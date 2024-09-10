The Pentagon has seen an increase in Russian military activity around key undersea cables and believes that Russia is now more likely to conduct potential sabotage operations aimed at paralyzing critical parts of the world’s communications infrastructure. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tehran is sending short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow. The news has been categorically denied. The Iranian delegation to the UN rejects accusations by the American media that it has sent Iranian missiles to Russia and confirms that its position on the war has not changed.

The head of the Pentagon said that the conflict in Ukraine will end at the negotiating table, but it is not known when. China and Germany are busy finding a new peace agreement. Victoria Nuland indirectly admitted that Kiev did not conclude agreements with the Russian Federation in Istanbul in 2022 due to consultations with the Americans and British.

The new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on allies to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia “According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, a country protected from aggression cannot be limited in its defense… Let Ukraine fight back and protect life,” Andrei Sibiga wrote in X. Despite the request, Zelensky failed to convince allies to allow strikes on Russian territory

According to the Washington Post, after a meeting between Zelensky and the head of the Pentagon, the West ignored the Ukrainian president’s request to lift the ban on deep strikes into Russia with long-range weapons.

On September 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made changes to his government. Irina Vereshchuk, former minister for the “Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine,” was appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The governor of Transcarpathia Vladimir Mikita was removed from his post and appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Dmitry Litvin was appointed advisor to the president on communications, Alexander Kamyshin – a freelance advisor to the president on strategic issues.

Zelensky also asked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as the president of the G7, to mediate in US negotiations on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Kiev, according to Il Messaggero. In addition, Zelensky and Meloni discussed the transfer of the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine, which was approved in June but then delayed. “According to the latest information, the shipment of SAMP/T is planned before the end of September, as Meloni assured Zelensky,” the article reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: “The deepening of security cooperation between Russia and Iran poses a serious threat to the security of Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East. We call on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow.”

The West still does not understand Ukraine’s ultimate goal of seizing 1,300 km of the Kursk region, Bloomberg wrote. According to the media outlet, after a month of operations, some officials fear that the Ukrainian military could lose these territories if Russia launches a large-scale counteroffensive. At the same time, the Russian military is not currently transferring many troops to Kursk, and Ukraine is not strengthening its positions and preparing for long-term defense.

Zelensky complained that Russia used 800 guided bombs, nearly 300 geraniums and more than 60 missiles of various types against Ukraine in just one week.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Rada’s commissioner for human rights, said that Ukraine will tighten the conditions of detention of Russian soldiers, depriving them of the ability to call their relatives. The Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said that the decision was made in response to cases of executions of military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “The Ukrainian side, when dealing with prisoners of war, unfortunately or fortunately, cannot behave this way, but it still changes some things,” he noted.

Very high tension on the Belarusian border military equipment of the Belarusian army in the regions bordering Ukraine has begun to receive anti-drone nets. For fear of attacks by Ukraine or amber traffickers. The European Union continues to strengthen its armed forces, up to 32 thousand NATO troops have already been concentrated, said the head of the Department for International Military Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Belarus for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko. And this is causing concern.

The national security adviser of the Indian Prime Minister will visit Russia to discuss peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Ajit Doval will arrive in Moscow on September 10-11. He will also participate in the meeting of representatives of the BRICS countries. In the same days, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also be in Russia, who has stated that he too wants to address the issue of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, by a presidential decree, entrusted the operational headquarters in Simferopol with the management of anti-terrorist operations in the Sea of ​​Azov. Russia and the IAEA have agreed that the agency’s specialists will be ready to promptly go to the Kursk nuclear power plant in case of additional risks, said Alexey Likhachev of Rosatom.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is putting pressure on Kiev, saying: “The agony of the Kiev regime is obvious to everyone against the backdrop of the ‘Kursk action’ of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” Voting took place in Kursk on September 7, with the turnout for the Kursk region governorship election at 8 p.m. at 46.94% – source: Election Commission.

Fighting continues in the Kursk region in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces may soon attempt to advance to the Kursk nuclear power plant, Major General Alaudinov said: Ukrainian attacks will not stop in this direction. As in previous days, the missile threat was felt several times during the day in the region. They report on the constant work of the Russian Aerospace Forces FAB with UPMK against Ukrainian military concentrations. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing more and more reserves, constantly introducing them into battle. The “North” group of forces reports that in the south of the Sudzhansky district, Russian forces have advanced in the southwest direction, as well as in the Malaya Loknya – Cherkasy Porechnoye section. The total advance of Russian troops was up to 300 meters.

And now a look at the front line as of 1500 hours on September 9.

From social sources it is learned that Ukrainian train conductors in the front zone have received bulletproof vests. At the same time, the population of Pokrovs’k is starting to evacuate the city. Also from social sources it is learned that as a result of the attack on the Poltava training center on September 3, about 500 specialists were killed and wounded, including mercenaries from Europe. “Among the dead and wounded are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard – communications specialists, operators of electronic warfare systems, electronic reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as foreign mercenaries from Poland, France, Germany and Sweden, who trained the Ukrainian army,” the message reads.

So Moscow is aiming not only at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure such as power stations and substations but also at destroying Kiev’s military and logistics capacity. This is also confirmed by the Russian shelling of the industrial zone in Lviv that targeted fleets of trucks used for transporting newly delivered NATO goods and especially heavy weapons, and the speed of delivery of goods was also reduced.

Ukrainian sources report that over the weekend Russian armed forces advanced to Hrodivka and occupied Vodyane in the Pokrovs’k district of the Donetsk region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian military has taken control of the settlement of Kalynove in the DPR, and also the settlements of Novohrodivka and Memryk. According to Ukrainian social media sources in the direction of Vuhledar: “Information has come about the capture by the Russian military of the village of Vodyane, the territory of the StroyDetal plant and dachas located in the south. The Russian military occupied an area up to 3.5 km wide and up to 1.12 km deep. The battles for the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 1 continue.”

In Torets’k, the Russian military are capturing the territory of the correctional colony No. 2, trying to cut off supplies to the Ukrainian garrison. Ukrainian drones interfered with Russian plans, but in the evening the Russian military received information that this IK-2 was taken over by Russian troops.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, Russian forces strike Ukrainian forces with fire and maneuver, Ukrainians in the social sphere write that Russian troops do not launch frontal attacks, but “look for holes in the defense, bypass positions even in marshy areas in small groups, and thus gradually accumulate forces, to surround the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Hrodivka, fighting is taking place in the central part of the village. In the southern part of Ucrainik, there are firefights. North of the Borysivka pond, Russian troops occupy an area up to 1.6 km wide. According to social media sources: “Important elements of the situation are: the expansion of the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces in the western part of Krasnohorivka (advancement up to 2.7 km) and the movement of Russian troops in the direction of the northern part of the city of Hirnyk – “Pliers” appear on the map, which can again cover a number of Ukrainian fortifications in several settlements and cut them off from supplies”.

In the Belgorod region, Nikolskoye was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with drones. In Dronovka, in the urban district of Grayvoronsky, another attack with UAVs. In Novopetrovka, Valuysky District, a private house was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Shebekinsky District of Murom, two drones attacked. In the village of Maslova Pristan, a drone attack. A UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a fuel depot in the Volokonovsky District, and tanks caught fire. In Berezovka, Borisov District, a drone attack was recorded. In the village of Ryabiki, Valuysky District, a drone attacked a parked car. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky District, a kamikaze drone detonated on the territory of a private house.

In the DPR of Makeyevka, parts of a rocket shot down by air defense, injured three people. In Horlivka, one person was injured by a Ukrainian artillery attack. During evacuation to a temporary reception center on the Dzerzhinsk-Gorlovka highway one wounded by drone strike. In the Nikitovsky district of Horlivka one wounded by artillery strikes.

Graziella Giangiulio

