Russia has gained approximately 14 kilometers on the Ukrainian front, compared to approximately 5.5 kilometers regained by the Ukrainians in the past week.

In the Dobropillya and Novopavlivka directions, both Russian and Ukrainian forces advanced in several areas. In the southwest, Russian forces continued their assault operations in the village of Novopidhorodne, capturing a second street of houses and making marginal advances along the railway barriers to the south.

In the northeast, over the past week, Ukrainian forces from the 3rd Special Regiment and the 2nd Galician Brigade have launched a series of counterattacks aimed at retaking crucial positions near the Pokrovsk coal mine. The assault groups managed to capture the forest plantations north of the mine from the Russian DRGs, who then amassed personnel to attack and completely recapture the mine. Russian forces subsequently retreated to the tree lines north of Udachne.

In the northeast, Russian forces continued their offensive operations in Hryshyne. Despite Ukrainian resistance, they managed to advance further along two roads in the southeastern part of the village, consolidating new positions. Approximately 5.44 km² have been retaken by the Ukrainians and approximately 0.83 km² by Russia.

Toward Dobropillya, Russian forces are completing their clearing operations in Myrnohrad, while organized Ukrainian resistance is completely disintegrating.

In the northwestern part of the city, Russian forces have captured the last houses in the village of Svitle and entered the first streets of the Veselyi district of Myrnohrad. They managed to capture the entire district and break through to the northwestern industrial zone. They advanced further northwest through the Brianka district toward the city center, while additional forces entered the city’s northern streets from the railway depot.

In the city center, Russian forces advanced from the 40th district and captured the Central Hospital and the adjacent row of skyscrapers. Additional forces cleared additional low-lying residential areas and captured the stadium and the Palace of Culture. Fighting is now ongoing in the residential areas to the west.

In the northern part of Myrnohrad, following previous infiltrations, Russian forces captured the Centralna mine, its terykon, and the City Council Building. Fighting also continues in the city’s northeastern high-rise buildings, where Russian forces have yet to completely clear the Svetlyy district, where several dozen Ukrainians remain isolated from the main encirclement. A Russian advance of approximately 1.77 km² has been recorded.

Toward Novopavlivka, Russian forces have intensified their assault operations and recaptured positions in two different areas. To the west, over the past two weeks, Russian forces have managed to reinfiltrate the village of Ivanivka from the western forests, consolidating their position on its western roads. Subsequently, additional forces crossed the Vovcha River and re-entered its eastern roads from their newly secured positions in the fortified forests west of Filiya. These actions allowed Russia to recapture large areas of the village. They are now attempting to liberate additional positions on the central and eastern roads.

To the east, Russian forces continued to advance northward from the Filiya area. They strengthened their positions north of the fortified forest, while additional forces advanced along the road from Filiya and recaptured positions in local forest plantations. From there, Russian soldiers are attempting to return to Novopavlivka to reunite with isolated groups still present in the southern part of the city. Approximately 11.08 km² of territory has been captured for Russia.

Graziella Giangiulio

