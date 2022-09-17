The day of 16 September was very intense in the social sphere with Ukrainians reporting on attacks in Kherson and Belgorod. While the Ukrainians spoke of sabotage actions that led to the death of the LPR Prosecutor General and Deputy Prosecutor in Luhansk. The Russians report the destruction of the Kryvyi Rih dam.

At 13.12 on 16 September, the situation on the night of 15-16 September at the front described by network users was as follows.

During the night, Ukrainian formations fired at least 20 bullets at the town of Valuiki in the Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and several people were injured. Several attacks were carried out on the electrical substation in Valuiki, as a result of which the electricity supply failed in the town.

Russian forces shelled targets in Lugovka and Krasnopolye in the Sumy region.

On the night of 15 September, the Russian Armed Forces launched several missile attacks against positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Slobodsky district of Kharkov. In addition, Russian troops with missiles and artillery struck Ukrainian military groupings in the western part of Kupyansk, Goptovka, Kazachya Lopan, Volchansk and Zolochev.

The Russian armed forces also inflicted fire damage on objects of the Ukrainian armed forces in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka and Krivoy Luka.

In the Bachmut (Artyomovsk) direction, Russian and allied forces attacked on targets in Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitsevo, Yakovlevka, Seversk and Veseloe.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka, Maryinka, New Yu’rk, Pervomaisky, Krasnogorovka and Vodyany.

The Ukrainian formations, in turn, attacked Donetsk, Mospino, Khartsyzsk, Dokuchaevsk and Nikolayevka Vtoroy.

In Lugansk following a Ukrainian attack on the office of LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko, who later died.

In the Zaporozhya region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Russian military personnel positions in Energodar and Vasylivka. This was reported by the Zvezda TV channel, according to which the news came from the head of the city administration Alexander Volga. He also said that at the moment about 15 attacks have been recorded in the area of the Volna resort and yacht club, located in the coastal area of Energodar.

As a reminder, the IAEA Council adopted a resolution demanding that Russia immediately cease operations at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russia and China voted against. Nothing was asked of Ukraine.

In response to the attack on Energodar, the Russian armed forces attacked mainly with kamikaze drones, which from the photos appear to be Iranian, on targets in Nikopol and Marganets. According to some accounts, ‘Russian armed forces attacked Nikopol on the right bank of the Kakhovka reservoir. This is not the first case of raids on the positions of Ukrainian formations in Nikopol, but today’s attack is very different from previous ones. According to fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this time a large number of kamikaze drones flew towards targets in the city. If the information is true, then it can be assumed that the products of the Iranian military-industrial complex are gradually appearing on an increasing number of frontline sectors. And in fact, these photos of the remains of the engine of one of the kamikaze drones that have appeared correspond to one of the types of engines widely used on various Iranian UAVs: the MD550 of the Iranian Mado (Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company). incl. are also installed on the Shahed-136 UAV, also used in Yemen.

Ukrainian formations continue to bomb Kherson and New Kakhovka. Air defence systems operated at night in the Odessa region.

The mayor of Kryvyi Rih said that after a missile attack on a hydraulic structure and the flooding of the Ingulets River, which flooded the town, the dam had to be undermined. The river turned red. In the region, numerous attacks by the Russians are aimed at the local industrial sector, which is also involved in the repair of military vehicles. Heavy losses are also reported among the Georgians fighting for Ukraine in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction. An evacuation to the rear of several ‘300th’ of the so-called ‘Georgian Legion’ is taking place. The Tactical Necktie editorial staff says that another missile attack will pour another couple of million cubic metres of water into the river, knocking out the Inguletskaya HPP. This small station supplies electricity to Krivoy Rog and a powerful industrial hub (three large factories, a repair depot, fuel storage facilities) in the town of Zhovti Vody. Still on the subject of infrastructure, the Russians have attacked a dam near the village of Iskrovka in the Kirovograd region with missiles.

The Russians are also building additional defence lines around Krasny Liman. Over and over again, the Ukrainians have made frontal attacks, suffering significant losses. The APU cannot enter the city. Control over this city if passed to the Ukrainians would allow the Ukrainian armed forces to move on, in the direction of Kremennaya and Rubizhne. For now, the Russian troops managed to hold off attacks and inflict damage on the Ukrainian grouping.

At Soledar the DRG attempted to break through to the rear, but the 6th Cossack Regiment blocked them. Casualties were reported.

The authorities of the Kherson region have not confirmed information about the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (APU) near the town of Zhelezny Port on the Black Sea coast. This was announced to TASS by the deputy head of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov.

G.G.