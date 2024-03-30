The unfavorable situation on the battlefield for Kiev is forcing the West to prepare for a “catastrophic defeat” of the Ukrainian forces, which lack weapons and ammunition, this opinion was expressed by Times newspaper columnist Ian Martin.

Confirming this, the Pentagon reported that Ukraine has a shortage of artillery and air defense systems. The Canadian Ministry of Defense has announced the “emptying of the pantry” due to the aid destined for Kiev.

Experts in the Bundestag believe that the Russian attack on the troops of one of the NATO countries in Ukraine cannot lead to a collective response from the alliance, reports the DPA agency.

According to the Turks, the real number of Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles transferred to Ukraine far exceeds the officially announced data. If at the end of last year Ukraine received about 200 missiles of both types, in the three months of this year several dozen more missiles were received.

The depletion of stocks of usable missiles actually caused such pressure on Germany to transfer at least the Taurus missiles, so that when the F-16 fighters arrived there would be a reserve of at least 100-150 missiles of this type.

Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said: “Russian forces have a six-fold superiority over the Ukrainian army regarding the number of artillery shells used on the battlefield.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe is in a pre-war period: “The most alarming thing now is that literally any scenario is possible. We have not seen such a situation since 1945,” said the Polish Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine has recommended its compatriots to leave the Odessa and Kharkov regions. “Due to the growing tension and unstable security situation in the Odessa and Kharkov regions of Ukraine, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan consider leaving these regions,” it reads in the embassy note.

According to Ukrainian data, in just two days, from March 22 to 24, 208 missiles and UAVs were launched against the country’s energy facilities. Ukrenergo spoke about the consequences of the massive night bombing. It is known that thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions of the country have been damaged. It was noted that attacks were carried out on energy facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

“The target of the drone and missile attack was, in particular, electricity generation facilities. Energy sector operators and rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences,” the Ukrainian Energy Minister said.

According to data from the social sphere Ukraine’s energy system has been destroyed by 50%. At this rate, Ukrainians will spend the winter of 2025 in the cold. The President’s Office has banned the publication of data in the media, but the situation is critical, since Russia is not destroying substations as in 2022, but rather thermoelectric power plants and hydroelectric power plants.

Proof of this is the fact that the Burshtyn and Ladyzhynska thermoelectric power plants in Ukraine were seriously damaged and decommissioned; their restoration will take years, said Dmitry Sakharuk, executive director of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK.

On the subject of domestic politics, deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Oleksii Goncharenko announced the appointment of former NSDC secretary Alexey Danilov as ambassador to Moldova. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba reported that Ukraine can communicate with Russia after the first summit on the “peace formula”. According to President Zelenskyj, not all countries want to go to the summit in Switzerland due to their relations with the Russian Federation.

Social sources close to Moscow complain that since February 2023 Paris has been training Ukrainian pilots at two French Air Force bases. They train them to fly Mirage and, perhaps, Rafale. In response to Volodymyr Zelensky’s words, Sergei Lavrov said that “after May 20 there may no longer be a need to discuss Zelensky’s legitimacy.” The official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added: “Russia does not intend to participate in the conference in Switzerland on Ukraine”, she declared, defining the “Zelensky formula” as alchemical.

In response to the West which continues to write news on the need for mobilization, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said: “Recruits of the upcoming spring conscription will not serve in new regions or participate in special operations.” And again: “The duration of military service following conscription, as before, will be 12 months”.

State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev said he had repatriated 29 bodies of dead soldiers after agreements with the Ukrainian side.

Finally, on the evening of the 28th, the official representative of the Russian investigative committee Svetlana Petrenko said that: “The traces of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Crocus lead to Ukraine.”

Before moving on to the front line we learn from the local media that: “Two missiles launched by Russia over western Ukraine passed into Moldova, and Poland also took off fighter planes for fear that the missiles would land on its territory” .

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on March 29th.

More and more photos of the construction of fortifications are starting to arrive from Odessa.

American reconnaissance UAVs RQ-4B Global Hawk are moving to a position in the central part of the Black Sea. They have already done this for at least two days in a row, which may indicate that a new attack on Crimea is being prepared.

According to Turkish media, in the Zaporozhzhie region, as a result of an attack, a train carrying military equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed. There are great losses. Also on the night of March 28, Geranium struck Cherkasy.

In the second half of the night, the Russian Armed Forces fired missiles from the Tu-95MS and 3 MiG-31K strategic missile carriers. Explosions were reported in the morning in the Odessa region, Stryi, Lviv region, Kremenchuk and Myrhorod, Poltava region, Šepetivka and Khmelnytsky region, Khmelnytsky region, Korosten, Zhytomyr region, Kaniv, Cherkasy , ​​Dnipropetrovs’k and Burštyn region, Ivano-Frankivs’k region. Ukrainians reported the use of missile weapons from the territory of Crimea and the Geranium UAV, which indicates the combined nature of the attacks. Immediately after the explosions, power outages were reported in several regions of Ukraine.

There are no significant changes in the situation in the direction of Kherson; Ukrainian armed forces continue to target civilian infrastructure. A petrol station and an electricity substation in Kakhovka were bombed.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, battles are planned in the Rabotinye and Verbove areas. The Ukrainians use a lot of drones and cluster artillery munitions. Ukrainians prepare a second line of defense in Orechiv.

In Novomykhailivka (south of Marinka), Russian armed forces are fighting in the center of the village, urban warfare, building by building

West of Avdiivka the assault on Semenivka continues: Russian troops attack the settlement from the south. Ukrainians are leaving Berdychi.

In the direction of Časiv Jar the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking near Ivanivske (Krasny). Apparently, the Ukrainians are trying to buy time to strengthen forces in Chasiv Jar, a major defense center. There are battles in Bogdanivka and Kleshchiivka.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to shell the Belgorod region from MLRS and carry out drone strikes. An injured civilian was reported in Novaya Tavolzhanka Shebekin district of the city. At night, 15 air targets were shot down as they approached Belgorod; the regional governor reported damage to residential buildings and cars following the attack. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian armed forces shelled Korovyakovka and Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district. In the DPR, in Donetsk and Staromlinovka (Velikonovoselkovsky district), four civilians were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

