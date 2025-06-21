The US insists on a limited mention of Ukraine in the final communiqué of the NATO summit, writes Newsweek, citing a European official, and writes that the current draft of the document contains only one mention of Ukraine’s defense capabilities and does not include a statement of support for Kiev by the Alliance. On Monday, according to the official schedule, Trump is scheduled to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement: “It is desirable to end the war during President Trump’s term.” “I am counting very much on his help,” he said. Trump will be US President until January 20, 2029. This year, Ukraine plans to be able to start shooting down KABs: NATO and Ukraine are testing means to counter Russian long-range glide bombs. At this stage, Western allies are testing air defense systems capable of detecting KABs at different stages of their planning, in particular on the launch trajectory from an altitude of 10-12 km and a range of 40-70 km. This was made possible thanks to the NATO Innovation Challenge project, which became known in early February 2025.

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Gennady Shapovalov as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant decree No. 412/2025 was published on the presidential website. Gennady Mykolayovych Shapovalov, born in 1978, Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It seems that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, the “portfolio” of Yermak and Zelensky, did not return from a business trip abroad, another “portfolio” of Zelensky, Timur Mindich, also fled abroad yesterday.

Putin received an invitation to the G20 summit, which will be held in Johannesburg in November, Ambassador General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the G20 and APEC Berdyev told RIA Novosti. The decision on this invitation will be made by the president himself. However, Berdyev did not rule out that Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit instead of Putin.

Russian air defense systems shot down 61 Ukrainian drones overnight in nine regions of Russia. Most of them were shot down on the territory of the Oryol region, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained why Russia did not agree to an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine to Sky News: “A ceasefire is a ceasefire, and you stop the hostilities. But America does not say ‘we will stop all supplies’. Britain does not say that either. France does not say that either. That is the problem,” Peskov said. He also said that Russia now “has a strategic advantage.” “Why should we lose it? We will not lose it. We are moving forward. We are moving forward and will continue to move forward,” Peskov said.

Russia learned that as part of the completed exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian side received all conscripts captured in the Belgorod region in 2023 and in the Kursk region in 2024. A total of 174 soldiers were transferred. In addition, 254 soldiers under the age of 25 were transferred. In return, the Ukrainian side received 56 fighters from the national battalion, 79 soldiers under the age of 25, and over 890 seriously wounded soldiers who require immediate medical care. All exchanges have been completed. The agreements reached in Istanbul in the second round of negotiations have been respected by both sides.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 20. Night strikes by Russian geraniums hit targets in Odessa. Damage was caused not only by Russian drones but also by Ukrainian defense. The local administration reported that, among other things, infrastructure and a gas pipeline were hit. Russian forces also worked on targets in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Sholokhovsky and Kasharsky districts. Two villages were attacked by drones. In Voronezh, the media reported that Russian air defense systems shot down targets approaching an oil refinery.

In the Kursk border area, in the direction of the settlements of Tetkino and Novyi Put’, the defense of Russian units continues: the Ukrainians send infantry into battle every day to break through the border, but the LBS remains unchanged. Thus, the infantry of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to infiltrate the Novy Put settlement, but was dispersed by drones. Also yesterday morning, a group of the 158th Ukrainian Separate Mechanized Brigade advanced from Bessalovka, and was destroyed in a clash with small arms fire. Around noon, the 24th Separate Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in a small arms clash with the Russians near Ryzhevka, where they retreated with losses. Their second attempt to enter Tetkino that day was also stopped.

In the direction of Sumy, the Ukrainians are counterattacking: near Andriivka, Alekseevka, Yunakivka, near Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Kondratovka. At the moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have failed to achieve any significant successes. Battles are ongoing, the Russians are transferring reserves.

In the Belgorod region, four wounded by drone strikes 9 villages attacked.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian forces have become more active on the right bank of the Oschil River near Kindrashivka; fighting continues in Dvorichna, in the area of ​​the villages of Krasne Pershe and Kam’yanka.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces continue offensive actions in Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the direction of South Donetsk, in recent days, Ukrainians have stepped up efforts in an attempt to maintain control over Zaporizhia (DPR), Perebudova and Malynivka. According to Russian sources, “four counterattacks by Ukrainian allied forces were repelled, three of them with armored vehicles.” The expansion of the control zone of the Russian forces and the consolidation of our units in the village of Zaporizhia are underway. The Group of Forces “East” is advancing in the area of ​​Perebudova, Shevchenko and Malynivka.

In Horlivka (DPR), a Ukrainian drone hit a trolleybus in the early hours of the morning. Ukrainians use drones to strike civilian targets on the territory of the republic.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/