UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. WAGNER enters the railway station north of Bachmut. Biden in Kiev: you will have more weapons

US President Joe Biden arrived by train in Kiev where he met with Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky. The US President said that on 21 February, the US will announce a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine. He also promised the supply of new weapons and the announcement of sanctions to be introduced this week. Biden also told Kiev that Ukraine will be given ‘billions’ in the form of budget assistance

The new package of military assistance to Ukraine from the US will include HIMARS, ammunition, anti-tank systems and radar. Also accompanying Biden is US Security Advisor John Sullivan. All this while the arms factories in Russia are working round the clock.

According to the US company itself, Palantir has delivered the Skykit reconnaissance complexes to the Ukrainian armed forces. The Palantir Skykit is an autonomous reconnaissance kit that includes two integrated monitors, a dedicated laptop, a quadricopter drone, a Trailcam Nano camera, and battery packs.

The set offers the ability to process information, make decisions and perform operations in remote locations. It also allows you to set tasks and analyse data from anywhere on the battlefield. Skykit has its own secure satellite connection. You can connect to one of 40 commercial satellites, analyse data collected by various AI modules and track the enemy. The complex can also access military satellites, including those of the Pentagon.

In response, Russian IT specialists created a security system, according to social sources unique in the world, that works with the help of a neural network. They said HD cameras would be placed at the border with Ukraine and within seconds would calculate the position of Ukrainian armed forces drones and ground crews.

According to the developers, Radar-IQ is not afraid of adverse weather conditions, operates at a distance of 1,200 metres, looks 360 degrees, has night vision and a thermal imaging camera. And it can also be used as a normal ground camera or as an ‘eye’ on a reconnaissance helicopter. This is how it works: it highlights a priority target, focuses, classifies the level of danger and signals everything. After several tests, it seems that the Moscow administrations want to adopt it in the city as well.

Once again, however, this war is characterised by technological innovations and who first adopts them on the ground.

The European Union has already adopted all major sanctions against Russia, ‘there is not much left that can be done,’ the head of the European Council Michel replied remotely to Biden.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Zelensky and Biden were satisfied with the conversation in Kiev and that the atmosphere was as confidential and sincere as possible.

Other news posted by the social sphere included the news that Italy may supply Ukraine with up to five fighter planes, but deliveries will only follow after similar steps by European allies. Most likely, the Italian government will consider sending Amx attack aircraft jointly developed with Brazil or third-generation Tornado fighters. An agreement on the supply, writes La Repubblica, could be concluded during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is expected in Kiev today.

And now a look at the frontline: Battle for Bakhmut situation at 3pm on 20 February 2023.

After the liberation of Paraskovievka, the assault detachments of the PMC WAGNER burst through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south-east of Berkhovka and advanced near Yagodnoe. Now the fighting is going on in the northern outskirts of the village.

At the same time, there is an assault on the northern regions of Berkhovka. The Russian units established control over an important position on a hill north of Berkhovka and Dubovo-Vasilevka, improving their tactical position before attacking the suburbs of Bachmut.

In Bachmut, the WAGNER men penetrated the defence lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Stupka area north of the city, clearing the territory of the railway station. House-to-house combing is currently underway. In Zabakhmutovka, the assault detachments advanced further along Vatutina Street, reaching the cemetery area in the eastern part of Bachmut.

Position battles are ongoing south of the town and south-east of Bachmut. The Russian units, supported by artillery and air force fire, are pushing through the Ukrainian fortifications in the Budenovka area and near the highway from Konstantinovka.

Now the main efforts are concentrated on the assault on the northern regions of Bachmut and its suburbs. The successful liberation of Paraskoviivka increased the pressure on Berkhovka and Dubovo-Vasilevka, through which the supply of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north was organised.

The advance south-east of Bachmut and in the direction of Orekhovo-Vasilevka allowed the efforts of the Ukrainian formations to be curbed. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent a hastily formed battalion from the Sumy region to Bachmut.

Also in the same area, there is an accelerated training of a combined rifle battalion, which should replace 37 OSB of the Karpaty TGr, which suffered losses in the battles for Krasnaya Gora and Paraskovievka.

Graziella Giangiulio