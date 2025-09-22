UKRAINERUSSIAWAR Ukrainian Front: Testing New Drone Prototypes

It’s now well established that drones have changed the way we wage war, but the fact that training is now in the hands of PMCs is perhaps news.

Officially, Renegade UxS ApS, registered in January 2024 in the town of Åbybro, northern Denmark, is just another Danish SME. Its website provides minimal information: no technical specifications, no detailed images, and even less marketing information.

Behind this digital facade, the company’s financial reports paint a completely different picture. A subsidiary of Tier One Nordic ApS, the company achieved a gross profit of over 4 million Danish kroner (approximately €450,000) in its first year of operation. The company is run by two men: Thomas Trust Have, a former Danish Jaeger Corps soldier, and Dennis Sobol Mikkelsen, invisible bosses who don’t advertise their activities on LinkedIn or appear in the media at all.

Far from the stands of international defense trade shows, where companies like Nordic Wing and Terma shine, Renegade prefers silence. They develop prototypes of drones and electronic warfare systems and send them to Ukraine, perfecting their systems in close collaboration with Kiev’s special forces and conducting tests in the trenches of Donbas. intelligenceonline.com reports on the company.

Behind this Danish startup are not only engineers, but also former operators of the Jaeger Corps and the Frømandskorpset, two elite Danish special forces units. These veterans, who served in Afghanistan or conducted covert operations in the Red Sea, don’t run the company: they are its field technicians and beta testers. Their mission is to test drone prototypes and electronic intelligence (SIGINT) systems in the real world of modern warfare.

Their role is crucial. Collaborating with Renegade UxS engineers, they translate their operational experience into concrete improvements, subjecting each model to combat-grade testing both in Ukraine and on proving grounds.

The resulting systems are not just military hardware showpieces, but autonomous platforms designed to survive in an environment saturated with Russian electronic warfare systems and countermeasures.

Renegade UxS has adopted the Ukrainian method: design, implement, test, improve. The prototypes leave the workshop immediately, go into the field, sometimes directly to the front, and return modified after a few days of use by local units. This proximity to the battlefield is a game changer. Danish engineers, with the support of Ukrainian partners, adapt the drones in real time. They leverage feedback from FPV drone operators, increasing interference resistance and refining onboard artificial intelligence modules.

Renegade UxS products are customized to the needs of Ukrainian troops. The company develops compact, portable counter-drone systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing enemy devices without human intervention. Designed with field ergonomics in mind, these devices are suitable for small, isolated teams, such as special forces operating behind enemy lines.

