus. In the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures, or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may be significantly complicated or even impossible.” The announcement comes after Belarusian Prime Minister Lukashenko stated that Russian intercontinental carriers, known as “Oreshniks,” are already on their way to Belarus.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has lowered its inflation forecast for Russia in 2025 to 6.8% from 7.6% in April. The ministry has submitted to the government a draft of the main parameters of the macroeconomic forecast for 2025-2028, which will be reviewed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The inflation forecast for 2026-2028 remains unchanged, with a target of 4.0%.

Head of Crimea Aksyonov said in a statement: “I ask the citizens of Crimea and guests of the Republic of Crimea to be patient.” The fuel shortage in Crimea is due to reduced production at Russian oil refineries, Head of Crimea Aksyonov said. “We are taking all necessary measures. It is expected to soon supply gas stations with the required volume of AI-95 gasoline.” The issue of AI-92 gasoline availability will be resolved within two weeks,” the regional head stated.

In response to Trump’s requests to India, the latter responded with new agreements with Moscow. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parties discussed a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India, as well as the creation of the BRICS Grain Exchange to expand mutual agricultural exports. Russia intends to strengthen its strategic partnership and cooperation in all key sectors.

Russia also awaits the United States’ reaction to Putin’s New START initiative, Peskov said. He noted that a world without New START would be much more dangerous. “There are public statements, and then there are contacts through closed channels,” Russian presidential adviser Ushakov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin regarding the US statements. The Kremlin believes Trump “could play along” with several leaders by making statements about Putin on the sidelines. of the United Nations General Assembly, although the picture is much more complex, Ushakov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s words were stronger: “NATO and the EU, through Ukraine, have declared war on Russia and are participating directly in it.”

Putin proposed discussing with Parliament and the Foreign Ministry the possibility of Russia’s participation in the activities of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. Also in Russia, the Central Election Commission plans to deliver ballots in hard-to-reach areas using drones and unmanned vessels, Pamfilova, head of the Russian Central Election Commission, said during a meeting with Putin. She also announced a joint project with Office 1440 to use satellite communications for remote electronic voting. Furthermore, 1,035 SVO participants won elections at various levels on the occasion of Unified City Day 2025, Pamfilova reported.

And now a look at the updated front line at 3:00 PM, September 26. Drone debris over one of the facilities of the Afipsky refinery, Krasnodar Krai. The small fire has already been extinguished. Russian military analysts are “again raising questions about the air defense system of a facility that has been repeatedly subjected to Ukrainian attacks.” This is especially true regarding the calculation of the trajectory of the “debris,” which was supposed to fall outside the protected structure was protected without causing damage.

Overnight, isolated reports of air defense activity were received near the Crimean Bridge, which was temporarily closed. In the Rostov region, drones were intercepted in Taganrog, Rostov, and the districts of Azovsky, Matveyevo-Kurgan, Myasnikovsky, and Millerovsky. In Rostov, a shop and several cars in a parking lot were damaged. A drone was shot down in the southern Voronezh region.

An explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Pskov region early on the morning of the 26th, according to the region’s governor, Mikhail Vedernikov.

Geran missiles were operational in the areas bordering Ukraine, and power outages and arrivals in Odessa were also reported.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces struck a village in the Trubchevsk district with a Grad MLRS, wounding nine people.

In the direction of Sumy, near Yunakivka, Russian Airborne Forces units advanced through forest strips, repelling a Ukrainian counterattack.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attempted to attack the Kursk-2 nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. The drone struck one of the buildings on the site of the plant under construction. The Kursk-2 nuclear power plant is operating normally. During field operations between Bolshegneushevo and Popovka, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck a car, injuring two people.

In the Belgorod region, civilian casualties from IEDs and drone attacks have again been reported. Nine villages are under attack.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian forces are attacking in the forest west of Synelnykove, in Vovchansk, on the left bank of the Vovcha River, and on the Milove-Khatnye front.

In the Liman direction, the Ministry of Defense reports that the capture of the village of Zarichne DPR is almost complete.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, the Ministry of Defense also reported the situation: two Ukrainian groups were destroyed while attempting to break out of the encirclement in the area south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir.

In the Dnipropetrovsk sector, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces is penetrating Ukrainian defenses in the direction of Stepove. Russian successes are also reported in the Kalynivske sector and in the Oleksiivka-Vyshneve-Malynivka area.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian forces are attacking Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, with heavy fighting ongoing. In Bekhtery, Kherson Oblast, Uhn was wounded by a Ukrainian attack. In the port of Zhelezny, an FPV drone damaged an ambulance. Seven other locations were bombed.

