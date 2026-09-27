Ukrainian counterattacks along the approaches to Slov” jans ‘ k , limited in scope for now but slowing the Russian advance

For several weeks now, I have been receiving very different reports from the Ukrainian and Russian sides in the Lyman district. The Ukrainians are trying to maintain control of the area, while the Russians are trying to further wear down the Ukrainian armed forces.

The repercussions of the criticalities in the Lyman sector have spread to adjacent areas, threatening the northern flank of Russia’s Group of Forces ” South” , where Ukrainian forces are pressing with counterattacks along the approaches to Slovyansk.

The most intense fighting is underway near Rai-Oleksandrivka. Footage circulating online from multiple sources shows Ukrainian Armed Forces ( AFU) units attempting to establish a bridgehead in the southern part of the town, gradually establishing positions and ammunition depots within the urban area.

Russian forces still control the eastern outskirts of the village; however, the supply routes from Riznykivka are vulnerable to Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) . It is highly likely that the AFU will attempt to recapture the Dolgiy forest to gain direct fire control over the area.

Further south, Ukrainian forces are attacking positions along the Yurkivka – Tykhonivka line, aiming to rectify the front along the Sivers’kyi Donets-Donbas Canal. A vast “gray zone” has long persisted in this sector, and the stable presence of Russian forces west of the canal is limited to three relatively narrow salients.

The Ukrainian advance is limited in scope and comes at the cost of heavy personnel losses. Nevertheless, it is clear that for any further offensive on Slovyansk, Group of Forces “South” will need to strengthen its supply lines and adapt to the new threat emerging on its northern flank.

According to Russian military analysts: “While this may delay a potential assault on the city , it will reduce the risk of the AFU expanding their penetration into Russian defensive lines – a scenario whose consequences we have already observed in the past.”

Graziella Giangiulio

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