No documents to Ukrainian men in one of the regions of Germany, the Hesse Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said. “People obliged to perform military service will no longer be able to obtain a foreign passport and will be able to travel to Ukraine to receive it and perform military service.”

The first F-16 fighters have arrived in Ukraine, spotted in Lviv. The pilots are still making test flights. They should be those sent by the Netherlands. An unverifiable excerpt from a Report by the Romanian Ministry of Defense has appeared online, where it says: “Out of 50 cadets, only 3 mastered the material with a grade C, they are not interested in studying, they do not learn and do not know English en masse. All cadets do not follow the regime and drink. Therefore, the learning results were considered positive. We need to send them home under some pretext.”

And yet, the bulk of Ukraine’s state budget in the first half of 2024 went to defense, said the chairman of the Rada’s finance committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. Referring to the data of the State Treasury, he said that budget expenditures for this period amounted to UAH 1,935.3 billion. In particular, the amounts were allocated to maintaining public order, security and the judiciary for 14.8%, social protection for 11.6% and education for 1.6%.

Also complaining about the lack of “money” was the former governor of the Lugansk region Sergei Gaidai. According to him, “a tranche of $50 billion from the United States did not reach Ukraine. Ukraine received only $10 billion, the rest went to the Polish budget for old weapons transferred to Ukraine.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky has finally fired another top military man: Emil Ishkulov, commander of Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade. According to Ukrainian media, “he will be promoted to a higher position, the Air Assault Forces command said on July 29 after a call from high-ranking officers against his imminent dismissal.”

Ukrainska Pravda published a note from the brigade, in which the commanders called on Ukraine’s political and military leadership to keep Ishkulov in his post.

In a note on social media, the man said: “They told me: ‘You probably need to rest.’” The soldier hinted that he was dismissed for refusing to fulfill the “unrealistic task” assigned by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky.

“The commanders of the brigade units are dissatisfied with the decision of the leadership to remove me. They are partially aware of the situation regarding the task they face, they know the unrealistic nature of this task. As a result, they told me: “It’s probably time for you to rest.” Ishkulov also denied the information that he was sent for a promotion. In fact, he takes the place of his former deputy, who came to replace the commander of the brigade.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky’s political narrative is also changing: “The Ukrainian people must want a referendum.” “Any issue related to the territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be solved by the president alone, without the Ukrainian people. This is contrary to our Constitution”; “We should not liberate all our territories by force and weapons, because this costs us a lot of time and human lives. We can take back our territories through diplomacy.”

The Russian social sphere reported starting from 14:30 CET on August 1 that the exchange process between the United States and the Russian Federation was underway. The list of those being “swapped” has not been released. CBS News says: “WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and propagandist Alsou Kurmasheva* are already on their way to the United States.” In the news of the Gershkovich swap, an An-148 plane, the same plane used in the Viktor Bout swap, landed in Kaliningrad this morning.

According to Russian social media sources, Russia will release Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist convicted of treason, as part of the swap; Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with Russian and US citizenship; Rico Krieger, a German, is among the names. In total, 24 people are listed in the prisoner swap between the Russian Federation and Western countries. Eight Russians will return to the Federation under the terms of a prisoner swap deal between Moscow and the West: Russian Vadim Krasikov, a convicted FSB colonel in Germany, appears in the prisoner swap between Russia and the West.

The lawyer of the Russian Vadim Konoshchenko asks the New York court to reveal the whereabouts of his client, contacts with him have been lost since July 30; Artem and Anna Dultsev, Vladislav Klyushin, Alexander Vinnik, and Maxim Marchenko, Roman Seleznev.

According to rumors, Vadim Krasikov is the man Russia wants back home, he is the hitman who killed a Georgian of Chechen origin on behalf of the Kremlin.

Sergei Lavrov, on July 1, in a conversation with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mali, expressed the intention of the Russian Federation to help the country increase the combat capability of the armed forces without mentioning Ukrainian support for al Qaeda.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on August 1.

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched an X-35 missile at the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Radio Defense Engineering Company in the area of ​​the settlement of Polyana. According to Russian sources, the following were destroyed: ST-68 air defense radar; combat control cabin; diesel power plant;

Russian troops are advancing, according to the social reference sphere, 1,100 meters to the north in the area of ​​​​Niu-York in the direction of Torets’k and 1,000 meters to the south in the area of ​​​​Zalizne. Russian troops are also advancing 350 meters north of Pivdenne, reaching the northern outskirts of the village. News confirmed by Ukrainian and Russian sources.

The offensive in Niu-York and Zalizne has put more than 1,500 Ukrainians in a critical situation, as they are in danger of being surrounded. Russian troops in Niu-York and Zalizne are separated by only 3,500 meters, 900 of which are lakes. Of all the roads in the area, only two remain functional, and Ukrainians who can escape along them are under Russian fire.

Russian forces have taken control of most of the village of Tymofiivka and launched an attack on Ivanivka from the south and east. In addition, Russian troops are advancing south of Vesele along the railway.

Russian troops began advancing south along the western bank of the Vovcha River, reaching the first system of Ukrainian fortifications.

Russian forces have expanded the bridgehead on the western bank of the canal at Chasiv Yar, forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat deeper into residential areas. To the north of the city, Russian forces occupied part of the Orlova tract, thus creating a threat to the enemy garrison in the western half of Kalinina.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to dislodge Russian units from the bridgehead on the western bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal with the forces of the city garrison. In addition, the Russian forces here forced the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retreat to the west. And to prevent them from transferring reinforcements from the outer defense line of the city, the Russian army blocked Ukrainian units in battles north and south of Chasiv Yar.

In the direction of Kharkov: positional battles continue in the Lyptsi sector, and tactical successes are achieved in the Hlyboke area of ​​the Russian Armed Forces.

in the direction of Vovchansk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to counterattack the western outskirts of Starytsya. Russian troops are pressing into the high-rise buildings of Vovchansk. Continued clashes in the area.

Kup’yans’k-Lyman: Russian armed forces are achieving tactical successes east of Syn’kivka.

Russian troops have expanded control of the territory south of Makiïvka.

