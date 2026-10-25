Vladimir Putin called European countries’ statements about a “constant threat from Russia” “political schizophrenia.”

“Now they’ve even started talking constantly about a threat from Russia and preparing for war with Russia, which, in my opinion, is a kind of political schizophrenia. But I hope this too will pass,” the Russian leader explained.

Putin made these statements on the same day that Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Belarus for an official visit. Events in Minsk were intense. The head of the Defense Ministry and his Belarusian counterpart, Major General Viktor Khrenin, held a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries. Afterward, Andrei Belousov met with Alexander Lukashenko. During the meeting with the Belarusian leader, the Russian Defense Minister emphasized that “the international situation continues to deteriorate. It remains extremely complex. Not only is it complex, but it is becoming increasingly unpredictable. We see what is happening in Europe and the Middle East. And this requires preventive action.”

Following the joint meeting of the two countries’ military council, Russian and Western media reported that the ministers discussed the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises “Union Shield-2027.” However, the agenda was much broader. The meeting was held behind closed doors. However, after the event, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry stated: “Today, at the joint meeting of the council, important decisions were made to ensure the military security of our countries.” According to Andrei Belousov, “priority was given to the functioning of the regional grouping of troops (forces) of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and the Unified Regional Air Defense System.” Now let’s try to explain it in simple terms. In reality , the defense ministers did not just discuss, but most likely signed a final joint strategic plan. This is a comprehensive document that will define the joint efforts of the Union State. And based on the approved plan, the armed forces of the two countries will begin their joint activity .

Alexei Ramm followed the event closely. In his opinion, this is not a framework agreement between allies within the framework of a political treaty. It is a fully-fledged effort by the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries, conducted according to a unified plan, with clear objectives and requirements. Major General Viktor Khrenin explained the threat for which both countries have begun preparations. According to him, “The situation around our states remains complex and dynamic. Active combat exercises and reconnaissance operations are taking place near our borders, the military presence on the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance is expanding, and attempts at destabilization and provocation in the information space continue.” Following his colleague’s conclusion, the Belarusian Defense Minister emphasized that “Under these circumstances, our cooperation is not a formality , but a practical necessity . It is precisely the unity of Belarus and Russia that allows us to maintain stable control of the situation in the region.

Essentially, the Russian and Belarusian armed forces have begun joint preparations for the “new campaign in the East” that Russia claims Europe is preparing.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Ukraine will be able to purchase weapons through NATO’s NSPA agency . This will allow Kiev to directly order Western weapons more quickly and at lower prices thanks to the Alliance’s wholesale contracts. Accredited Ukrainian defense companies will also be able to participate in NSPA tenders and sell their products to other countries through NATO’s unified system.

Ukraine has also reached an agreement with Finnish companies Nokia and ICEYE to expand the use of satellite capabilities , Zelensky said. This involves the creation of a Ukrainian satellite communications system for defense purposes. Another way of saying that an alternative to Starlink is being sought.

Graziella Giangiulio

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