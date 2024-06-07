UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukrainian counteroffensive expected in Liptsy and Zaporizhzhie. Russians advance: Krasnohorivka at risk of cauldron

According to Reuters, the United States will announce a new $225 million military aid package to Ukraine this week. French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in the “Peace Summit” in Switzerland, according to the Elysée Palace.

In France, police arrested a man who attempted to blow up a shipment of military aid to Kiev. The arrested person turned out to be a 26-year-old originally from Donbass with Russian and Ukrainian citizenship. Also from France, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal reported that he does not plan to send his armed forces to Ukraine. “There are no such plans. You know, we have discussed this issue a lot,” he said in an interview with the TV channel France 2, responding to a question about the possible sending of French troops to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirms that Ukraine can attack Russian territory near the border in the Kharkiv region with German weapons. Furthermore, regarding the peace summit in Switzerland he said that “There will be no peace negotiations”: Tagesschau.

According to the German Chancellery, it is a question of involving countries from all over the world to make Moscow understand that international law and the UN Charter are in force. Scholz stressed that as long as Russia believes it can achieve its goals on the battlefield, there will be no peace negotiations. Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“The Bundeswehr must be strengthened and Ukraine must receive help. But there is nothing naive or indecent in the fact that citizens are concerned about peace,” the Chancellor added.

“Ukraine is waiting for a decision on anti-Russian sanctions at the G7 summit,” said the advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine. Advisor to the head of the OP, secretariat of the Ermak-McFaul sanctions group, Vladislav Vlasyuk, said that at the G7 summit on June 13-14 a strategy for expanding anti-Russian sanctions will be discussed and a decision will be taken powerful decision that will lead to the confiscation of Russia’s assets and provide a loan to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. The media reports that his plane landed at Caen-Carpiquet international airport.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov returned to St. Petersburg for SPIEF 2024 after his tour of Africa. Last country visited Chad. Alexander Valentinovich Novak, Minister for Energy reported that “Russia has redirected around 80% of its energy exports to friendly countries, today we see that this strategy is developing”.

In Moscow an unknown person opened fire with a machine gun on passers-by, one person was killed. It all happened on Alexey Sviridov Street.

In the Rostov region, according to the governor as a result of a UAV attack, at night, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsky oil products plant. Emergency services are on site. Information about the victims is clarified. The extinguishing was suspended due to the repeated attack. The fire was put out around 4 in the morning. According to preliminary data there were no deaths or injuries.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 pm on June 6th.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky reported in a press note that: “The situation is complicated in several directions.” On June 6, an Iskander-M missile hit a coastal hotel in the Odessa region, which was hosting foreign mercenaries.

At night, Russian air defense forces repelled UAV attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in several regions. In the Rostov region, the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery was attacked. In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an oil depot on the territory of the Stary Oskol urban district with a kamikaze drone, and one of the tanks caught fire. Unsuccessful attacks by enemy UAVs were reported from the western coast of Crimea and Novorossiysk.

Fighting continues in the village in the direction of Kharkiv, Vovčans’k on the territory of the aggregate plant, as well as in the area of ​​​​multi-storey buildings. The pace of the Russian advance remains high in the eastern part of the city. The situation in Liptsi management remains unchanged. According to the social sphere: “They write from the ground that, once the transfer of reserves was completed, the enemy began to occupy the lines to launch a counter-offensive.”

In the direction of Časiv Jar the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Airborne Forces is advancing and conducting assault operations. Russian DRGs operate west of the Sivers’kyi Donets’-Donbas water canal from the south, on the approaches to the Novyi microdistrict, as well as from the north near the village Kalinivka.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the control zone near Arkhanhel’s’ke on the Ocheretyne ledge, southwest of Soloviove in the direction of Novopokrovs’ke, reporting on the actions of the Russian Armed Forces on the western outskirts of Karlovka.

In the direction of Donetsk there are battles in Krasnohorivka, active actions of Russian units in Heorhiivka. Up to half of Paraskoviivka is under our control.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the northern outskirts of Robotyne; the Russian control zone is expanding south-east of the village. According to the social sphere: “From the ground we note the arrival of reinforcements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Robotyne-Verbove area, as well as the increase in the number and range of night FPV drones.”

No significant changes in the direction of Kherson. Separate shooting battles in the island area and mutual attacks with artillery and drones. The Russian army actively uses aviation against the enemy coast.

In the Belgorod region, several UAVs were shot down during the approach to Belgorod at nightfall. In Murom, in the Shebekinsky urban district, a kamikaze drone exploded next to a residential building. In the urban district of Grayvoronsky, in the village of Gorkovsky, an apartment in an apartment building burned down as a result of an attack by FPV drones. In the village of Bezymeno a drone hit a commercial building again. Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Gora-Podol and Kozinka. Mokraya Orlovka was attacked by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Kursk region, the checkpoint “Sudzha”, Krasnooktyabrsky and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Troitskoye and Uspenovka of the Korenevsky district, Guevo, Gornal and Kurilovka of the Sudzhansky district, Milaevka of the Belovsky district were bombed. The drones attacked Lokot, Rylsky District, Obukhovka, Snagost, Viktorovka, Korenevsky District, Gornal, Sudzhansky District, Krasnooktyabrsky and Elizavetovka, Glushkovsky District. Electronic warfare suppressed 12 Ukrainian drones.

According to unconfirmed reports from the social sphere, at the end of information gathering: “Russian troops took Heorhiivka in the direction of Marinka. If this were true, it would mean that the Ukrainian Armed Forces group of more than 1,000 people south of Krasnohorivka/north of Marinka is now completely isolated and surrounded, taking into account the presence of lakes in the northwest.”

Graziella Giangiulio

