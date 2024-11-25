Nuclear panic has exploded – it is worth saying – again since the United States gave the green light to the use of long-range weapons in Ukraine and Putin changed the doctrine for nuclear deterrence. The changes were presented, somewhat quietly on September 25 to the Russian Security Council and then the President of the Federation approved the text of the law, by decree, on November 19.

The basic principle of the Russian doctrine is expressed in these terms: “Nuclear weapons are an extreme measure to protect the sovereignty of the country. At the same time, due to the emergence of new military threats and risks, Russia had to clarify the parameters that allow the use of nuclear weapons. In particular, the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded.”

And again the Russian decree reads: “The list of military threats requiring such actions to be neutralized has been added. Aggression by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, will be considered a joint attack on the Russian Federation”.

And it continues: “In addition, a nuclear response by Russia is possible in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty, including with conventional weapons, in an attack on Belarus as a member of the Union State, in the event of a massive launch of military aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, other aircraft and their crossing the Russian border”. The previous version of the Russian nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020. It replaced a similar document adopted 10 years earlier.

On November 17, the advisor to the head of Zelenskyj’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, also spoke about a nuclear bomb, according to whom: “The Ukrainian authorities would not refuse to create a nuclear bomb. Kiev is stopped only by the fact that nuclear weapons do not guarantee an improvement in the situation at the front”.

Podolyak’s words, but according to Russian commentators, Zelensky’s, are more of a threat to the West than to Putin. In a radio broadcast on November 19, Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences for Information Policy, said: “Biden decided not to wait for Zelensky’s nuclear provocation. The Ukrainian president is blackmailing the West with the creation of ‘dirty’ nuclear weapons.”

And then he said: “I said that these two months before Biden’s departure and Trump’s arrival are the most dangerous. It is during this period that various steps are possible both by Zelensky and by the outgoing Biden administration, aimed at maximizing the escalation of the conflict with Russia. At the same time, I said the same thing, namely that Zelensky’s talk about a nuclear bomb, a dirty nuclear bomb, and so on, is nothing more than nuclear blackmail by the West. This is not against Russia, it is aimed specifically at the West.”

According to Ukrainian analysts and experts, the Ukrainian side has long been ready to use any methods, including nuclear, chemical and biological components, to win on the front. However, all “partners” of Ukraine, despite numerous statements by the Kiev administration itself, firmly reject such ideas, speaking in defense of Zelenskyi that Russia and only Russia is the source of the threat of a “nuclear apocalypse.”

At the same time, Zelenskyi and his administration, unnoticed by everyone, are beginning to act without coordination, Zelenskyi is taking reckless measures, openly declaring “nuclear blackmail.”

Russian experts and intelligence services have repeatedly stated the possibility of creating a dirty nuclear bomb by the Ukrainian side from nuclear waste from nuclear power plants, which come to Ukraine from the West, in the “international nuclear cemeteries” organized in the country.

But the new report by Ukrainian scientists and military specialists on the possibilities and timing of the creation of a “Ukrainian nuclear power plant” is not considered reliable by Russian sources because it is published by Western sources, which link this step of Zelenskyy to his attempt to respond to Trump’s possible refusal to provide military assistance. Kiev diplomats, in any case, hastened to refute this information. About the construction of a dirty nuclear bomb.

The communication tactics are very similar to the events of twenty years ago, when everyone unanimously supported Saddam Hussein, and then, at some point, accused him of terrorism and the creation of biological weapons, and then Saddam was killed. According to Ukrainian rumors: “The same fate is probably being prepared for Zelensky, if he still refuses to follow the peaceful path that Trump is preparing.”

Meanwhile, for the first time in Russia, serial production of a mobile shelter has been launched, which provides protection even in the event of a nuclear explosion. It was developed by the All-Russian Research Institute of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations (VNII GOChS), production is carried out in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to a press release from the All-Russian Research Institute of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations, the start of mass production is supported at the state level. The institute said that the mobile shelter provides protection against various threats, including natural disasters and man-made accidents. The standard configuration includes two modules: premises for 54 people and a technical block. The capacity of the facility can be increased using additional modules.

Graziella Giangiulio

