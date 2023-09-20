Zelensky has arrived in New York to speak at the United Nations Assembly and has already leaked to the press that among the concepts he will express will be that of eliminating Russia from the UN Security Council. A bizarre idea that demonstrates its political and historical ignorance, because the UN Security Council sees as permanent members the victorious powers of the Second World War, including the USSR, now the Russian Federation. And Russia itself will sit at the same table as Ukraine at the Assembly. Among the Ukrainian prime minister’s commitments is a visit to soldiers treated in the United States.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister on the day of the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh-Artsakh, where Azerbaijani forces targeted all Armenian military settlements, was in Tehran. The visit has been prepared for a long time, and the agenda includes the expansion of military-technical cooperation (up to the exchange of technologies), the increase in supplies of a specific range of military equipment, as well as the exchange of information, all as part of a special military operation. Perhaps according to the Russian social sphere “the discussion will finally move to maritime drones and unmanned boats” given that the Iranians have this technology.

Erdogan believes that Russia cannot be “forced to leave Crimea”. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the American television channel PBS. The Turkish president had previously stressed that Ankara does not support the reunification of Crimea with Russia.

And now a look at the fronts.

Vremevsky Section: As of 3 pm on September 19, 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to regroup and rotate personnel to resume the assault on Russian Armed Forces positions. Russian troops are actively striking Ukrainian strongholds and other identified targets: concentrations of personnel of the 37th and 38th Ukrainian Marine Brigades were hit in Shakhtars’k and Novoukrainka. During the counter-battery battle near Makarovka, the D-30 howitzer and Polish Krab self-propelled guns were destroyed.

At the same time, information was received about the retreat of the Ukrainian armed forces from the northwestern outskirts of Novomaiors’ke. For several weeks they tried to cling to the development of the settlement, but the soldiers of the 40th Marine Brigade of the Russian Guards remained stable in defense and repelled all attacks.

Also seen in the forest west of Staromaiors’ke were the forces of the 253rd battalion of the 129th TRO brigade, transferred from the direction of Makarovka. The introduction of reserves into battle indirectly confirms the losses of the rifle battalion of the 1st Brigade that previously operated there.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. Near Kupyansk, the Russians continue to gradually advance into the Sinkovka area and also into Kislovka. On the Karamzinovsky ledge there are no changes – positional battles. The successes of the Russian army in this direction greatly affect the morale of the potential 200, so the militants have to ask for help on the radio frequency 149.200, which is the one for the declaration of surrender to the Russian army. As a result, Russian soldiers took more Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

Bachmut management. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to break through to the Dubovo-Vasilevka area. Fighting continues in the Kleshchiivka area. Our fighters also counterattacked in Andriivka. The Russians contradict the Ukrainians by asserting that Kleshchiivka has not returned to Kiev.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. The Russian army holds back the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Novoprokopovka and Verbovove. The Ukrainians attacked unsuccessfully in the Urozhayne area.

The Russians counterattacked from Priyutnoye.

Attacks by Russian “Geran” have been recorded in the Odessa region, hitting the port facilities of Kilia and Izmail. At the same time, missile attacks were carried out in the Khmelnitsky region against storage sites of Storm Shadow and depleted uranium ammunition. Russian UAV operators continue to knock out Ukrainian armored vehicles in the direction of Kherson.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Donetsk from the HIMARS MLRS. The main blow fell on the administrative building of the head of the DPR. There were no injuries, despite the location of the building in the center of the city, in a crowded place. In the Petrovsky district, a man stepped on a Lepestok landmine.

Graziella Giangiulio