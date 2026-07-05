The war of attrition between Russia and Ukraine continues, and dialogue between the parties appears to be fading. Over the past week, at least three Ukrainian military transport aircraft have taken off from western Ukraine to NATO bases, where they were equipped with military equipment before returning to Ukraine.

On the morning of July 2, in response to the Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the Ukrainians launched an attack on the Kstovo oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. The attack caused extensive fires. One of the targets was the AVT-6 primary oil processing unit.

Despite these tactical moves by Ukraine, which seeks to put pressure on Russia through a domestic gasoline and diesel supply crisis, the reality is that the Ukrainians are in serious strategic difficulty.

Russian assault groups are now just 9 km from the eastern outskirts of Slovyansk. Only a village and some open fields separate the Russian forces from the city. It is hoped that the Ukrainian authorities will soon issue mandatory evacuation orders for the approximately 40,000 civilians still living in the city.

Russian forces have also consolidated control over the southeast side of the canal, northwest of Pryvillya. They have continued infiltration through Yurkivka to Orikhuvatka. Russian forces have further consolidated at Rai-Oleksandrivka and advanced southwest of Kalenyky. Russian forward units are now just over 9 km from Kramatorsk.

The situation in the zone of military operations continues to deteriorate day by day for Ukraine. The “Vostok” group has become more active in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Vostok group advanced towards Hulyaipil’s’kyie and has now encircled Pokrovske on two sides. The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Stepnohirsk-Plavni area has stalled at Kamyanske. According to Russian military analysts, losses to the Ukrainian Air Force are also to blame. Last weekend, the Ukrainian Air Force lost three MiG-29 fighters. One was shot down in flight and two were destroyed at the airport. The latter were killed by Russian drones.

The first two aircraft were destroyed at Voznesensk airport in the Mykolaiv region. Both aircraft were preparing for a combat mission. One aircraft had already left its reinforced concrete shelter, while the other was still being refueled inside the shelter. The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the landings. The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that the MiG-29, which was outside the fortification, was armed. Objective surveillance camera footage of the attack shows what appear to be white air-to-air bombs suspended under the wings. Although difficult to see, upon closer inspection, it’s clear that these are GBU-39/B small-diameter bombs. They are mounted on the distinctive pylons for which some Ukrainian MiGs have been modified.

Graziella Giangiulio

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