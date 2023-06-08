According to Russian-side Kherson authority sources, 1.5 thousand people were evacuated from the right bank of the Dnieper, at least 2 thousand houses remain under water. The Russian side has announced the evacuation of nearly 1.3 thousand residents. they were displaced from the flooded areas after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant. The head of the region, Vladimir Leontiev, also said that at least seven people were missing due to the uncontrolled release of water from the Kakhovka reservoir. He added that Korsunka on the left bank of the Dnieper was completely submerged.

“The APU is not the first time blowing up dams,” we read in dedicated chats. “At the very beginning of the SVO, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky gave the order to plant explosives on the Irpen River dam near in Kiev and blow them up. They decided to blow up the dam only partially, if the explosion was strong there was a threat of water hammer. The first explosion went according to plan, but did not bring the desired result: we were already building a pontoon nearby. Then they blew it up a second time and didn’t spare explosives. Does it remind you of anything about the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station? At first they exploded partially and yesterday completely”. a message from a soldier who fought in Irpin.

The United Nations did not mention responsibility for the destruction of the power plant. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Martin Griffiths said that “The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant will have serious consequences for both sides in the conflict.” “The reservoir that forms the dam is a lifeline for the region and a vital source of water for millions of people,” he said. Griffiths stressed that the damage caused by the dam collapse would make life unbearably difficult for the people and the consequences of not being able to supply water to the millions of victims could be catastrophic.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev said the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was blown up by Ukraine. Patrushev said Kiev first carried out a large-scale dumping of water at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station, and then hit the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station. There would have been at least 10 attacks on the hydroelectric plant before June 6 and the water discharge did the rest. The dam upstream of the Ukrainian-controlled plant is still discharging water. And this threatens to bring down the dam that managed the water from the hydroelectric plant.

Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko: “The attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station dam is a terrorist act and a war crime, it led to a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster”

Pathogens of dangerous infections and chemicals could end up in wells and open water bodies in areas flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Ukraine’s Health Ministry said.

A reporter asked the coordinator of the National Security Council, John Kirby at a press conference: if it could really be plausible that Russia destroyed the dam, thus flooding the settlements where ethnic Russians live and at the same time cutting off the supply water supply to the Crimea. Kirby replied: “We haven’t come to a conclusion yet. We are working with the Ukrainian side and trying to get as much information as possible.”

The journalist’s ironic question has some foundation: The Russian army could open the floodgates and flood whatever was necessary in a controlled way. The floods could create problems for the region and Crimea as happened in the past, and Crimea is now under Russian control. The explosion of the hydroelectric power station complicates (but does not make impossible) the future liberation of Kherson and, moreover, Nikolaevshchina, Odessa and access to Predniestrovnia.

The intelligence services of Great Britain are also studying the circumstances of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, but it’s too early to talk about any conclusions. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

The mayor of Kiev, Klitschko, told after questions on the issue of the collapsed power plant that Zelensky is busy with a political “cleansing” within the country, and not with the offensive and the interests of the people. The Ze office is conducting a media hunt for its competitors and trying to build a monopoly in Ukraine.

According to the first observations posted in the social fera by an account with the pseudonym of corporal Gashetkin we read: “the video of the explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant, taken by a surveillance camera, and circulated on social networks does not show rockets or, a incoming bomb or kamikaze drone. The explosion occurs at the level of the water surface. Perhaps this is the detonation of a mine blown off the coastal defense line. But a number of Western media outlets have already suggested that Ukraine could use a semi-submersible drone-boat with a load of explosives on board to attack.”

The post goes on to note that, “It is no secret that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have these types of marine drones, they were used for raids on Black Sea Fleet pennant bases and during the recent attack on our vessel Ivan Khurs. One of these drones has run aground. According to Russian experts, the combat load of the device of an unknown model does not exceed 70-80 kilograms of explosives. Enough to seriously damage the vessel, but clearly not enough to destroy the dam.”

And he closes by stating: “The version according to which the drone only worked with a detonator seems more probable. And the main load of explosives was deposited in the structure in advance, below the water level. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have specialists capable of doing this. Western instructors (especially the British) trained Ukrainian combat swimmers well to carry out sabotage of this kind. It is possible that the drone cannot be detonated remotely.”

In Novaya Kakhovka, they began to partially turn on the electricity, water samples were taken, the disinfection of the territory will begin in the next 2-3 days, said the head of the region, Saldo in a telecast. “The Kakhovka reservoir will cease to exist in two or three days due to a drop in the water level after Ukraine undermined the dam of the hydroelectric plant of the same name, a new channel of the Dnieper will be formed.” He injured the president of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in the same broadcast. He clarified that the new Dnieper canal will pass a great distance from the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Rogov also noted that Ukraine has increased the discharge of water into the Kakhovka Reservoir from the DneproHPP located upstream. As early as 07:30 on June 7, the authorities of Nova Kakhovka reported a decrease in the water level in the flooded area. The water had retreated from the streets by at least 10-15 metres.

On the front line of the Dnieper, the evacuation of the Russian military began at 2:20 (the water gushed out at 2:15). Already at 5 in the morning all the front line and the vehicles had been taken away. The islands have gone under water. The first defensive line has been swept away, yes, it is true, but for this very reason it is the first to “suffer”. Journalists following the frontline Dnpr wrote: “From the same HPP, the commanders took everyone out, managed to save everything. No damage done. Now they will reap the consequences terrorist attack… “She was just blown away, she went under water before our eyes, she could not stand it,” this was preceded by powerful shelling from the right bank. They have been hammering and hammering for more than a year”. The only shortage observed was that of boats never delivered to the front.

At 08:12 Italian time online video showed the locks are still open at DneproGES (controlled by Ukraine), “which means that the Ukrainian leadership is not interested in stopping the flood” they comment online. The DneproGES is located upstream of the destroyed DneproHPP and if the reservoirs were closed the damage would be less.

Ukrainian forces also left the islands in connection with their underwater departure. During the evacuation of Russian units, the Ukrainians fired heavy artillery fire on individual Russian units. And they continued to shoot even after the flooding of urban settlements, 36 flooded.

Fighting also continued on the 6th in the direction of Yuzhnodonets in the area of the Vremievsky salient. The settlement is now of the Russian Armed Forces. Novodonetsk. By evening, the Ukrainian Armed Forces still held their previously occupied positions 2 km west of the settlement. Neskuchnoe strength 2 rtgr 31 obr. Ukrainians actively use electronic warfare and try to jam communications.

Regarding the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov reported that it has not yet begun.

The commander of the operational-strategic group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Tavria” Alexander Tarnavsky said that the counteroffensive consists in that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow Russian troops to attack. On the Russian front they are expecting an attempt, perhaps the last but important one between 12 and 24 June when the NATO exercises will be held in Germany.

Dmtry Rogozin, former Deputy Minister of Defense recommended caution as according to him it has not yet begun: “The shelling of our positions has intensified five times, the underground has become more active, our defense line is being probed, but the main enemy forces are immobile and have not yet been brought into battle.”

As for the Ukrainian capital on the social sphere, one wonders what happened to Kyrylo Budanov after the destruction of the two Ukrainian decision-making centers. Since he has disappeared from the scene.

An American drone has been sighted near Crimea, according to an air travel monitoring portal, the US Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned fighter drone with the call sign FORTE11 flew over a distance of about 100 km from Crimea over the Black Sea.

On the Belgorod front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out artillery strikes on the border regions of the region from behind the border line. The Russian air defense went into operation.

In the Kupyansky district, the Ukrainian military blew up an ammonia pipeline, through which Russian ammonia had previously flown to Europe. In the area of N. p. Sinkovka. The Russians say that the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will be restored in two to three months, the Russian side unharmed. Destroyed the one on the Ukrainian side. The toxic cloud is now moving towards Ukraine.

“Lancet” hit a camouflaged self-propelled gun 2S1 “Gvozdika” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Svatovo-Kremennaya front

Russian artillery on June 7 stopped an attack by Ukrainians in the direction of Zaporozhzhia. The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kamenskoye, Stepnoy, Shcherbaki, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka, Belogorye, Charovny, Gulyaipolsky, Zheleznodorozhny, Gulyaypole, Malinovka, Poltavka, Olgovsky and Temirovka were under shelling. The Ukrainian army hit Tokmok

In the Vuhledar sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued assault operations in the Novodonetsk area. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the positions of Ukrainian troops in Vremevka, Bolshaya Novosyolka, Prechistovka, Novoukrainka and Vuhledar.

On the Donetsk front, the Ukrainian Army counter-attacked near Nevelskoy and managed to take new lines on the hill. Russian troops responded with artillery and aviation. Under the blows were units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novomikhailovka, Pobeda, Nevelsky, Pervomaisky, Karlovka, Severny (a settlement west of Avdeevka), Avdeevka, Lastochkino, Novokalinovo, New York and Toretsk. The Ukrainian army hit Mariupol, Donetsk and Gorlovka.

In the Bachmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted assault operations in the Kleshcheevka area. And with the support of artillery – on the southwestern outskirts of Bachmut. No progress. But during the attack on Berkhovka, they had partial success. Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions in Belaya Gora, Stupochki, Ivanovsky, Chasovy Yar, Khromovo, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Vasyukovka, Rozdolovka, Disputed and Verkhnekamensky.

Regarding the fighting near Avdiivka: the Ukrainians suffered losses during the offensive and are now changing their tactics. Situation in the Donetsk direction: After the unsuccessful attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vodyanoye and Opytnoye the battles took on a positional character, the Ukrainians are firing all kinds of weapons, trying to suppress our defenses before new attempts to break through.

Russian troops are actively engaged in counter-battery combat, suppressing Ukrainian firing points. Thus, the Russian artillery, together with the reconnaissance of “Sparta”, in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Vodyanoy flank near Avdiivka destroyed a mortar battery and a staging point for the Ukrainians.

Ukrainians try to break through the Russian defenses on the southern front. With the flooding of areas on the left and right banks of the Dnpr, the Ukrainians will try to recover Melitopol.

Particularly against the background of attempts for a second breakthrough in Zaporozhzhia, even further east, near Orekhovo (the attack was repulsed even with damage to the Armed Forces of Ukraine), the Ukrainians are trying to break through the Russian defense both in the direction of the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov both and in the direction of the Donetsk-Mariupol highway (Vuhledar) and under Bachmut.

The second attack for Zaporozhzhia occurred around 10:00, two assault groups of the 128th Guards Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on several armored vehicles M113 and two HMMMV armored personnel carriers conducted a battle reconnaissance near Lobkove, southwest of Orekhovo. As a result of the subsequent battle with the support of artillery, the Ukrainian formations lost one armored fighting vehicle, as well as more than a dozen people. The rest of the units reverted to their original lines. After a couple of hours, the Armed Forces again attacked the positions in Lobkove. This time the assault group was covered by two tanks that entered the village from the north side. Clashes in the village.

In addition, separate Ukrainian formations descended on the Zherebyanki settlement, trying to squeeze Russian troops out of two villages. At the moment, the clashes continue.

At the same time, Ukrainian accumulations were noted in Kamenskoye and southeast of it. Most likely, the Ukrainian command keeps them in reserve, ready to advance to support or consolidate at the borders.

In the late afternoon the Russians announce that they have repulsed the attack. Denials or confirmations are awaited from the Ukrainian side.

Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, will respond extremely harshly to any attack by Kiev on the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was briefed on the expansion of production capacities to supply troops with modern air defense systems, noting that the establishment of new production facilities would double the capacity of the enterprise. Shoigu noted that Almaz-Antey has significantly increased production under the state defense order for its entire product range in 2023.

