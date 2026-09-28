UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. War of attrition Russia – Ukraine wins whoever loses the least in proportion to size

Ukrainian assault groups are currently conducting a three-pronged attack on the village of Zarichne, in an attempt to eliminate the Russian bridgehead west of the Zherebets River.

From the south, they are advancing northward from previously captured positions in the forests east of Lyman, aiming for the southern part of Zarichne, where they recently established a small foothold. They are seeking to further consolidate these positions and infiltrate further north, towards the center of Zarichne.

The attack is supported by ongoing infiltrations into the village from the east. Ukrainian forces are moving along the Lyman-Zarichne road toward the small industrial area on the southwestern edge of the village, where fierce fighting is ongoing. They are also infiltrating eastward along the recently recaptured Pynkov ravine and entering the western part of Zarichne, although no bridgehead has yet been established in that area.

In the north, the Ukrainian advance has suffered a setback. They managed to consolidate their previous foothold on the northern roads of Zarichne and capture the agricultural buildings on the northwestern outskirts, but so far they have been unable to reach the town center due to Russian resistance and poor coordination between Russian drone operators and artillery crews, who are inflicting heavy losses on the advancing Ukrainian assault groups. Previous Ukrainian attempts to cross the Zherebets River and entrench themselves in the area of the Torske fishery have been repelled, and in recent days, such attempts appear to have stalled.

With this Ukrainian advance towards Lyman and Slovyansk, monthly changes in the frontline area (in km² ) for September will be significant. This is, however, a war of attrition, where success is measured by the attrition inflicted on the enemy relative to its size. Territorial advances by the faction inflicting the greatest attrition (Russia) are usually a direct consequence of such effective attrition.

These Ukrainian advances will delay the battle for Slovyansk by several months and, by extension, that for Kramatorsk .

In the coming days, Russian offensive operations in the direction of Druzhkivka and Dobropillya are likely to intensify with the ultimate goal of creating a broad left flank towards Kramatorsk by cutting off the main road arteries leading to the city from the west.

Graziella Giangiulio

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