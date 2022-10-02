UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukrainians advance 30km a day. The Donbas itself is Russian, certifies the Federal Court

The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation approved on two October a package of acts on the admission into Russia of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and again via the Russian social sphere we learn that: “The territories of the liberated regions are part of Russia within their administrative borders. The DPR and LPR are part of the Russian Federation within the administrative borders of 2014′. Elections to the parliaments of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will be held on a single voting day in September 2023. The heads of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be called governors; the heads of the DPR and LPR, the heads of the republics while the transitional period for the integration of new entities with the Russian Federation runs from the date of adoption until 1 January 2026. The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin will appoint the interim heads of four new regions within 10 days from the date of their admission to the Russian Federation’. And the communiqué closes by stating: ‘Russia guarantees all peoples living in the territory of the new subjects the right to preserve and study their mother tongue’. On 3 October, the decision documents were published on the Russian Federal Court website.

Meanwhile at the front on the southern side the Ukrainians are advancing. About 30 km a day, however, counting heavy losses.

There is an offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with tanks towards Beryslav in the Kherson region. Novovorontsovka was also attacked by the Ukrainians. The Russians responded to this offensive with MLRS and helicopters, which stopped the Ukrainian advance for the time being.

Currently the Russians have retreated to the so-called grey zone near Lyubymivka Ukrainian Armed Forces have approached Dudchany on the banks of the Dnepr.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces will try to outflank the positions of the Russian Armed Forces to force them to retreat under the threat of encirclement. The Ukrainian forces are estimated at about 3-4 mechanised battalions and at least one battalion of full-blooded tanks (more than 100 AFVs in total),’ according to former FSB agent Igor Vsevolodovič Girkin

The Russian Armed Forces repelled an attack on their positions near the Inhulec’ river.

Also from the social sphere we learn that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the order to saturate the Ukrainian crisis with new military equipment. It seems that the Russian era of the special operation with the use and disposal of Soviet military equipment is over. Now the Russians will fight on their new products tested by 10 years of Syria and beyond. We are therefore likely to see the high-tech Battalion Tactical Group on the front line after the entry into force of the republics’ annexation law.

The source indicates that Putin took this decision after the referendum results, as well as the message that NATO will not interfere in the Ukrainian crisis.

According to rumours quoting Kremlin sources, there will most likely now be something indicative from the Russian Armed Forces. Moreover, Russian intelligence, as well as Western intelligence, is aware of the massive losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the offensives in Kharkov and Kherson. Zaluzhny reported to Zelensky that a breakthrough for Nikolaev and Odessa was possible.

It was learned from the military at the front that Ukraine had blocked the exit to the liberated part of the Zaporozhye region.

Graziella Giangiulio