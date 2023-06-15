UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. US offers Kiev NATO membership only. Chechens defend the Russian border at Belgorod

According to Vladimir Putin, 25-30% of the equipment supplied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed. And the Russian prime minister also told war reporters that: “If the West wants the conflict to end, it must stop supplying arms to Ukraine”.

According to a calculation made by Russian intelligence, Ukraine uses 15,000 155mm shells per day. “The United States produces far less munitions than is needed,” the Russian president said. He noted that instead of solving social problems, the West is forced to focus on creating munitions.

Even if the Pentagon reserves the right to comment on what has been written by the Russian social sphere regarding the destruction of the means sent to Ukraine, this confirms what has been written by the Russians since it asks the West to hand over its old weapons. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the president of Ukraine, urged the West to give Kiev obsolete weapons, and in return to receive new ones from their partners. He also called the conflict in Ukraine “an opportunity for European countries to rearm”.

While NATO is engaged in the most important air exercise in contemporary history, we learn from the New York Times that the United States wants to offer Ukraine an alternative to NATO membership. According to the source, Washington could offer Kiev cooperation on the “Israeli model”, where states undertake to guarantee security for 10 years. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted critically to this proposal. He noted that only Ukraine’s accession to NATO will help achieve victory at the front.

The United Kingdom has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth more than €107 million to strengthen its air defences. Ukraine will receive radars to protect itself from Russian attacks, guns and lots of ammunition. The United States is providing Ukraine with a new $325 million military aid package that includes air defenses, artillery munitions and armored personnel carriers from Pentagon reserves.

Germany has adopted a new security strategy, in which Russia is defined as the main threat in the Euro-Atlantic region. At the same time, the document notes that Berlin’s cooperation with NATO “does not aim at confrontation” with Russia, but that the Alliance is capable of protecting its territories. The German press, on the other hand, fears that Western-type armored vehicles captured by the Russians will fall into the hands of Russian specialists. The Bild warhead believes that the captured Leopard 2 tanks will be dismantled for parts and studied. According to journalists, the fire suppression system and the running of armored vehicles are of great interest to the Russian army.

According to sources from the social sphere belonging to the Russian world, Vladimir Putin has given the green light to the creation of a “health zone” in the border regions of Ukraine. Which translated into simple terms is a military operation in the Kharkov region.

And it is very important that the ongoing campaign to attract the military to serve under the contract is bearing fruit. The president said that 156,000 people have already signed a contract since February 2023. This is enough to solve the current tasks of the special operation in Ukraine without expanding mobilization measures. But for the liberation of Kharkov, Russian troops will need additional resources.

According to military analysts, however, it is premature to talk about it: “In any case, while the enemy counteroffensive has not yet been completed, it is too early to discuss the demilitarization of the border regions of Ukraine. The outlines of the summer-autumn campaign are forming right now, as the troops of the Kiev regime are killing each other against the Russian fortifications.

On the line of contact the Russians during the night of June 13-14 bombed Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Kirovograd. Objective to hit the ammunition warehouses supplied by the West.

The Chechens will protect the Belgorod region. After signing the contract, the volunteers received their assignments: Kadyrov, reads a post, “arrived in the Belgorod region to “counter the sabotage attacks by the Nazis and Satanists in the border areas”. State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov – Chechen – said that he met with the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the head of the regional department of the Russian Guard.

“We discussed how to counter sabotage attacks by Nazis and Satanists in the border areas. Today, thanks to the participation of the highly respected head of theChechen Republic Ramzan Akhmatovich, fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry will protect our citizens in this direction,” Delimakhanov said.

In the late morning, several news arrived first about the death of the State Duma deputy of Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov, Ukrainian sources, then there was talk of an injury in the NVO area, the press service of the State Duma

Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed that he spoke with Adam Delimkhanov, he is alive and well. Finally, TASS reported that State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov is alive and in Chechnya, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps, commander of the Akhmat special forces, told TASS. “These are all fake. Adam Sultanovich is the liveliest of all alive and now in the republic: he went to Ramzan Akhmatovich. I will say this: where we are not, we are constantly being killed,” he said.

The Russians also attacked the Ukrainian reserves in Kupyansk, in the Kharkov region: “Russian gunners in the Kupyansk direction continue to destroy Ukrainian self-propelled guns of Western production” We read in the social sphere and again we learn that the Geran 2 hit in the night the Poltava region and Kirovograd.

The situation on the flanks of Artemiovsk (Bakhmut) is successfully stabilizing, Pushilin said, noting that the pressure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is severe, but they are unable to advance

In the Zaporozhya direction it is raining, the Ukrainians are waiting for good weather for the next offensive. An account of a Russian soldier at the front reads: “Mines were dropped at us from a distance at night. They train, fly quadcopters, change frequencies – do radio training. At 04:00, the enemy tried to jump on the positions of our units on a tank with infantry, but it was destroyed with the help of flamethrowers and BMP-3”.

The situation around Velyka Novoselovka is difficult, there are ongoing battles; Ukrainians and Russians define this area as grey. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are building up reserves for the next breakthrough and offensive, the situation around the settlement. In Makarovka the situation remains serious, Russian fighters from the field destroy vehicles and kill Ukrainian soldiers and do not allow a breakthrough.

Under fire from attack helicopters two Ukrainian targets in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Vremyevsky ledge also in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Kamikaze gifts “Lancet” disrupt the evacuation of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhzhia direction.

The Washington Post wrote an article in which we read that soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces are complaining of heavy losses. The Ukrainian military told Washington Post reporters that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not come to their aid at the right time and that there are heavy casualties among the personnel. “We were left in the field without tanks or heavy armored vehicles. We were hit by mortars from three sides, we couldn’t do anything … everyone expected that there would be some kind of support, but, unfortunately, for some reason , it was not,” said the soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the morning of June 14, Ukrainian forces carried out massive attacks on the border settlements of the Kursk region. In addition to Tetkino, Korovyakovka and Popovo-Lyazchikh, the village of Glushkovo was hit by mortar fire: shells hit a three-story residential building and the park. According to Mash, border guards also shot down three Ukrainian drones trying to attack targets in the Glushkovsky district.

Kursk region governor Roman Starovoit said Ukrainian armed forces fired on several settlements in the border area. In Tetkino, a distillery was targeted by Ukrainian forces and the power supply was cut. There was no damage or casualties in Korovyakovka and Popovo-Lezhachi.

Finally there is a serious tactical error by the commander of a Russian division who exterminated a division. “Near Kremenna, a tragic incident occurred in one of the divisions that were going to go on the offensive. For two hours people stood in a crowd in one place and waited for the division commander to say his word. While they were there waiting for the attack command the HIMARS MLRS and the Ukrainian artillery hit them”

Russian military analysts complain that “In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, there were fewer casualties in battles in a few days than from the criminal stupidity of the division commander.”

Graziella Giangiulio