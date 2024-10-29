The Pentagon is not sure that the $1.1 billion allocated to Ukraine in 2022 was used for the intended purpose “The $1.1 billion transferred to Ukraine in 2022 is insufficiently documented, which indicates problems in monitoring the $76 billion allocated to Kiev in recent years,” the report of the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Defense says. The Auditor General reportedly considered them “questionable expenditures.” “Without sufficient documentation to justify and verify these payments, the Department of Defense cannot provide the public, the agency’s leadership, or Congress with assurances of transparency regarding the use of Ukraine assistance funds,” the Office of the Inspector General said in a statement.

From North Korea, DPRK Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu said: “Sending North Korean soldiers to Russia is in accordance with international law.” “I think if what the world media is talking about were to happen, it would be in accordance with international law,” he said.

According to Japan’s Kyodo news agency: “About 2,000 North Korean soldiers are already heading to western Russia toward the border with Ukraine after completing training in the Far East. The advance group is made up of about 10 officers.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported: “North Korean soldiers will begin combat operations in the combat zones against Ukraine on Sunday or Monday (October 27-28). But there is no photographic or video evidence of such arrival at the front at the moment. Also according to the New York Times, about 5,000 “elite” North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the Kursk region and are expected to go into action these days. The Ukrainian army has received manuals with Korean words to prepare for the capture of Korean People’s Army soldiers.

President Zelenskyy rejected the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Kiev. This was reported by France Presse and RBC-Ukraine, citing sources in the Ukrainian president’s office. The reason was Guterres’ participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan.

According to Ukrainian OSINT sources: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are starting the active construction of three lines of defense around Zaporozhye.” While Andrij Yermak in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “Ukraine may take into account the “peace initiatives” of other states, especially China and Brazil, to integrate them into its “peace formula”. Previously, Zelenskyj said that the Sino-Brazilian peace proposal is “destructive” and serves simply as a “political statement”.

On October 28, Zelenskyj presented to the Rada a bill to extend the mobilization and martial law for another 90 days, until February 7, 2025.

Vladimir Putin renewed his warnings to NATO: “I hope that NATO countries will listen to my words about allowing Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russian territory. In this case, we will use a wide range of responses”.

The NOI. News and World Report specializing in news, analysis and assessments says that among the strongest armies in the world “Russia is in 1st place, the US in 2nd, Ukraine in 8th”. On October 28, Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with President Mohammed bin Zayed.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on October 28.

Over the past 24 hours, air defense has destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian UAVs of the air type. Of these, more than 20 in the Bryansk region. About ten UAVs attacked the Voronezh region. Russian armed forces carried out strikes with “Geranium” on Ukrainian targets in the Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, ​​Kropyvnytsky, Sumy and Kiev regions.

In the Bryansk region, in the area of ​​a non-residential border settlement, with a maneuver, Russian border guards and Russian armed forces stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the border with forces of up to 15 people. Having suffered losses, the Ukrainian Armed Forces retreated and took refuge in the forest, after which there was heavy artillery fire, the Northern group of troops reports.

In the Kursk region, there are battles in the area of ​​​​the settlement. Novoivanovka and Plekhovo. The Ukrainian Armed Forces called up new reserves and made 8 unsuccessful attempts of counterattacks: 5 in the area of ​​the Novoivanovka settlement and one each in the area of ​​the Plekhovo and Konopelka settlements. The Russian Aerospace Forces struck with volumetric explosive bombs near the village of Guevo. A missile strike of the OTRK hit the position of the reserves of the 82nd Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the village of Yunakovka. The Russian army approached Sudzha, the city is 4 km away.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces is expanding to Kruhlyakivka, as well as to the northwest of Stelmakhivka. This creates a threat to the Ukrainian army: the protrusion of the front towards the Oskil River increases and creates conditions for the development of the offensive of the troops southwest of Berestove. The front is already 2.5 km from the center of Kupyansk. More than 3,000 people remain in the city, according to the head of the city administration Andrei Besedin. According to Basedin, the city has social infrastructure – hospitals, pharmacies, ATMs, structural units, but the Russians have hit the water supply – the relevant services are dealing with this problem.

In the Pokrovs’k direction Between October 26 and 28, Russian troops completed the control of the village of Selydove and also took Vyshneve. According to some sources in the Kurakhivka direction: Hirnyk and Oleksandropil’ came under the control of the Russian armed forces. Yesterday morning, Russian troops launched an attack on Kurakhivka from the north and east, capturing the railway station.

North of Vuyhledar, the Russian army occupied Bohoyavlenka, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to hold back the onslaught of Russian troops, and still fly the Russian flag Shakhtars’ke and Novoukrainka, including the “pocket” between the two countries.

In the Zaporozhye region, a Ukrainian UAV attacked a power substation in the village of Chubarevka, Polohivs’kyi municipal district. Over 1,500 subscribers were without electricity. In Kam’yanka-Dniprovs’ka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a private house with a UAV. The Russian army had partial success near Levadne, Zaporozhye region – source spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshin.

Voloshin: “The Russian army has stepped up some efforts, regrouped and carried out massive assault operations. As a result, it was partially successful, that is, it got into the Ukrainian defense to the depth of a platoon stronghold,” he said.

The Zaporozhye region should become a stronghold for the Ukrainian army. The army is building a second and third line of defense near the cities,” said the chairman of the regional military administration of Ukraine Ivan Fedorov. The second line is 99.9% complete, the third line will be completed in the coming weeks. In addition, the defense of the cities under construction will be completed within the time allotted to us,” he reported.

In the DPR in Horlivka, when an IED dropped from a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, caused 4 injuries. Two more injuries from cannon fire.

