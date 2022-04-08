In the complete failure of western and eastern diplomacy, the war in Ukraine is consuming itself and the flame of a frank dialogue between the parties is slowly dying out.

What follows is the situation on the frontline as of 6 April, extrapolated from comments on social media. At least 10 fronts are open throughout the area of the Russian Special Operation involving the Russian military and Ukrainian militias affiliated to it against the Ukrainian military and AZOV militias, other groups and foreign mercenaries.

Mariupol. Clashes continue in the northern part of the Eastern Region. In the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian Navy control ship “Donbass” was hit.

Cherson-Nikolaev. The RF armed forces control Snegirevka and the Aleksandrovka area. The Ukrainians cannot conduct a serious attack on Kherson from the Nikolaev side. In Nikolaev itself, the Ukrainian armed forces suffer heavy losses due to shelling. On the Nikopol side, the Ukrainians are trying to crush the Russian-Ukrainians in the Novorontsovka area.

Odessa. Almost daily attacks on fuel storage facilities continue. The city continues to the best of its ability to prepare for defence. The potential for provocation with chemical weapons is also high. In the Ochakov area, according to a number of unconfirmed reports, foreign mercenaries and NATO officers have been killed. Unconfirmed report.

Zaporozhye. On the Kamenskoye-Orekhov-Gulyaipole line total stalemate, no changes to the lines. There is very little information on the situation east of Gulyai-Polye. It is difficult to determine the areas of control of the parties and the occupied settlements.

Ugledar – Great Novoselka. There is no significant progress in this direction. Heavy fighting continues.

Marinka. Positional battles continue in the fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Troops cannot advance beyond the line of the slag heap.

Avdiivka. The Avdiivka area itself is unchanged. In the north, after the capture of Novobakhmutovka, Russian troops have established themselves there and are preparing for a further advance near the Avdeevka-Konstantinovka highway.

LPR oblast. Advance in Popasna, where heavy street fighting continues. In addition, fighting continues in the southern suburbs of Rubizhne, which the Ukrainians continue to resist. There is also fighting on the outskirts of Severodonetsk.

Izjum (area). Fighting is going on south and south-east of Kamenka in the direction of Barvenkovo and Slavyansk. The Ukrainians are putting up serious resistance. The city of Izyum itself is under artillery and MLRS fire. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to prevent the build-up of forces on the expanding bridgehead on the southern bank of the Seversky Donets. The Ukrainian Forces have intensified the evacuation of the local population in the western regions of the DPR and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kharkiv-Sumy. No significant changes. The Ukrainian Forces plan to intensify operations in the Kharkov region in the near future. Evacuation is underway from some districts of the Kharkiv region.

