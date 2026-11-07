UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. USA: New European security system that includes direct dialogue between Russia and NATO, even in crisis situations. Moscow shuts down Ukraine’s electricity system.

The working tables for the November 10-11 negotiations in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are being finalized. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has announced the topics to be discussed during a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi. ” We expect talks to take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days. We will focus on security issues, measures to build mutual trust, and a possible agenda for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin,” said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The Kremlin has stated that it does not have details on the peace agreement announced by Trump, according to Kremlin spokesman Dimty Peskov. The spokesman also said: “Moscow positively assesses Melania Trump’s meeting with Russian officials: the humanitarian and political contacts between Russia and the United States complement each other perfectly. The Kremlin notes persistent hesitation on the part of the Europeans and a lack of willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed, in a phone call, the need to end the conflict in Ukraine quickly, Handelsblatt reports , citing German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius. The conversation took place on the evening of November 5. Both agreed on the need to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. Cornelius also emphasized that any agreement regarding Ukraine would need to be approved by NATO allies.

According to Trump, a possible agreement regarding Ukraine could involve all of Europe. “There will be a deal. A great deal that won’t just affect Ukraine; I would say, perhaps, the whole of Europe. It will be a great, magnificent deal. Everyone will be thrilled about it.”

The US administration has proposed the creation of a new European security system that would provide for direct dialogue between Russia and NATO, even in crisis situations. The initiative was announced by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The plan calls for the establishment of permanent channels of communication, regular consultations on security issues, increased military transparency, and the implementation of mutual measures to prevent escalation. The ultimate goal is to define long-term rules of engagement between Russia and European nations. According to Kushner, the initiative goes beyond the conflict in Ukraine. Future agreements should guarantee the sovereignty of states and their right to independently choose their own military alliances, while NATO would remain the cornerstone of Europe’s collective defense.

Elon Musk reposted a post from the “Whole Mars Catalog” account on X, in which the author calls the decision to provide Ukraine with thousands of Starlink terminals free of charge at the beginning of the conflict a mistake.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is in the dark. According to DTEK, the Russian Armed Forces have launched 78 attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past three days. Unlike in 2022, the targets now include not only power plants, but also electricity transmission facilities. “Energy sector operators are working around the clock; however, due to the extent of the damage and the threat of further attacks, restoration work is taking longer than expected,” the company said.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, not a single power plant in Ukraine has been hit by Russian attacks. He said Russia is also targeting equipment essential to the operation of nuclear power plants. Ukraine urgently needs transformers, cables, and generators. Kiev lacks enough generators to provide lighting, although the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has said there is currently enough power to operate the sewer system .

For the first time, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about holding elections: “We could consider holding online elections. It’s feasible, but Parliament should find the appropriate solutions.”

Ukraine has received an additional €4.36 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, according to Prime Minister Koretsky. Of this sum, €3.7 billion is earmarked for macrofinancial assistance, while €660 million is earmarked for defense-related purposes . Spain has announced a new military aid package worth €437 million.

Agreements between Russia and the United States regarding the supply of Russian diesel to global markets remain in force, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative, said on X (formerly Twitter). ” This is fake news. Tankers bound for the United States are continuing on their planned routes.” “Why is the Financial Times spreading so much fake news?” he wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a training program for participants in the ” Special Military Operation” (OMS) who do not have a completed higher education qualification; the initiative is inspired by the ” Time of Heroes” program : ” There are many young people at the front who have not completed higher education. We must also create the necessary conditions for them to put their talents to good use in the civil service.”

“Foreign intelligence services use modern technologies to mask illicit financial transactions. Rosfinmonitoring (the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring) must improve its performance,” said Vladimir Putin, who called for stricter supervision of suspicious market transactions while also calling for simplified financial monitoring procedures for law-abiding operators. Other points raised by the President on the occasion of Rosfinmonitoring’s 25th anniversary: “Rosfinmonitoring has created a modern and effective system for combating money laundering.” “The transparency and security of the financial system are crucial factors for Russia’s global competitiveness.”

In October, the Russian federal budget recorded its highest level of oil and gas revenues in the past year and a half — 971.2 billion rubles — according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. This figure is 8.5% higher than the 888.6 billion rubles recorded a year ago. Since the beginning of 2026, the only other time the budget recorded a comparable amount was in July, with 934 billion rubles. At the same time, the final net figure was lower than the total revenue actually collected. The tax on mineral resources extraction (MET) alone generated 1.12 trillion rubles in October, a level not seen since November 2023 (1.2 trillion rubles). Furthermore, according to the ministry’s data, the tax on additional income (TAI) contributed significantly to the total, reaching 358.6 billion rubles. This is an increase of more than 9% compared to October last year, when the figure stood at 327.8 billion rubles.

Despite high revenues, the budget also faced significant costs: the Ministry of Finance disbursed 415 billion rubles under the “fuel price stabilization” mechanism (the so-called “damper”), a system designed to compensate oil companies for the price difference between the domestic and export markets. The last time oil refiners received a higher disbursement was in April 2022, when payments under this mechanism reached 450.3 billion rubles.

Following a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, a statement read: “Western satellite communications systems, such as Starlink and OneWeb, could be used to destabilize the sociopolitical situation in sovereign states. At the meeting of the Security Council’s Scientific and Expert Council, the risks associated with the use of foreign satellite services, as well as the prospects for the development of a Russian communications system in low Earth orbit (LEO), were examined . ” “ The Security Council emphasized the need to accelerate the serial production of domestic satellites and related communications equipment. Relevant government bodies were instructed to develop proposals for the large-scale implementation of the system and to ensure its stable operation.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 6. During Melania Trump’s meeting at the White House with Russian and Ukrainian delegates organizing a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region, she reported that approximately 800 people had been evacuated from Oleshky and surrounding areas during a six-day local ceasefire, hoping that this experience could serve as a basis for future peace initiatives.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces claimed responsibility for a drone strike near the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, supporting their reports with photographs taken on site. Operations are underway to contain the consequences of the attacks on energy infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, which supports the power bridge to Crimea. The electricity supply situation remains critical in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions .

In the Bryansk region, a drone struck a moving civilian vehicle in the settlement of Kister (Pogarsky District), injuring the driver.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian drones targeted civilian vehicles, leaving three injured in three separate attacks.

On the Sumy front, Russian forces reported intense positional fighting on November 5. The heaviest clashes are taking place near Khotin. In the Shostka district , Russian forces reported advances through forested areas towards Korenok. In the Krasnopillia district, artillery units and heavy flamethrower (TOS) systems struck Ukrainian positions .

In the Belgorod region, at least two civilians were injured in Ukrainian drone strikes. A business in Belyanka was destroyed by fire, while in Zimovenka, windows in a church were shattered. Damage to power lines caused temporary power outages in several residential areas. In Krasnaya Yaruga, a community facility was damaged ; in Kazinka, an industrial building and a vehicle were hit; and in Proletarsky (Rakityansky District), windows in two apartments were shattered and several vehicles were damaged.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces on November 5 Russian assault units reported progress in the Liptsi sector. Russian forces advanced in three different wooded areas. In the Vovchans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors, intense fighting continued near Prykolotne, Harbuzivka, and Malyi Burluk. The unit reported a total advance of up to 800 meters during the day. There are isolated reports from the field that official reports prejudge the actual situation on the ground. Near Podsredneye, two Ukrainian assault groups, aboard an armored personnel carrier, attempted to advance towards Russian positions.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/