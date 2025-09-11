Trump accused Russia of allegedly delaying decisions on the conflict in Ukraine. According to Russian sources, Trump has agreed to meet with Putin this or next week; a date for the possible meeting has not yet been announced. “In the event of a settlement in Ukraine, Trump is open to a wide range of productive economic agreements with Russia,” explained US Vice President J.D. Vance.

The vice president also stated that the Russians are demanding approximately 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory that they have not yet conquered by force. “I think we’re now at a point where we’ve managed to narrow the range of issues to a few key ones. One of them is territory. The Russians want about 6,000 square kilometers that they haven’t yet conquered by military force. That’s what the Russians want. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, want security guarantees, whether from the Europeans or elsewhere, because they want to be sure that, if they reach an agreement, the Russians won’t come back in a few months or years asking for even more,” J.D. Vance commented.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson warned that Europe has only a limited window of opportunity to prepare for possible Russian aggression, while Moscow remains embroiled in the conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with the Telegraph, he said that battle-hardened forces and a military economy could allow Vladimir Putin to carry out a limited invasion of Northern Europe and the Baltic region within two to five years.

September 9th, however, was marked by the incident involving drones and missile parts falling in Poland. “Seven drones and missile remnants have been found in Poland so far,” said Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka. According to her, the discovery of seven drones and “missile remnants of unknown origin” has been confirmed. NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in connection with the drone incident in Poland, Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka said. According to Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, a threat to a NATO member country is perceived as an attack on all members of the Alliance.

Lithuanian authorities have no evidence that the drone intrusion into Polish airspace was intentional. Reuters reported this, citing Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys.

The matter is concluded by a press release from the Chief of the General Staff of Belarus and First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, General Pavel Muraveiko: “During the nighttime exchange of drone strikes between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the service forces and air defense assets of the Republic of Belarus constantly monitored the drones that had lost their course due to the impact of the parties’ electronic warfare systems. Some of the lost drones were destroyed by our country’s air defense forces over the territory of the republic. Through existing channels of interaction, from 11:00 PM on September 9 to 4:00 AM on September 10, our forces and service assets exchanged information on the air and radar situation with the service forces and assets of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania, informing them of the approach of an unknown aircraft to the territory of their respective countries. This allowed the Polish side to respond promptly to the drones’ actions by relieving its service forces in the air. In fairness, it should be noted that the Polish side It also informed Belarusian combat crews of the approach of an unidentified aircraft coming from Ukrainian territory to the border with the Republic of Belarus. The exchange of information on the air situation is an important component of ensuring security throughout the region and contributes to the establishment of confidence-building measures and strengthening security. The Republic of Belarus will continue to fulfill its obligations under the exchange of information on the air situation with the Republic of Poland and the Baltic states.

Finally, the Russian Defense Ministry admits; social media and agencies argue: “We had no intention of hitting targets in Poland when we attacked Ukrainian defense industry facilities last night. We are ready to hold consultations with Poland regarding drones that allegedly violated its airspace.”

“The intrusion of a Russian drone into Polish airspace is simply unacceptable,” explained Emmanuel MacRon: “I condemn this in the strongest terms. I call on Russia to put an end to this reckless haste. I reiterate our full solidarity with the Polish people and their government. I will soon speak with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We will not compromise on the security of our allies,” the French president wrote.

Belgium has decided to backtrack and agree to use Russian assets worth approximately €200 billion frozen on its territory, provided that the EU shares the legal risks, the FT reports, citing Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost.

Ukraine received another billion euros from the EU at the expense of Russian assets, – Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. “This tranche was financed with profits from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. This is more than just aid: it is a clear signal: Europe is resolutely strengthening Ukraine’s defense and resilience against massive missile attacks and destabilization attempts,” she wrote.

“Ukraine needs at least 10 Patriot systems,” Shmyhal said after the 30th Ramstein meeting. According to the Defense Minister, Ukraine should commit to the following initiatives: “Allocate $6 billion for the production of drones, including interceptors, FPVs, and attack drones. It is necessary to allocate $60 billion in partner countries’ budgets for 2026 to protect Europe and Ukraine. Delivery of 10 additional Patriot systems and missiles, in addition to the SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and HAWK systems. Tightening of sanctions and confiscation of frozen Russian assets.” The Ukrainian Defense Minister also stated that he had agreed to the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems from Germany and Mirage fighter jets from France.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the evening of September 9, the Russian armed forces launched approximately 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. 15 regions of Ukraine were under attack. And he spoke of the invasion of Poland, referring to the “invasion of eight Russian drones” on Polish soil.

Almost all markets now agree that there will be no meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin this year. Polymarket traders predict that the probability of Zelensky and Putin meeting before January 2026 is less than 18%.

Putin arrived in the federal territory of Sirius: The Russian head of state is expected to visit the Sirius University of Science and Technology, particularly its laboratory complex, and also meet with young scientists; he then paid tribute to war veterans and those who fell in the war.

Regarding the incident in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The Kremlin has not received any request for contact from the Polish leadership regarding the drone situation.” “The EU and NATO accuse Russia of provocations every day without any argument,” Peskov said, in light of the situation in Poland; “Sending foreign troops to Ukraine is fraught with ‘disastrous consequences,’ but not all countries understand this”; “The Kremlin is not aware of any member of the ‘coalition of the willing’ who has abandoned the idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine”; “The Russian Federation has no data proving that the situation in Nepal is the result of external interference”; “Putin has returned to Moscow and is currently working in the Kremlin”; “The President will hold a meeting with the head of the Smolensk region.”

And now a look at the front line updated as of 4:00 PM on September 10. Overall, the combined nighttime attack hit western Ukraine and the Kyiv region. The regions of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Volhynia Oblast, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk were hit by Tu-95MS missiles.

At night, Ukrainian drones were shot down in the regions of Kursk, Voronezh, and Bryansk. At midnight, students and teachers from the Matveyevo-Kurganskiy Uchastok special education boarding school in the Rostov region were evacuated: the windows and emergency exit door were damaged in the boarding school building following a drone strike. Two adult staff members were slightly injured. Several drones were also shot down off the coast of Crimea. In the morning, a Ukrainian BEC attack on Novorossiysk was repelled.

In the Bryansk region, in the evening, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Lomakovka, in the Starodubsky municipal district, using Kamkaze drones; one person was injured.

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. The Ukrainians are not abandoning their attempts to break through the right flank of the Russian Northern Group of Forces in the advance.

Russian air force and missile forces are increasing the number of attacks against Ukrainian armed forces concentrations of personnel and equipment. In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainians have attempted three unsuccessful counterattacks: two in the Andriivka area by the 225th Separate Regiment and one in the Oleksiivka area by the 78th Separate Assault Regiment.

In the Kursk region, a drone crash in the village of Lazurny, Kursk district, damaged a private home.

In the Belgorod region, five Ukrainian drone attacks have been reported in five different locations. Property and equipment have been damaged.

In the direction of Kharkiv, in Vovchansk, on the left bank of the Vovchansk River, Russian assault groups are expanding their bridgehead; the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking unsuccessfully. House-to-house fighting continues: “On the left bank of Vovchansk, the Russian northern group advanced 150 meters and occupied three technical buildings, gaining a foothold. Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack, but were unsuccessful,” writes the Russian GrV Sever. Heavy counterattacks continue in the forest west of Synelnykove.

In the direction of Lyman, in Zarichne, Russian troops are lowering the yellow and blue “flags” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, installed by the Ukrainians the other day, replacing them with Russian flags: on the Church of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious, in the northwestern part of the settlement, and on the school. Heavy fighting continues for the Serebryans’kyy forest.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in Katerynivka. Russian troops are attacking near Nelipivka.

In the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces continues to actively advance along the Vorona River and has begun assaulting Sosnivka. Ukrainian forces have attempted counterattacks twice. Russian troops are also advancing into the forested strips along the northern approaches to Novoskelyuvate.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainians have shelled 11 localities.

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian BEC activity has been reported near Crimea and the Krasnodar Krai; the Ukrainians are targeting air defense systems on the peninsula with drones and attempting to damage coastal defense infrastructure, continuing to develop plans for a limited-target landing operation.

