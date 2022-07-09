UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Updates from the front lines

Here is a snapshot of the different fronts of the Ukrainian theatre updated to 08 July 2022.

Direction: Lysychansk-Sverodonetsk. Troop regrouping continues in the directions of Seversk-Soledar and Bahkmut. A sweeping control of the territory is underway, but not all Ukrainian groups in trouble have surrendered or have been captured by the Russian Armed Forces. The towns themselves are still being shelled by Ukrainian artillery.

Direction Sivers’k. Fighting near Hryhorivka and Vuhlehirsʹka Tes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces declared that they were ready to fight for Sivers’k and did not intend to surrender the town without a fight. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces began probing the chain of settlements between Sivers’k and Soledar for the possibility of bypassing Sivers’k from the south.

Direction Bakhmut Route. Fighting in the area of Klynove and Pokrovs’ke . The Ukrainian army and allied militias still hold Kodema and Semyhir’ya

Direction Soledar. Fighting for Berestove and Bilohorivka. After the capture of Spirne, a gradual “lowering” of the front from the north towards Soledar can be expected.

Direction Avdiivka. No significant changes. Positional battles on the Avdiivka-Konstantinovka road, no progress towards Krasnohorivka. Fighting on the outskirts of Niu-York.

The Ukrainian army is shelling Donetsk, Horlivka, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka intensively.

Ammunition depots, fuel depots and headquarters of LNR units deep in DPRK and LNR territory were hit.

Direction Vuhledar. After a failed offensive attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the front near Pavlivka, Shevchenko and Yehorivka stabilised and the fighting returned to a positional type. No significant changes were recorded near Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

Direction Sloviansk. Fighting near Dolyna, Krasnopolye, Bogorodichnoye and Sidorov. The front from the north-west is 8-10 km from the outskirts of Slovyansk. Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk intensified.

Direction Kharkiv. Positional fighting in the north and north-west of the city near Udy, Tsupivka, Dementiivka, Verkhni Sirohozy, Verkhnii Saltiv. Regular attacks are carried out against targets in Kharkiv, Čuhuïv and Zolochiv. The Ukrainians expect new Russian units to enter the battle and advance towards the northern outskirts of Kharkiv. However, an assault on the city is not yet planned.

Direction Mykolaïv. Positional fighting in the directions of Mykolaïv, Kryvyj Rih and Nikopol.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to consolidate their hold on the settlement of Potyomkino and create the conditions for further offensive actions. The Russian armed forces are actively attacking targets in Mykolaiv and near Kryvyi Rih. Despite all attempts, the Ukrainian army has failed to mount a significant offensive on Kherson.

Direction Odessa. Among the ongoing attacks against targets in the Odessa region, the Ukrainians conducted a long-awaited photo operation on Snake Island, then suffered several attacks and retreated. The island is still a grey area.

It is reported in the Russian media that Putin held a meeting with faction leaders in the State Duma, in which he stated that the Russian Federation has not yet started anything serious in Ukraine. He also stated that Moscow does not reject peace talks on Ukraine, but the later they start, the more difficult it will be to negotiate.

And again the Ukrainian social sphere said that British Prime Minister Johnson announced his resignation, after which he phoned Zelensky and said London would continue to support Kiev. Zelensky said that all Ukrainians are sad about Johnson’s departure.

Graziella Giangiulio