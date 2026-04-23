American negotiators plan to visit Russia as part of the Ukraine conflict resolution effort, the New York Times reports, citing a source, but a date has not been released.

The European Union still doesn’t know where to find the €22.5 billion needed to cover Ukraine’s financial needs next year, said European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis. Meanwhile, however, Hungary and Slovakia have confirmed their support for the €90 billion allocation to Kiev and for new sanctions against Russia if oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline are restored. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, who is attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The European Union intends to ban the entry of Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine starting in June, as announced at a press conference by EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas. In a statement to the press, Ursula von der Leyen said: “We must ensure that the European continent is fully formed, free from the influence of Russia, Turkey, or China. We must think more broadly and geopolitically.” She did not mention the United States.

The European Commission (EC) has excluded a ban on the transport of Russian oil from the twentieth sanctions package. The EC has proposed that EU countries urgently adopt a reduced version of this package, TASS reports, citing a diplomatic source in Brussels. The issue was raised during a scheduled meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the 27 EU countries, currently taking place in Brussels. The allocation of €90 billion for Ukraine will also be examined.

In Ukraine, Ukrainian officials have proposed renaming part of Donbas Donnyland in honor of Trump to encourage the United States to resist Russia’s demands, according to the NYT. Ukrainian negotiators even created a green and gold “Donnyland” flag and a national anthem using ChatGPT.

According to the publication’s source, the idea arose during negotiations a few months ago. A Ukrainian representative proposed calling a portion of the Donbas territories under their control, a strip of land about 80 kilometers long, “Donnyland.”

Ukrainian sources also report that Ukraine has completed repairs to the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline damaged by the Russian attack (the Russians have always claimed that Ukrainians sabotaged the pipeline—ed.). The pipeline could already resume operations, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Astana received unofficial information about the impossibility of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline in May. At the same time, Kazakhstan does not plan to reduce oil production, but volumes will be redistributed, TASS reports, citing Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov. The minister noted that oil exports from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium are stable.

“I received this information from unofficial sources. There have been no official statements from the Russian side yet. […] In May, we have no transit through Atyrau-Samara along the Druzhba pipeline and further to the Schwedt refinery,” Akkenzhenov said. Hungarian company MOL has received official notification from Ukrtransnafta of its willingness to resume oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, the company announced.

Ukraine’s population currently stands at between 28 and 30 million. Since the beginning of World War II, approximately 6 million people have died, says Oleksandr Gladun, deputy director of the Institute of Demography at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. “Ukraine is currently experiencing the lowest birth rate in nearly 250 years. The Ukrainian population will reach 23-25 ​​million by 2050 if the war ends in the coming years.” Regarding the country’s defense, “Women must be mobilized into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There is a place for everyone in the army. It’s time to stop procrastinating,” said Dana Yarova, a former adviser to the Deputy Defense Minister, who is ready to serve despite having three children.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin has ordered aid for the reconstruction of homes in Dagestan, including for those whose homes were built illegally. Flooding in recent weeks has caused extensive damage.

The Russian-American dialogue on eliminating “disruptive elements” in bilateral relations is making virtually no progress, the Russian press reports. “A new round of talks on the resumption of the embassy’s activities is not yet planned,” Izvestia reported, citing the US diplomatic mission in Moscow.

The FSB prevented an explosion near a Defense Ministry facility in Moscow, according to the agency’s Public Relations Center. A Russian citizen, acting on behalf of Ukrainian terrorist organizations, has been arrested. He was supposed to detonate a homemade bomb.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on April 22. Sevastopol was hit by another Ukrainian drone attack overnight. The Ukrainians used a tactic of prolonged drone movements in small groups, causing damage on the ground. In Syzran, the entrance to a residential building partially collapsed. At least two people are believed to have died. Several buildings were damaged in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai. In the Rostov region, several drones were shot down in the Verkhnedonsky district.

Russian forces launched attacks in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, and the Chernihiv region.

In the Bryansk region, Starodub district, one person was killed by a petal mine.

Toward Kharkiv, the Sever force group and Russian forces are engaged in firefights in the Krasnopil’s’kyi district, east of the village of Taratutyne, and in Novodmytrivka.

In the Belgorod region, at least four people were injured in four attacks.

In the Kharkiv sector, Group of Forces North reported that the 245th Motorized Rifle Regiment and allied units had captured the village of Veterynarne (opposite Belgorod District) after fighting. Clashes continue near the village of Budarky and in the northwestern part of Kupyansk District.

In the Dobropillya sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Hryshyne, where fighting had been ongoing for several months.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Group of Forces East continues to expand its zone of control northwest of the village of Oleksandrohrad, while fighting continues in the wooded area beyond the Vovcha River.

On the Zaporizhia front, no changes have been reported, with fighting continuing in Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk.

On the Kherson front, a drone strike injured Deputy District Chief Dmytro Tolcheev in Velyka Lepetikha. A man was injured by Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling in Korobky.

Graziella Giangiulio

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