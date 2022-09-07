UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukrainians try to break through the front in Kharkiv

The Russian army will soon change tactics of conducting a special operation in Ukraine and switch to a counter-offensive, says Colonel Gennady Alekhin on 5 September on the social sphere close to the Russians. This became especially true after the Ukrainian army, he says, made a series of unsuccessful attempts to attack near Kherson. According to him, the Russian armed forces will move from ‘tactics of barrage and stance’ to ‘tactics of circumference and discovery’. But the Russians will wait a little longer.

In fact, the Ukrainian forces took equipment in the direction of Kharkiv on 6 September. In fact, it seems that the attack in the Kherson region was a diversionary tactic and that the main attack might be on the Kharkiv front. On six September, the Ukrainians launched an offensive near Balakleya. The bridges leading to the city are mined. The Ukrainians are shelling the city with large-calibre artillery and MLRS. Civilians have been sitting in basements since morning. The Ukrainians have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of the city. A counter-battery fight is underway, the Russian Air Force is operating against the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have been waiting on the front line for about three weeks. The situation in the direction of Izyum has also deteriorated. Fighting is taking place. The Ukrainians are active on the entire Kharkiv front.

At about 1 p.m. the news of a Ukrainian attack is confirmed by the Russian social sphere, which speaks of: heavy fighting and shelling near Balakleya, in the Kharkiv region, which is controlled by the Russian armed forces. There is information about an offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces in the village of Verbovka near the city and battles on the outskirts of Balakleya. The Russians say there is no panic, for now: there were mostly mobilised people in Balakleya. Reserves are arriving in Balakleya. Artillery has already started firing. The air force is actively working. There is no talk of a profound breakthrough. The situation is more or less the same as for the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the direction of Kherson. Although Russian analysts suggest, this counteroffensive should not be underestimated. At the moment (5.20 p.m. on 6 September) there is fighting and the Ukrainians have failed to cut off Balakleya.

As of 5 September at 6pm, Ukraine lost control of the radiation level at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant. According to Energoatom, on 5 morning the Centre for Predicting the Consequences of Radiation Accidents in Ukraine stopped receiving data from background sensors at the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant. Energoatom specialists report equipment failures for unknown reasons. Late in the evening at around 10.30 p.m., the Ukrainian armed forces bombed Energodar. Explosions are also reported in the centre of Donetsk. At 12 noon on 6 September after another bombardment by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Energodar, the lights went out in the city. Damaged power line near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Due to a Ukrainian shell that hit the Enerhodar thermal power plant, fuel oil entered the water channel from which water is supplied to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, reports the head of the CAA. In the meantime, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, has passed a draft law ordering the dismissal of employees of strategically important Ukrainian companies (such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant), which have agreed to cooperate with Russia. The text of the draft says: ‘… incompatible with the continuation of this work, associated with its support for the aggressor state’.

The IAEA published a report on the results of the mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on six September. The report states that interim measures are urgently needed to prevent a nuclear accident caused by physical damage caused by military means. The IAEA in its report calls for an end to the bombing of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in order to maintain its physical integrity.

The UAZ of the commander, called ‘Felix’, a citizen of the Russian Federation, was blown up in Berdyansk. Seriously injured, he is without limbs, taken to hospital, a source said via social media. After the Berdyansk commander’s car exploded, a shooting also occurred. And still after Berdyansk commander Artyom “Felix” Bardin’s car exploded there was another explosion in the Slobodka district, firefighters were on the scene, authorities in the Zaporozhye region said

Battle for Kherson: 22.00 Moscow time on 05.09.2022. No significant changes in the Aleksandrovka area. Positional battles of medium intensity are in progress. No significant progress on either side.

The Ukrainians attempted to resume attacks towards Kherson in the Posad-Pokrovsky area, but failed to achieve significant results, suffering tangible losses.

In the Snigirevka area, the front line is unchanged, as well as in the Blagodatnoye area. As the Ukrainian reserves have been channelled to other areas, the enemy is unable to resume a full-fledged offensive.

On the Andriivsky bridgehead, the enemy continued to try to entrench and build up forces in an attempt to overcome the defences of the Russian Armed Forces in one of the areas – at least 1 or 2 passes over the Ingulets were re-established. The Ukrainians suffered substantial losses in the Kostromka area. However, there will be no lack of attempts at new attacks in the coming days.

In the Vysokopolya area the enemy continues to advance. There is street fighting in Arkhangelskoye. Fighting is taking place on the southern outskirts of Olginka and near the southern outskirts of Vysokopolye, with conflicting information on the control of the settlement itself. The enemy advanced near Novoskresenskoye (east of Vysokopolye). Both sides have suffered substantial losses in recent days.

The Ukrainians continued shelling the Antonov Bridge area, the suburbs of Kherson and the Novaya Kakhovka area. The Russian Armed Forces worked in Nikolayev, Krivoy Rog and the areas south of Nikopol. Overall, the Ukrainians, despite losses, continue to attempt successes in the Vysokopolye and Andriivsky bridgehead areas

The Russians on the night of 5 to 6 September attacked, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, and killed over 210 soldiers and destroyed 12 tanks in the direction of Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih. Kalibre missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed a large fuel storage facility for the Ukrainian group in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction. The Ministry concludes.

